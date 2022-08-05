Tua Tagovailoa likes Braylon Sanders, Erik Ezukanma during camp

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins are going to have one of the more interesting seasons in all of football this year. The Dolphins ended up missing the playoffs by only one game a season ago after going 9-8. Miami had a huge win streak during the middle of the season, Once Tua Tagovailoa was off the injury list.

If there’s one thing that people can critique him for throughout the early part of his career, it’s the fact that he hasn’t been able to stay on the field much. People are already ready to label him a bust, but it’s unfair to do so when we haven’t seen him play that many games, and when he is on the field, he’s actually been an above-average quarterback, despite what the media wants to say.

Tua Excited for Two Wide Receivers

Tua had the following to say about his wide receivers:

“I’ve been very impressed with them,” Tagovailoa said during a press conference on Wednesday. “They have very good ball-tracking skills. They’re long and they’re fast. They’re fast for some pretty lanky guys. They’ll insert. I think the hardest thing for them is just transitioning with hearing the play-calls in the huddle and knowing where to be. “But other than that, they’re very impressive throughout OTAs and throughout the first couple of days of training camp.”

This is something that is great coming from Tua. Considering that the Dolphins arguably have two of the best wide receivers in all of football in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, finding out that their quarterback is excited to throw to some of their other receivers is certainly a good thing.

Miami could have one of, if not, the best, receiving crew in all the football this season. If Tua can come out and do what he’s supposed to do this year, the Dolphins should feel pretty comfortable about what they can be able to accomplish.