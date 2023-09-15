The Philadelphia Eagles had a plan to attack the Minnesota Vikings on the ground.

The concept worked as the Eagles outrushed the Vikings, 259-28 and took advantage of four turnovers to ground out a 34-28 victory at Lincoln Financial Field.

Twitter users responded to the Eagles running down the NFL’s season-premier telecast of Thursday Night Football.

Philadelphia fans received their first look at the reigning NFC champions …

Game time in Philly pic.twitter.com/MtSBAFbOKP — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) September 15, 2023

Ready …

And willing …

“This is the main event” …

Earning the season’s first Thursday night lead …

This insane catch by Devonta Smith set up the Eagles for a chip shot FG. Eagles take the lead 3-0.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/P1uVYnXCG9 — 3rd and Forever (@3rd_forever10k) September 15, 2023

The Vikings’ mix-matched OL looked a bit shaky from the start …

Watch #Eagles Jordan Davis on this 3rd down pass rush. 😳 pic.twitter.com/4ActaemgYH — MR Sports Media ™ (@MRFootballElite) September 15, 2023

Sound strategy? …

Eagles probably gonna run 5 man fronts all game to get isolated matchups on an overmatched MIN OL — JP Acosta (Pug Dederson Stan Acct) (@acosta32_jp) September 15, 2023

Pulling double duty …

Watch D’Andre Swift double block two defenders 👀 #0 pic.twitter.com/Lirr86LHDK — LiON (@LiONx760) September 15, 2023

Including two turnovers in the opening 15 minutes Thursday, the Vikings committed five during the opening five quarters this season. Would the trend continue? …

The 3rd turnover of the quarter! This time, the @Eagles come up with the ball.#MINvsPHI on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/eMkDgB2kEz pic.twitter.com/2RnFNv6mvD — NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2023

When a quarterback makes a wrong read …

pic.twitter.com/zuopmfxvym jalen hurts throws into double coverage an is picked off — vailes Nfl podcast show weekly (@vaile98) September 15, 2023

The Philly fans were a “rather impatient crowd” …

#Eagles fans are BOOING their own offense. 💀 Some things never change. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/vBjwHq2sQu — MR Sports Media ™ (@MRFootballElite) September 15, 2023

Thursday Night Football 2023 got off to a tough start …

First quarter #MINvsPHI pic.twitter.com/7cBByMMcrb — relax im here for the jokes (@DmvFungi) September 15, 2023

The Vikings displayed some life in the second quarter …

Going old-school, capping a 16-play, 75-yard drive. The Eagles called for 13 rushing plays, including nine of the first 10 …

The #Eagles Have The Most undefeated formation in the NFL #MINvsPHI pic.twitter.com/ideQsrPoc3 — NFL LOVERS (@NFL_lovers0) September 15, 2023

Reaching a milestone …

And then fumbling into the endzone for a touchback, halting a drive late in the first half …

OH NO JUSTIN JEFFERSON Did he fumble over the pylon?? pic.twitter.com/o6OMf3MKAM — Barstool Gambling (@stoolgambling) September 15, 2023

“Jake the Make” from 61 yards out just before halftime, giving the rush-happy Eagles a 13-7 advantage …

Jake Elliott is good from 61 before the half pic.twitter.com/2ALT7JNaFn — alex (@highlightheaven) September 15, 2023

Update: Early in the third quarter Thursday, the Vikings had already committed seven turnovers in their opening seven quarters this season …

Josh Sweat forces the fumble on the sack pic.twitter.com/hyPS8m8v35 — Mismatch Philadelphia (@MismatchPhilly) September 15, 2023

Doin’ it again …

The Eagles proved they can do it through the air, too, against the grounded Vikings, cruising to a 27-7 advantage …

At least one Vikings player started to hold on to the ball, igniting a second-half rally through the air. The Vikings compiled 364 passing yards to the Eagles’ 193 …

2 games, 2 touchdowns for Jordan Addison! pic.twitter.com/MY8TImsbn4 — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) September 15, 2023

The Vikings, who have a recent history of pulling off fourth-quarter comebacks, nearly abandoned their rushing attack in the second half. Here is a good reason why …

The Eagles were winning, but Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown had words during the fourth quarter. Did Brown think the team’s 48 rushing attempts Thursday were too many? …

Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown had to be separated on the sideline 👀pic.twitter.com/xjVLDMdNFY — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) September 15, 2023

Despite the sideline squabble, the Eagles’ offense returned and virtually clinched the Week 2 win with their third rushing TD …

The Eagles improved to 2-0, while the Vikings fell to 0-2 …