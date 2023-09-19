NFL News and Rumors

Twitter Reacts To Carolina Panthers Rookie QB Bryce Young’s Rough Start on Monday Night Football, Tough Beginning To NFL Career, Jeering Fans

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
5 min read
bryce young stumbles in first two starts (1)

Was that Charlotte, N.C.? Or Philadelphia?

Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young heard a smattering of boos during his Bank of America Stadium debut on Monday Night Football, a 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints

In two NFL starts, Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy recipient, has struggled to hit the big play. In fact, his futility is near-historic. Young’s 4.2 yards per attempt is the third lowest in NFL history for QBs with at least 50 attempts.

Twitter fans reacted Monday to Young suffering losses in his first two outings.

Warming up …

Prime-time introduction …

Charting his work …

Young’s body language is proving foreign …

Skip speaks …

“A few things stand out tonight” …

One reason for Young’s struggles …

Another reason for Young’s struggles, at least on Monday …

Pedestrian statistics …

Not impressing the masses …

Jeers? During the rookie’s home debut? …

Not to compare, but …

Move over, man …

Young’s 26-yard highlight reel run was the Panthers’ longest play from scrimmage this season …

Young connected on the Panthers’ longest pass play Monday, a 22-yarder to rookie Jonathan Mingo, who curiously didn’t attempt to power his way into the end zone …

Saving his best for a final-drive TD pass …

Remember, it’s a team game …

Final score from Charlotte, N.C. …

Post-Monday Night Game mingling …

Author image
Jeff Hawkins

