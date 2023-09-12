NFL News and Rumors

Twitter Reacts To New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Suffering Leg Injury On Fourth Play Of Opening Start

Jeff Hawkins
aaron rodgers hurt vs bills monday (1)

With recently acquired Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, some NFL insiders listed the New York Jets as preseason Super Bowl favorites.

The Jets remained contenders for just 3:45 of Monday’s opener against the Buffalo Bills. After four plays – and one incomplete pass – Rodgers appeared to suffer a serious lower-body injury.

Twitter users reacted to Rodgers leaving the field on a cart and wearing a boot on his injured leg. X-rays at the stadium were negative, but a more serious injury remained a concern.

The start of something nice for Jets’ fans? …

But only for a short time as Rodgers sustained an injury while being sacked. The future Hall of Famer received an immediate digital diagnosis …

A second opinion …

Getting a close look at the injury …

Taking a seat …

Limping off the field …

Shocked …

And dismayed …

Trending injury …

Report: Rodgers could have partially torn Achilles tendon …

Leonard Floyd hunted Rodgers in the past …

Midway through the second quarter …

Ride to nowhere? …

In for Rodgers, Jets backup QB Zach Wilson was just being Zach Wilson …

That hopeless feeling …

Jets fans everywhere thinking about the remainder of the 2023 season …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

