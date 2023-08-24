Tour Championship 2023: East Lake Golf Club Scorecard

The 2023 Tour Championship will head back to the iconic East Lake Golf Club on Thursday morning for the last FedEx Cup Playoff event of the season.

The world’s best golfers are gearing up for one of the biggest challenges of the season. While the staggered start will give the top-ranked players a huge advantage, East Lake Golf Club isn’t something to be taken lightly.

It’s a par-70 playing from a distance of 7,346 yards with only two par-5s. East Lake is a brute course and is ranked the 7th longest course in the Tour’s rotation.

Below, we’ll give an overview of the course, a summary of the front and back nine, along with the 2023 Tour Championship scorecard.

Tour Championship Scorecard Summary

Front 9: Par 35, 3,674 Yards

Par 35, 3,674 Yards Back 9: Par 35, 3,672 yards

Par 35, 3,672 yards Total: Par 70, 7,346 yards

East Lake Golf Club is the oldest golf course in Atlanta, Georgia. The club was opened in 1904 and is known as the home of Bobby Jones.

Since then, Jones’ home golf course has become a part of history. Every year, the PGA Tour heads back to East Lake to end the season with the Tour Championship.

The course was built on gently rolling hills with numerous elevation changes and uneven lies. Like Augusta National, players must walk the course with no golf carts allowed on the greens.

From an elevation standpoint, East Lake is the fourth-highest annual course with the front and back nines requiring players to hit uphill at the lake. The holes sit east-to-west, meaning players are playing either into the wind or downwind.

Getting on the fairway off of the tee isn’t easy either, as the narrow fairways measure only 24.5 yards wide. The front nine measures at 3,674 yards. While the back nine measures 3,672 yards. Water hazards are also in play on six of the 18 holes.

4 Holes To Watch At The BMW Championship

Hole 1— Par 4, 469 yards

Hole 9: — Par 3, 235 yards

Hole 14— Par 4, 454 yards

Hole 15: — Par 3, 211 yards

East Lake Golf Course Scorecard

The PGA Tour season is coming to an end at East Lake Golf Club. While the field isn’t playing for any FedEx Cup points, there’s $75 million in bonus money available in Atlanta, Georgia.

The staggered start does give a huge advantage to players at the top of the leaderboard like Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, and more. Scheffler will start 10-under while the last ranked player like Sepp Straka will be even to start Round 1.

However, that doesn’t take away how difficult East Lake will be. Over the past 12 years, the winning score without a staggered start is between 7-under to 13-under. In the past five events, the average score has been 0.94 strokes under par.

At 7,346 yards, the par 70 will challenge even the world’s best ball strikers to prioritize accuracy off of the tee and on approach.

Check out the complete Tour Championship scorecard for East Lake Golf Club below.

Hole Par Yards 1 4 469 2 3 197 3 4 391 4 4 479 5 4 442 6 5 525 7 4 481 8 4 455 9 3 235 Par 35 3,674 10 4 424 11 3 214 12 4 389 13 4 440 14 4 520 15 3 211 16 4 454 17 4 430 18 5 590 Par 35 3,672 Total 70 7,346

