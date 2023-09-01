The Massachusetts Office of Public Safety and Inspections has released the medical suspensions for UFC 292. The event saw Sean O’Malley claim the UFC bantamweight title with a knockout victory over Aljamain Sterling. The medical suspensions were revealed to MMA Fighting via a public records request. Here is the full list of medical suspensions from UFC 292:
Aljamain Sterling: suspended 30 days for brow laceration, and 45 days no contact.
Amanda Lemos: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.
Neil Magny: suspended 45 days and 30 days for left leg pain, needs X-ray and medical clearance
Marlon Vera: suspended 30 days with 14 days no contact.
Pedro Munhoz: suspended 30 days with 14 days no contact.
Brad Tavares: 30 days no contact.
Chris Weidman: suspended 60 days, needs MRI on left knee and orthopedic clearance, also 45 days no contact, needs X-ray on right tibia/fibula.
Denis Tiuliulin: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact.
Kurt Holobaugh: suspended 30 days for possible left knee tear, needs left knee MRI.
Austin Hubbard: suspended 30 days.
Brad Katona: suspended 45 days.
Cody Gibson: suspended 45 days with 45 days no contact for orbital swelling.
Andrei Petroski: suspended 30 days with 30 days no contact for laceration, needs orbital check.
Gerald Meerschaert: suspended 30 days with 30 days no contact for left eye laceration.
Natalie Silva: suspended 30 days for ankle contusion
Andrea Lee: suspended 180 days unless cleared by doctor, no contact for superficial laceration on nasal bridge
Marina Moroz: suspended 7 days.