Twitter Reacts to Tom Brady and Julio Jones Teaming Up With The Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed wide receiver Julio Jones on Tuesday afternoon, giving quarterback Tom Brady another playmaker on the outside.

Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, agreed to a one-year deal with the Bucs, who let go of veteran wideout Antonio Brown last season.

According to NFL expert Adam Schefter, Jones drew interest from other teams around the league, including the Green Bay Packers.

However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were reportedly the most aggressive team in the market for Jones, who will provide Brady with another big target downfield.

Of course, Jones and Brady have some history together.

Brady infamously came back from 28-3 to deny Jones and the Atlanta Falcons their only shot at a ring in Super Bowl LI. The comeback victory was the biggest in Super Bowl history and proved to be Brady’s final in a Patriots’ uniform.

Twitter Reacts to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Signing Julio Jones

After the signing became public, Twitter exploded with reactions to the news.

While some fans were excited about the news, others made a point of commenting on Brady’s recruiting skills.

Of course, the Bucs made headlines by signing Antonio Brown in 2020, another enigmatic wide receiver on the down end of a superstar career.

Tennessee Titans’ fans, however, didn’t waste any time on chiming in either.

One Twitter user even asked “Who” sarcastically after Jones failed to make an impact in his lone season in Tennessee.

Check out some of the best NFL memes and Twitter reactions to Tom Brady teaming up with Julio Jones below.

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
