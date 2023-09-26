The morning after a Taylor Swift-sized Twitter storm swamped Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium, old-school NFL fans turned their attention to the Monday Night Football doubleheader, highlighted by the Cincinnati Bengals topping the visiting Los Angeles Rams, 19-16, and the Philadelphia Eagles besting the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 25-11.
But for all the “new” NFL followers, who only became fans when Swift appeared at the side of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, it was time to start studying up on the pop star’s new favorite sport.
Taylor Swift Effect
Everything makes sense now …
The NFL explained for Swifties new to football!
September 25, 2023
Becoming an NFL pop star …
Travis Kelce has had a busy 24 hours:
• 7 catches for 69 yards and a TD
• Gained 300,000+ social media followers
• +400% increase in merchandise sales
• Top 5 selling jersey in the NFL
That's the Taylor Swift effect 🤯
September 25, 2023
Rams at Bengals
Bengals running back Joe Mixon connecting with fans …
The best tradition 🧡
September 25, 2023
Rams WR Puka Nacua gets emotional thinking of his late father during pre-game national anthems …
The MNF broadcast just showed Puka Nacua getting emotional during the National Anthem, he's really into it.

Becoming a fan favorite 🏈
Becoming a fan favorite 🏈pic.twitter.com/ypPOPyP6MYhttps://t.co/DNKN3gnWT7
September 26, 2023
Pure dapper …
Special guests T.O. & Ocho in Cincy 🔥
📺: #LARvsCIN 8:15pm ET on ESPN
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/WrNCZHyGrx
September 25, 2023
Chiefs’ interception, times 2 …
Logan Wilson with his SECOND pick of the game 😤
September 26, 2023
Bengals defenders gettin’ down …
They were so ready. #RuleTheJungle
September 26, 2023
Here’s good advice for a WR having problems …
TEE HIGGINS CATCH THE BALL DUDE
September 26, 2023
Rams QB Matthew Stafford will feel a bit stiff Tuesday morning …
SACK CITY
#LARvsCIN | 📺 ESPN
September 26, 2023
Getting blitzed …
Man on a mission 😤
#LARvsCIN | 📺 ESPN
September 26, 2023
Bengals finally get a ‘W’ …
Bengals get their first win of the season on #MNF 💪
September 26, 2023
Halftime Show
Signature moves by a future NFL star …
Throwback to a young @CMC_22 juking out mascots.
Just wait for the celebration at the end. 😂 pic.twitter.com/iS1Av1BFXF
September 25, 2023
Eagles at Buccaneers
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts arrives at work feeling ill …
Jalen Hurts throws his 2nd INT of the game.
He’s reportedly dealing with “Flu like symptoms” pic.twitter.com/JOJP3juD4Mhttps://t.co/lmB25Xi497
September 26, 2023
This pass was sick …
Hurts stands in the pocket and delivers to Zacchaeus!

📺: #PHIvsTB on ABC
📺: #PHIvsTB on ABC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/NkpBC1YFYJ pic.twitter.com/plwzOOpd8P
September 26, 2023
Surpassing Cam …
Jalen Hurts has passed Cam Newton (28) for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in his first 50 career NFL games.

Hurts is up to 29 rushing touchdowns in 48 games.
Hurts is up to 29 rushing touchdowns in 48 games. pic.twitter.com/HOB5G4X6w8
September 26, 2023
The “other Swifties” certainly love this move …
D'ANDRE SWIFT HURDLE 😳
(via @NFL)
pic.twitter.com/gFdzPat3LQ
September 26, 2023
More century celebrations for the “other Swifties” …
Back-to-back 100-yard rushing games for @DAndreSwift 😤

📺: #PHIvsTB on ABC
📺: #PHIvsTB on ABC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/NkpBC1YFYJ pic.twitter.com/hYdgPJejjN
September 26, 2023
Crashing the line …
EAGLES FORCE THE SAFETY 🙏
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/GHAounGhjD
September 26, 2023
A bit too late …
M1️⃣K3️⃣ for 6️⃣
📺: #PHIvsTB on ABC pic.twitter.com/XTWKfivNZm
September 26, 2023
The stat that matters the most for the ill-feeling Hurts, who led the Eagles to back-to-back 3-0 seasons …
When did winning not become the main thing?
@Eagles @JalenHurts
September 26, 2023
Hurts so good the past 21 outings …
