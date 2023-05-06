NFL News and Rumors

Twitter Reacts To Carolina Panthers Handing Veteran QB Andy Dalton Starting Job Over No. 1 Overall Pick Bryce Young

Jeff Hawkins
panthers select bryce young no 1 overall (1)

The Carolina Panthers on Friday ended any preseason pressure No. 1 overall draft pick Bryce Young may have felt to securing the starting role for Week 1. It’s veteran Andy Dalton’s job for now …

Dalton’s initial reaction to hearing the news had to be something like this …

Considering the Panthers traded top wide receiver DJ Moore, the 2023 ninth overall draft pick, a ‘23 second-round pick, a ‘24 first-round pick and a ‘25 second-round pick for the right to select Young, Friday’s announcement shocked many fans after Young’s arrival … 

Dalton started 14 games for the New Orleans Saints last season, going 6-8 with 18 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. “We went out and signed Andy Dalton for a reason,” Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer said, as reported by NBC Sports …

The 35-year-old Dalton has been here, done that. In 2021, he started in front of then-Chicago Bears rookie Justin Fields …

Panthers wide receiver Damiere Byrd, who was with the Bears in ‘21, has watched this movie before …

A day before learning of his QB1 status, Dalton celebrated at Jazz Fest 2023 with a few new friends during a Leon Bridges concert …

While some casual fans did not take Friday’s news well …

Others seem to understand the conservative approach the Panthers are taking with Young …

There is a proven NFL model for this decision …

So, four months before the start of the regular season, this is what the NFC’s quarterbacking situation looks like …

Fitterer explained the team’s thought process: “We don’t have a timeline. We’re not saying, ‘Hey, this guy’s gonna start the first game or we’re not going to play him at all this year.’ When the time is right or we felt like he’s got enough of a mastery of the offense where he can go out and operate this and be successful, that’s when he’ll be out there.” Steph Curry disagrees …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

