The Massachusetts Office of Public Safety and Inspections has released the medical suspensions for UFC 292. The event saw Sean O’Malley claim the UFC bantamweight title with a knockout victory over Aljamain Sterling. The medical suspensions were revealed to MMA Fighting via a public records request. Here is the full list of medical suspensions from UFC 292:

Aljamain Sterling: suspended 30 days for brow laceration, and 45 days no contact.

Amanda Lemos: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Neil Magny: suspended 45 days and 30 days for left leg pain, needs X-ray and medical clearance

Marlon Vera: suspended 30 days with 14 days no contact.

Pedro Munhoz: suspended 30 days with 14 days no contact.

Brad Tavares: 30 days no contact.

Chris Weidman: suspended 60 days, needs MRI on left knee and orthopedic clearance, also 45 days no contact, needs X-ray on right tibia/fibula.

Denis Tiuliulin: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact.

Kurt Holobaugh: suspended 30 days for possible left knee tear, needs left knee MRI.

Austin Hubbard: suspended 30 days.

Brad Katona: suspended 45 days.

Cody Gibson: suspended 45 days with 45 days no contact for orbital swelling.

Andrei Petroski: suspended 30 days with 30 days no contact for laceration, needs orbital check.

Gerald Meerschaert: suspended 30 days with 30 days no contact for left eye laceration.

Natalie Silva: suspended 30 days for ankle contusion

Andrea Lee: suspended 180 days unless cleared by doctor, no contact for superficial laceration on nasal bridge

Marina Moroz: suspended 7 days.