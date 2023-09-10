NFL News and Rumors

Twitter Reacts To Carolina Panthers Rookie QB Bryce Young Making 1st NFL Start, Attempting To End Prolonged Skid

Jeff Hawkins
Carolina Panthers rookie Bryce Young on Sunday had a chance to halt a prolonged winless skid by quarterbacks drafted No. 1 overall.

But Young struggled with timing issues with his receivers and a second-half pass rush during a 24-10 loss to the host Atlanta Falcons. Young finished 20 of 38 for 146 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions during his first NFL start.

With the loss, the last 15 QBs drafted first overall failed to earn a victory in their debuts (0-14-1).

Before departing for Atlanta, Young on Wednesday spoke about his mindset …

Arriving for his first day on the job …

Warming up …

Taking time to greet his big teammates …

At the same field he made his first start for Alabama, Young returned to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to begin his Panthers career …

Taking a leap of faith …

Young completed his first NFL pass on his second snap …

Young started 3-for-3 on his initial drive, but failed to generate any points after a failed fourth-down conversion attempt …

On his next possession, Young made his first NFL mistake, which led to the Falcons taking a 7-0, second-quarter lead …

Young registered his first NFL TD pass, tying the game at 7-all, as Hayden Hurst hurled Young’s souvenir into the stands …

Hurst: Opps, can I have that back? …

Like coach, like rookie …

The Panthers’ first-team offensive line struggled during the opening two preseason games, but tackle Ikem Ekwonu said before Thursday’s practice the unit went “back to the basics.” In the first half Sunday, the OL allowed no sacks and just one hit on Young …

Falcons safety Jessie Bates was one of Young’s favorite targets, leading to a Falcons’ field goal and a 10-10, third-quarter tie …

The Falcons’ second-half rush made a difference. Young, at times, looked like a rookie under pressure …

Trailing by two TDs, Young was taken down in the fourth quarter by OLB Lorenzo Carter…

Struggling throughout the second half, Young failed to end the No. 1 overall draft picks’ winless skid. He finished with a 50.2 QB rating …

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
