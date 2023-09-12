With recently acquired Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, some NFL insiders listed the New York Jets as preseason Super Bowl favorites.

The Jets remained contenders for just 3:45 of Monday’s opener against the Buffalo Bills. After four plays – and one incomplete pass – Rodgers appeared to suffer a serious lower-body injury.

Twitter users reacted to Rodgers leaving the field on a cart and wearing a boot on his injured leg. X-rays at the stadium were negative, but a more serious injury remained a concern.

The start of something nice for Jets’ fans? …

Aaron Rodgers takes the field holding the American flag 🇺🇸 on 9/11. The atmosphere is unreal. pic.twitter.com/oIrSd4EnsH — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 12, 2023

But only for a short time as Rodgers sustained an injury while being sacked. The future Hall of Famer received an immediate digital diagnosis …

Aaron Rodgers injury appears to be either Lisfranc foot injury, ankle sprain or possibly even Achilles. Similar mechanism to JK Dobbins injury Sunday.

Best case is ankle sprain. Will miss several weeks best case. pic.twitter.com/MQFjdPHxCX — Dr. Mark Adickes (@jocktodoc) September 12, 2023

A second opinion …

Aaron Rodgers – Not to scare anyone, but… It looked like Aaron Rodgers’ left calf trembled, which could indicate Achilles. He had dealt with a calf strain in camp.

He had to be helped off of the field by trainers. Let’s just hope I’m wrong here. I would love to be wrong. pic.twitter.com/4qBacEMV6c — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) September 12, 2023

Getting a close look at the injury …

Taking a seat …

Aaron Rodgers was injured and helped off the field on the first Jets drive vs. the Bills. pic.twitter.com/vtKHRW566V — ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2023

Limping off the field …

Aaron Rodgers injured and helped off the field during his first drive as a Jet pic.twitter.com/BDEARLpHdv — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 12, 2023

Shocked …

Robert Saleh's face after Zach Wilson was subbed in for Aaron Rodgers lol pic.twitter.com/CdEaRwUNWA — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 12, 2023

And dismayed …

"Holy cow! I cannot believe this." Peyton was shook by Aaron Rodgers' early injury. pic.twitter.com/rhmSXMW6O5 — ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2023

Trending injury …

Report: Rodgers could have partially torn Achilles tendon …

#Jets fear QB Aaron Rodgers has a partially torn Achilles. They will get tests done tomorrow to confirm, per @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/SvHGAZHIAl — No (@educatingecon) September 12, 2023

Leonard Floyd hunted Rodgers in the past …

Midway through the second quarter …

Aaron Rodgers ruled out for remainder of game. #BUFvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/s38eTp8eUk — NFL (@NFL) September 12, 2023

Ride to nowhere? …

Here was #Jets QB Aaron Rodgers on his ride to the X-ray room a short while ago. pic.twitter.com/bpTT6jmq1g — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 12, 2023

In for Rodgers, Jets backup QB Zach Wilson was just being Zach Wilson …

Awful read by Zach Wilson throws an INT to Matt Milano. Who got in his face.pic.twitter.com/Xpl87V63hL — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 12, 2023

That hopeless feeling …

Jets fans now that Zach Wilson is under center again pic.twitter.com/DN29V2YJTM — SmartsWrld (@SmartsWrld) September 12, 2023

Jets fans everywhere thinking about the remainder of the 2023 season …