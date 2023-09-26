NFL News and Rumors

Twitter Reacts To Taylor Swift’s Morning After Visit To Kansas City, NFL’s Monday Night Football Doubleheader

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
twitter monday night footall rams bengals (1)

The morning after a Taylor Swift-sized Twitter storm swamped Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium, old-school NFL fans turned their attention to the Monday Night Football doubleheader, highlighted by the Cincinnati Bengals topping the visiting Los Angeles Rams, 19-16, and the Philadelphia Eagles besting the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 25-11.

But for all the “new” NFL followers, who only became fans when Swift appeared at the side of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, it was time to start studying up on the pop star’s new favorite sport.

Taylor Swift Effect

Everything makes sense now …

Becoming an NFL pop star …

Rams at Bengals

Bengals running back Joe Mixon connecting with fans …

Rams WR Puka Nacua gets emotional thinking of his late father during pre-game national anthems …

Pure dapper …

Chiefs’ interception, times 2 …

Bengals defenders gettin’ down …

Here’s good advice for a WR having problems …

Rams QB Matthew Stafford will feel a bit stiff Tuesday morning …

Getting blitzed …

Bengals finally get a ‘W’ …

Halftime Show

Signature moves by a future NFL star …

Eagles at Buccaneers

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts arrives at work feeling ill …

This pass was sick …

Surpassing Cam …

The “other Swifties” certainly love this move …

More century celebrations for the “other Swifties” …

Crashing the line …

A bit too late …

The stat that matters the most for the ill-feeling Hurts, who led the Eagles to back-to-back 3-0 seasons …

Hurts so good the past 21 outings …

Topics  
Bengals Buccaneers Eagles NFL News and Rumors Rams Twitter
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane

PFF Week 3 Player Grades: Miami Dolphins Dominate List

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
miles sanders rough day vs seahawks (1)
Carolina Panthers’ Top Performers, Andy Dalton, Adam Thielen, Miles Sanders, Reflect On 0-3 Start, View Next NFL Opportunity Vs. 0-3 Minnesota Vikings
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals Induct 2 Legends In Ring Of Honor On MNF
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Travis Kelce Jason Kelce
Philadelphia Eagles Share A Witty Social Media Post Featuring Their Own Kelce And Swift Duo
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Taylor Swift
Could Taylor Swift buy the Chiefs?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  9h
NFL News and Rumors
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon
Monday Night Football Week 3 Same Game Parlay Pick: +613 Odds MNF SGP Bet
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  10h
NFL News and Rumors
travis kelce taylor swift
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Leaked Sex Tape a 50/1 Chance According to Betting Odds
Author image David Evans  •  7h
More News
Arrow to top