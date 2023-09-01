UFC News and Rumors

UFC 292 Medical Suspensions: Aljamain Sterling Benched with Sean O’Malley Loss, Chris Weidman Needs Clearance

Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
The Massachusetts Office of Public Safety and Inspections has released the medical suspensions for UFC 292. The event saw Sean O’Malley claim the UFC bantamweight title with a knockout victory over Aljamain Sterling. The medical suspensions were revealed to MMA Fighting via a public records request. Here is the full list of medical suspensions from UFC 292:

Aljamain Sterling: suspended 30 days for brow laceration, and 45 days no contact.

Amanda Lemos: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Neil Magny: suspended 45 days and 30 days for left leg pain, needs X-ray and medical clearance

Marlon Vera: suspended 30 days with 14 days no contact.

Pedro Munhoz: suspended 30 days with 14 days no contact.

Brad Tavares: 30 days no contact.

Chris Weidman: suspended 60 days, needs MRI on left knee and orthopedic clearance, also 45 days no contact, needs X-ray on right tibia/fibula.

Denis Tiuliulin: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact.

Kurt Holobaugh: suspended 30 days for possible left knee tear, needs left knee MRI.

Austin Hubbard: suspended 30 days.

Brad Katona: suspended 45 days.

Cody Gibson: suspended 45 days with 45 days no contact for orbital swelling.

Andrei Petroski: suspended 30 days with 30 days no contact for laceration, needs orbital check.

Gerald Meerschaert: suspended 30 days with 30 days no contact for left eye laceration.

Natalie Silva: suspended 30 days for ankle contusion

Andrea Lee: suspended 180 days unless cleared by doctor, no contact for superficial laceration on nasal bridge

Marina Moroz: suspended 7 days.

MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
