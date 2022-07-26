Twitter Reacts to Tom Brady and Julio Jones Teaming Up With The Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed wide receiver Julio Jones on Tuesday afternoon, giving quarterback Tom Brady another playmaker on the outside.

Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, agreed to a one-year deal with the Bucs, who let go of veteran wideout Antonio Brown last season.

Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones is signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per source. The soon-to-be 45-year Tom Brady now will have a chance to throw to the 33-year-old Jones. More on ESPN’s NFL Live. pic.twitter.com/IZQ4rMuEUo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2022

According to NFL expert Adam Schefter, Jones drew interest from other teams around the league, including the Green Bay Packers.

However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were reportedly the most aggressive team in the market for Jones, who will provide Brady with another big target downfield.

Of course, Jones and Brady have some history together.

Brady infamously came back from 28-3 to deny Jones and the Atlanta Falcons their only shot at a ring in Super Bowl LI. The comeback victory was the biggest in Super Bowl history and proved to be Brady’s final in a Patriots’ uniform.

Julio Jones now wants to try to win a Super Bowl with the man who prevented him from winning one. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2022

Twitter Reacts to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Signing Julio Jones

After the signing became public, Twitter exploded with reactions to the news.

While some fans were excited about the news, others made a point of commenting on Brady’s recruiting skills.

Of course, the Bucs made headlines by signing Antonio Brown in 2020, another enigmatic wide receiver on the down end of a superstar career.

Tom Brady anytime he sees a former star WR that needs a second chance on the free agent market pic.twitter.com/eaL31R7zri — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) July 26, 2022

Tennessee Titans’ fans, however, didn’t waste any time on chiming in either.

One Twitter user even asked “Who” sarcastically after Jones failed to make an impact in his lone season in Tennessee.

Who? — I bleed 2 tone blue 🐺⚔️ (@Titans_Caleb) July 26, 2022

Check out some of the best NFL memes and Twitter reactions to Tom Brady teaming up with Julio Jones below.

JULIO TO THE BUCS pic.twitter.com/szXTZgZkTl — FanDuel (@FanDuel) July 26, 2022

Tom Brady after getting another offensive star 😏 pic.twitter.com/L4zV9JFKuH — NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) July 26, 2022