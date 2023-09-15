The Philadelphia Eagles had a plan to attack the Minnesota Vikings on the ground.
The concept worked as the Eagles outrushed the Vikings, 259-28 and took advantage of four turnovers to ground out a 34-28 victory at Lincoln Financial Field.
Twitter users responded to the Eagles running down the NFL’s season-premier telecast of Thursday Night Football.
Philadelphia fans received their first look at the reigning NFC champions …
Game time in Philly pic.twitter.com/MtSBAFbOKP
— Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) September 15, 2023
Ready …
Bringin’ the energy@PALottery | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/HV4ZmiP2ai
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 14, 2023
And willing …
Lock in 🔐🔐 pic.twitter.com/gGYn65AGFw
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 14, 2023
“This is the main event” …
LET’S GET READY TO FLY⁰⁰#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/vSQAjhrWVr
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 15, 2023
Earning the season’s first Thursday night lead …
This insane catch by Devonta Smith set up the Eagles for a chip shot FG. Eagles take the lead 3-0.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/P1uVYnXCG9
— 3rd and Forever (@3rd_forever10k) September 15, 2023
The Vikings’ mix-matched OL looked a bit shaky from the start …
Watch #Eagles Jordan Davis on this 3rd down pass rush. 😳 pic.twitter.com/4ActaemgYH
— MR Sports Media ™ (@MRFootballElite) September 15, 2023
Sound strategy? …
Eagles probably gonna run 5 man fronts all game to get isolated matchups on an overmatched MIN OL
— JP Acosta (Pug Dederson Stan Acct) (@acosta32_jp) September 15, 2023
Pulling double duty …
Watch D’Andre Swift double block two defenders 👀 #0 pic.twitter.com/Lirr86LHDK
— LiON (@LiONx760) September 15, 2023
Including two turnovers in the opening 15 minutes Thursday, the Vikings committed five during the opening five quarters this season. Would the trend continue? …
The 3rd turnover of the quarter! This time, the @Eagles come up with the ball.#MINvsPHI on Prime Video
Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/eMkDgB2kEz pic.twitter.com/2RnFNv6mvD
— NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2023
When a quarterback makes a wrong read …
pic.twitter.com/zuopmfxvym jalen hurts throws into double coverage an is picked off
— vailes Nfl podcast show weekly (@vaile98) September 15, 2023
The Philly fans were a “rather impatient crowd” …
#Eagles fans are BOOING their own offense. 💀
Some things never change. 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/vBjwHq2sQu
— MR Sports Media ™ (@MRFootballElite) September 15, 2023
Thursday Night Football 2023 got off to a tough start …
First quarter
#MINvsPHI pic.twitter.com/7cBByMMcrb
— relax im here for the jokes (@DmvFungi) September 15, 2023
The Vikings displayed some life in the second quarter …
Finally, a touchdown! T.J. Hockensonpic.twitter.com/Pu51JHxWR1
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 15, 2023
Going old-school, capping a 16-play, 75-yard drive. The Eagles called for 13 rushing plays, including nine of the first 10 …
The #Eagles Have The Most undefeated formation in the NFL #MINvsPHI pic.twitter.com/ideQsrPoc3
— NFL LOVERS (@NFL_lovers0) September 15, 2023
Reaching a milestone …
Fastest to 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/C1piMrKEL0
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 15, 2023
And then fumbling into the endzone for a touchback, halting a drive late in the first half …
OH NO JUSTIN JEFFERSON
Did he fumble over the pylon?? pic.twitter.com/o6OMf3MKAM
— Barstool Gambling (@stoolgambling) September 15, 2023
“Jake the Make” from 61 yards out just before halftime, giving the rush-happy Eagles a 13-7 advantage …
Jake Elliott is good from 61 before the half pic.twitter.com/2ALT7JNaFn
— alex (@highlightheaven) September 15, 2023
Update: Early in the third quarter Thursday, the Vikings had already committed seven turnovers in their opening seven quarters this season …
Josh Sweat forces the fumble on the sack pic.twitter.com/hyPS8m8v35
— Mismatch Philadelphia (@MismatchPhilly) September 15, 2023
Doin’ it again …
.@Eagles punch it in again! #MINvsPHI on Prime Video
Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/eMkDgB2kEz pic.twitter.com/RncOj24jdR
— NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2023
The Eagles proved they can do it through the air, too, against the grounded Vikings, cruising to a 27-7 advantage …
Jalen to SMITTY = 6 🤩@JalenHurts | @DeVontaSmith_6 #MINvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/C98Q9Wov0e
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 15, 2023
At least one Vikings player started to hold on to the ball, igniting a second-half rally through the air. The Vikings compiled 364 passing yards to the Eagles’ 193 …
2 games, 2 touchdowns for Jordan Addison! pic.twitter.com/MY8TImsbn4
— VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) September 15, 2023
The Vikings, who have a recent history of pulling off fourth-quarter comebacks, nearly abandoned their rushing attack in the second half. Here is a good reason why …
KJ WIDE OPEN! 🙌 @Vikings finish a 9-play, 86-yard drive in the end zone.#MINvsPHI on Prime Video
Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/eMkDgB1MP1 pic.twitter.com/1KFm4olHHf
— NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2023
The Eagles were winning, but Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown had words during the fourth quarter. Did Brown think the team’s 48 rushing attempts Thursday were too many? …
Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown had to be separated on the sideline 👀pic.twitter.com/xjVLDMdNFY
— Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) September 15, 2023
Despite the sideline squabble, the Eagles’ offense returned and virtually clinched the Week 2 win with their third rushing TD …
A huge night for D’Andre Swift. He caps it off with a tuddy. #FlyEaglesFly #FPC #NFL #NFLTwitter
— Full Press NFL (@FullPressNFL) September 15, 2023
The Eagles improved to 2-0, while the Vikings fell to 0-2 …
SKO BIRDSSSSS!@UnibetUS | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/velwqQ34T3
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 15, 2023