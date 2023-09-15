NFL News and Rumors

Twitter Reacts To Rush-Happy Philadelphia Eagles Grounding Down Minnesota Vikings On Thursday Night Football

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
jalen hurts scores td on thursday night (1)

The Philadelphia Eagles had a plan to attack the Minnesota Vikings on the ground.

The concept worked as the Eagles outrushed the Vikings, 259-28 and took advantage of four turnovers to ground out a 34-28 victory at Lincoln Financial Field.

Twitter users responded to the Eagles running down the NFL’s season-premier telecast of Thursday Night Football.

Philadelphia fans received their first look at the reigning NFC champions …

Ready …

And willing …

“This is the main event” …

Earning the season’s first Thursday night lead …

The Vikings’ mix-matched OL looked a bit shaky from the start …

Sound strategy? …

Pulling double duty …

Including two turnovers in the opening 15 minutes Thursday, the Vikings committed five during the opening five quarters this season. Would the trend continue? …

When a quarterback makes a wrong read …

The Philly fans were a “rather impatient crowd” …

Thursday Night Football 2023 got off to a tough start …

The Vikings displayed some life in the second quarter …

Going old-school, capping a 16-play, 75-yard drive. The Eagles called for 13 rushing plays, including nine of the first 10 …

Reaching a milestone …

And then fumbling into the endzone for a touchback, halting a drive late in the first half …

“Jake the Make” from 61 yards out just before halftime, giving the rush-happy Eagles a 13-7 advantage …

Update: Early in the third quarter Thursday, the Vikings had already committed seven turnovers in their opening seven quarters this season …

Doin’ it again …

The Eagles proved they can do it through the air, too, against the grounded Vikings, cruising to a 27-7 advantage …

At least one Vikings player started to hold on to the ball, igniting a second-half rally through the air. The Vikings compiled 364 passing yards to the Eagles’ 193 …

The Vikings, who have a recent history of pulling off fourth-quarter comebacks, nearly abandoned their rushing attack in the second half. Here is a good reason why …

The Eagles were winning, but Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown had words during the fourth quarter. Did Brown think the team’s 48 rushing attempts Thursday were too many? …

Despite the sideline squabble, the Eagles’ offense returned and virtually clinched the Week 2 win with their third rushing TD …

The Eagles improved to 2-0, while the Vikings fell to 0-2 …

Topics  
Eagles NFL News and Rumors Vikings
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell

Minnesota Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  58min
NFL News and Rumors
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson
NFL’s Touchback Rule Rears Its Ugly Head Against The Minnesota Vikings On TNF
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers Shares Post Surgery Photo
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Seattle Seahawks v San Diego Chargers
NFL Fans React To Marshawn Lynch Visiting Amish Country On TNF Pregame On Amazon Prime
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Combine
Super Bowl Champion HC Bruce Arians Shares Which QB He Would Pick In 2 Minute Drill
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Week 2 Prediction: Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen Will Silence His Critics Against The Las Vegas Raiders
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf
NFL Week 2 Expert Picks Against The Spread: Seahawks Among Best Bets To Cover
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  10h
More News
Arrow to top