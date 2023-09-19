Was that Charlotte, N.C.? Or Philadelphia?

Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young heard a smattering of boos during his Bank of America Stadium debut on Monday Night Football, a 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints

In two NFL starts, Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy recipient, has struggled to hit the big play. In fact, his futility is near-historic. Young’s 4.2 yards per attempt is the third lowest in NFL history for QBs with at least 50 attempts.

Twitter fans reacted Monday to Young suffering losses in his first two outings.

Warming up …

Prime-time introduction …

Charting his work …

Bryce Young passing chart v NOR. pic.twitter.com/NBzFo4BfZt — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) September 19, 2023

Young’s body language is proving foreign …

Saying this as a HUGE Bryce Young fan, but I wish he had better body language in the second half of this game and the last game Someone pick him up (not literally) — Edgar Salmingo, Jr. ✌️ (@PanthersAnalyst) September 19, 2023

Skip speaks …

Bryce Young has very little run game, very little protection and no receiver who can consistently separate – unless you argue Thielen. Against that veteran, crafty, physical Saints D … well, the kid's in for a long night. BUT HE'S GOING TO BE GOOD. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 19, 2023

“A few things stand out tonight” …

Panthers fall to 0-2 after another uninspiring offensive performance by Frank Reich & Bryce Young on national TV. @ChrisLeaTV and I break it down. I'll say the quiet part out loud even if I don't believe it….yet. #Keeppounding pic.twitter.com/wzDWg1Rt1m — Pat Welter WRAL (@PatrickWelter) September 19, 2023

One reason for Young’s struggles …

Panthers making a change up front. Former Saints OL Calvin Throckmorton in for Cade Mays at right guard. — Joe Person (@josephperson) September 19, 2023

Another reason for Young’s struggles, at least on Monday …

Marshon Lattimore has been lockdown this season 😤 pic.twitter.com/JgbzDeQ3N0 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 19, 2023

Pedestrian statistics …

Bryce Young has looked every bit of a rookie through his first two career games: • 42/71 (59%)

• 299 passing yards

• 2 passing TD’s

• 2 INT’s

• 68.0 average passer rating Young has shown flashes throughout his first two games, but the surrounding offense has struggled.… pic.twitter.com/prIQp2zEpA — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) September 19, 2023

Not impressing the masses …

Anthony Richardson and CJ Stroud have both had their warts so far but overall have both been really promising for their respective teams. Idk what to takeaway from Bryce Young’s early play in Carolina though. It’s been a really rough start for him and that offense — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) September 19, 2023

Jeers? During the rookie’s home debut? …

Panthers fans booing Bryce? This is what y’all get for the way you treated our last franchise QB — Primetime Carolina (@primetimecar) September 19, 2023

Not to compare, but …

Over first 2 games with Panthers Cam Newton- 925 total yards (854 pass 71 rush) 5 TDs Bryce Young- 340 total yards ( 289 passing 51 rushing) 2 TDs Not all #1 picks are the same — Auburn Memes (@AuburnMemes) September 19, 2023

Move over, man …

Bryce Young lines up behind the right guard 😭 pic.twitter.com/h8lYllUSy8 — =͟͟͞Blande (@JustBlande) September 19, 2023

Young’s 26-yard highlight reel run was the Panthers’ longest play from scrimmage this season …

Bryce was outta there ✌️ pic.twitter.com/BKtm4EvHuI — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 19, 2023

Young connected on the Panthers’ longest pass play Monday, a 22-yarder to rookie Jonathan Mingo, who curiously didn’t attempt to power his way into the end zone …

There hasn’t been much to get excited about with the panthers offense tonight, but here the Rookie combo of Bryce Young and Jonathan Mingo connect for a nice gain to setup a TD on the next play. Great read, and great timing from Bryce Young, one of his best throws tonight. pic.twitter.com/cpmRWfbN0S — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) September 19, 2023

Saving his best for a final-drive TD pass …

Bryce Young is going to be so good once he gets a little more experience and some weapons pic.twitter.com/yXR8LHzbzp — Nick Perkins (@NPerkins96) September 19, 2023

Remember, it’s a team game …

Frank Reich: Panthers' offensive struggles not just on Bryce Young's shouldershttps://t.co/bh4DI8cdYz pic.twitter.com/EFSE3lXLUr — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) September 19, 2023

Final score from Charlotte, N.C. …

Post-Monday Night Game mingling …

Saints players showed love to Bryce Young after his MNF debut 🤝 pic.twitter.com/p8KRLYJOis — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 19, 2023