NFL News and Rumors

Tua Tagovailoa likes Braylon Sanders, Erik Ezukanma during camp

Jon Conahan
Linkedin

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins are going to have one of the more interesting seasons in all of football this year. The Dolphins ended up missing the playoffs by only one game a season ago after going 9-8. Miami had a huge win streak during the middle of the season, Once Tua Tagovailoa was off the injury list.

If there’s one thing that people can critique him for throughout the early part of his career, it’s the fact that he hasn’t been able to stay on the field much. People are already ready to label him a bust, but it’s unfair to do so when we haven’t seen him play that many games, and when he is on the field, he’s actually been an above-average quarterback, despite what the media wants to say.

Tua Excited for Two Wide Receivers

Tua had the following to say about his wide receivers:

“I’ve been very impressed with them,” Tagovailoa said during a press conference on Wednesday. “They have very good ball-tracking skills. They’re long and they’re fast. They’re fast for some pretty lanky guys. They’ll insert. I think the hardest thing for them is just transitioning with hearing the play-calls in the huddle and knowing where to be.

“But other than that, they’re very impressive throughout OTAs and throughout the first couple of days of training camp.”

This is something that is great coming from Tua. Considering that the Dolphins arguably have two of the best wide receivers in all of football in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, finding out that their quarterback is excited to throw to some of their other receivers is certainly a good thing.

Miami could have one of, if not, the best, receiving crew in all the football this season. If Tua can come out and do what he’s supposed to do this year, the Dolphins should feel pretty comfortable about what they can be able to accomplish.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Linkedin

Jon Conahan

Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Jon Conahan

Linkedin
Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson excited to be in Denver, looking to win Super Bowl

Jon Conahan  •  13min
NFL News and Rumors
Watch a hilarious viral video of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow driving a cart while his teammates run after practice.
Joe Burrow Drives Cart While The Cincinnati Bengals Run Sprints
Gia Nguyen  •  36min
NFL News and Rumors
WATCH- No. 1 Draft Pick Travon Walker Gets His First NFL Sack
WATCH: No. 1 Draft Pick Travon Walker Gets His First NFL Sack
Gia Nguyen  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Patriots coach Bill Belichick gives honest take on fantasy football
Joe Lyons  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Cooper Kupp LA Rams
Cooper Kupp gives honest reaction about Justin Jefferson saying he’s the best WR in football
Jon Conahan  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
Patriots vs Bills free bets nfl betting offers
Mac Jones credits Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban about staying consistent
Jon Conahan  •  Aug 4 2022
NFL News and Rumors
What Is The Average Length of an NFL Career, By Position?
What Is The Average Length of an NFL Career, By Position?
Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 4 2022
More News