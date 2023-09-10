Carolina Panthers rookie Bryce Young on Sunday had a chance to halt a prolonged winless skid by quarterbacks drafted No. 1 overall.

But Young struggled with timing issues with his receivers and a second-half pass rush during a 24-10 loss to the host Atlanta Falcons. Young finished 20 of 38 for 146 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions during his first NFL start.

With the loss, the last 15 QBs drafted first overall failed to earn a victory in their debuts (0-14-1).

Before departing for Atlanta, Young on Wednesday spoke about his mindset …

Panthers QB Bryce Young: ‘’I’m just thinking about Atlanta. Long term, it’s up to God.’’ pic.twitter.com/4PuBndROOE — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) September 6, 2023

Arriving for his first day on the job …

Warming up …

Bryce Young warming up for his NFL regular season debut vs. the Atlanta Falcons! #NFL | #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/wqe4qdgXZb — Ashley Stroehlein (@ashstro) September 10, 2023

Taking time to greet his big teammates …

Panthers rookie Bryce Young made a point to come to the corner of field to greet linemen and defense as they came out for pregame warmups in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/zEq7Wxy9qC — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 10, 2023

At the same field he made his first start for Alabama, Young returned to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to begin his Panthers career …

Bring ’em out.

Bring ’em out.

Bring ’em out. pic.twitter.com/Tg3s7Iw0BU — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 10, 2023

Taking a leap of faith …

Young completed his first NFL pass on his second snap …

Young started 3-for-3 on his initial drive, but failed to generate any points after a failed fourth-down conversion attempt …

Not in our house! 📺: FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/628sJw6or1 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 10, 2023

On his next possession, Young made his first NFL mistake, which led to the Falcons taking a 7-0, second-quarter lead …

Bryce Young just threw his first regular season interception. He got picked off by the Atlanta Falcons’ Jesse Bates. pic.twitter.com/hEZy932KEr — Highly Recommended (@HighlyRecWorld) September 10, 2023

Young registered his first NFL TD pass, tying the game at 7-all, as Hayden Hurst hurled Young’s souvenir into the stands …

Hurst: Opps, can I have that back? …

Hayden Hurst to Bryce Young’s 1st NFL touchdown football pic.twitter.com/9L3571itXg — PonderThat! 🤔 (@PonderThat4) September 10, 2023

Like coach, like rookie …

Frank Reich threw the Carolina Panthers first touchdown in franchise history in Atlanta, Georgia 1995. Now, as the Head Coach, his rookie quarterback Bryce Young just made his first professional career touchdown in the same city, Atlanta, Georgia pic.twitter.com/I7jQmBcOwy — =͟͟͞Blande (@JustBlande) September 10, 2023

The Panthers’ first-team offensive line struggled during the opening two preseason games, but tackle Ikem Ekwonu said before Thursday’s practice the unit went “back to the basics.” In the first half Sunday, the OL allowed no sacks and just one hit on Young …

A close look at Carolina Panthers starting LT Ikem Ekwonu’s mindset entering Sunday’s season opener after early preseason struggles … pic.twitter.com/SozzYekm8H — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) September 8, 2023

Falcons safety Jessie Bates was one of Young’s favorite targets, leading to a Falcons’ field goal and a 10-10, third-quarter tie …

BRYCE YOUNG TO JESSIE BATES AGAIN 2nd INT of the day pic.twitter.com/63lbkG5zCI — ً. (@InBijanWeTrust) September 10, 2023

The Falcons’ second-half rush made a difference. Young, at times, looked like a rookie under pressure …

Trailing by two TDs, Young was taken down in the fourth quarter by OLB Lorenzo Carter…

Struggling throughout the second half, Young failed to end the No. 1 overall draft picks’ winless skid. He finished with a 50.2 QB rating …