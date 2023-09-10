Carolina Panthers rookie Bryce Young on Sunday had a chance to halt a prolonged winless skid by quarterbacks drafted No. 1 overall.
But Young struggled with timing issues with his receivers and a second-half pass rush during a 24-10 loss to the host Atlanta Falcons. Young finished 20 of 38 for 146 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions during his first NFL start.
With the loss, the last 15 QBs drafted first overall failed to earn a victory in their debuts (0-14-1).
Before departing for Atlanta, Young on Wednesday spoke about his mindset …
Panthers QB Bryce Young: ''I'm just thinking about Atlanta. Long term, it's up to God.''
Arriving for his first day on the job …
He's here 🙌
Warming up …
Bryce Young warming up for his NFL regular season debut vs. the Atlanta Falcons!
Taking time to greet his big teammates …
Panthers rookie Bryce Young made a point to come to the corner of field to greet linemen and defense as they came out for pregame warmups in Atlanta.
At the same field he made his first start for Alabama, Young returned to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to begin his Panthers career …
Bring ’em out.
Bring ’em out.
Bring ’em out. pic.twitter.com/Tg3s7Iw0BU
Taking a leap of faith …
Freddie Falcon is wild 😮 😂
pic.twitter.com/i0KBEzqaIj
Young completed his first NFL pass on his second snap …
Welcome to the NFL, Bryce Young. 💪
🎥: @NFL pic.twitter.com/lggRtKKfNO
Young started 3-for-3 on his initial drive, but failed to generate any points after a failed fourth-down conversion attempt …
Not in our house!
Not in our house!
On his next possession, Young made his first NFL mistake, which led to the Falcons taking a 7-0, second-quarter lead …
Bryce Young just threw his first regular season interception.
He got picked off by the Atlanta Falcons’ Jesse Bates. pic.twitter.com/hEZy932KEr
Young registered his first NFL TD pass, tying the game at 7-all, as Hayden Hurst hurled Young’s souvenir into the stands …
All tied up in Atlanta! @_bryce_young's first NFL TD pass is complete to @haydenrhurst 🙌
Hurst: Opps, can I have that back? …
Hayden Hurst to Bryce Young's 1st NFL touchdown football
Like coach, like rookie …
Frank Reich threw the Carolina Panthers first touchdown in franchise history in Atlanta, Georgia 1995. Now, as the Head Coach, his rookie quarterback Bryce Young just made his first professional career touchdown in the same city, Atlanta, Georgia
The Panthers’ first-team offensive line struggled during the opening two preseason games, but tackle Ikem Ekwonu said before Thursday’s practice the unit went “back to the basics.” In the first half Sunday, the OL allowed no sacks and just one hit on Young …
A close look at Carolina Panthers starting LT Ikem Ekwonu's mindset entering Sunday's season opener after early preseason struggles …
Falcons safety Jessie Bates was one of Young’s favorite targets, leading to a Falcons’ field goal and a 10-10, third-quarter tie …
BRYCE YOUNG TO JESSIE BATES AGAIN
2nd INT of the day pic.twitter.com/63lbkG5zCI
The Falcons’ second-half rush made a difference. Young, at times, looked like a rookie under pressure …
Lassoed 'em 🤠
📺: FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/z7NyLH9SAf
Trailing by two TDs, Young was taken down in the fourth quarter by OLB Lorenzo Carter…
Sit 'em down, @_zocarter 💪
Struggling throughout the second half, Young failed to end the No. 1 overall draft picks’ winless skid. He finished with a 50.2 QB rating …
Final.
