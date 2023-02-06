UFC 284: Fight Card, Date, Time, and How to Watch

The UFC is heading to Perth, Australia for a stacked PPV event UFC 284. The fight card is headlined by two pound-for-pound best fighters in the world as Islam Makhachev looks to defend his lightweight title against current featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski.

In the co-main event, we have an interim title fight on the line as Yair Rodriguez squares off against Josh Emmett, winner will then face off against Volkanovski to unify the belts.

UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski | How To Watch UFC 284

UFC: 284

284 UFC 284 Date: Saturday, February 11th, 2023

Saturday, February 11th, 2023 When is UFC 284: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

ESPN+ PPV Where is UFC 284: RAC Arena | Perth, Australia

RAC Arena | Perth, Australia UFC 284 Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski

UFC 284 Fight Card

We have the two championship fights that are holding it down in the main and co-main events but there are also a ton of exciting fights on this card that will look to put on a show for the fans in Australia.

Let’s take a look at the entire UFC 284 fight card:

Main Card

(C) Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett

Randy Brown vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

Prelims

Tyson Pedro vs. Modesta Bukauskas

Joshua Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Kleydson Rodrigues vs. Shannon Ross

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado

Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed

Blake Bilder vs. Shane Young

Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Elves Brenner

This is one card that I can guarantee you will not want to miss. We have arguably the fight of the year on tap with two pound-for-pound best fighters in the world battling it out to see who is the sole number one pound-for-pound great.

You also can’t forget the high-powering co-main event between two dynamic and explosive strikers in Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett as they stake their claim for that number one spot to take on Volkanovski for the featherweight strap.

The rest of this card is littered with elite talent with the likes of Randy Brown taking on Jack Della Maddalena, Jimmy Crute taking on Alonzo Menifield, and Tyson Pedro taking on Modestas Bukauskas. Don’t miss out on all of the action live on PPV this Saturday night, February 11th.