UFC 295 Fighter Pay & Salaries: Light Heavyweights To Earn Over $500k

The UFC heads to Madison Square Garden for one of the biggest PPV events of the year UFC 295. We have a light heavyweight title fight headlining the fight card as the former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka will take on the former middleweight champion Alex Pereira. Prochazka had to relinquish his title due to suffering an injury that required surgery. He is now fully healthy and looking to reclaim what he believes is rightfully is. As for Pereira, he is looking to become the next two-division champion in UFC history and the only one to do it in two different combat sports as he was a two-division kickboxing champion as well.

In the co-main event, we have an interim title fight in the heavyweight division between No. 2 ranked Sergei Pavlovich and No. 4 ranked Tom Aspinall. After word got out that Jon Jones was out of his fight against Stipe Miocic after suffering an injury in practice, the UFC immediately went to the phones and put this fight together. The winner between Pavlovich and Aspinall will then wait for the winner of Jones and Miocic which will happen sometime in 2024. This heavyweight matchup will be one that is sure to have a ton of fireworks and one that should not see the judges’ scorecards.

With that said, these fighters can expect some hefty paydays this weekend so let’s check out what the expected fighter pay, salaries, and payouts will be.

Light Heavyweights Set For Big Payday

The UFC’s Light Heavyweight Championship is on the line this weekend when the No. 1 ranked contender and former champion Jiri Prochazka takes on the No. 4 ranked and former middleweight champion Alex Pereira. Prochazka is looking to reclaim the light heavyweight title that he believes is rightfully his after vacating the belt due to injury. Meanwhile, Pereira is looking to become the next two-division champion in UFC history while becoming a two-division champion for the second time in his career. Both fighters are looking to cement themselves in the record books while making a ton of money for it as well.

UFC 295 Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts

Using previously disclosed figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC 295 event in New York City, NY.

In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $2.5 Million in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC 295.

Headlining the main event, are Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira. Prochazka and Pereira are expected to be the highest-paid fighters on the fight card with Prochazka taking home $504,500 and Pereira making $506,000

Sergei Pavlovich ($256,000), Tom Aspinall ($256,000), and Jessica Andrade ($221,000) round out the top-five highest-paid fighters at UFC 295 this weekend.

Top-5 Highest Paid Fighters at UFC 295:

Alex Pereira – $506,000

$506,000 Jiri Prochazka – $504,500

$504,500 Sergei Pavlovich – $256,000

$256,000 Tom Aspinall – $256,000

$256,000 Jessica Andrade – $221,000

Check out the projected UFC 295 payouts for each fighter below:

Fighter Base Pay Incentive Pay Guaranteed Salary Jiri Prochazka $500,000 $4,500 $504,500 Alex Pereira $500,000 $6,000 $506,000 Sergei Pavlovich $250,000 $6,000 $256,000 Tom Aspinall $250,000 $6,000 $256,000 Jessica Andrade $200,000 $21,000 $221,000 Mackenzie Dern $100,000 $11,000 $111,000 Matt Frevola $36,000 $6,000 $42,000 Benoit Saint-Denis $34,500 $6,000 $40,500 Pat Sabatini $30,000 $6,000 $36,000 Diego Lopes $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Steve Erceg $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Alessandro Costa $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Mateusz Rebecki $24,000 $4,500 $28,500 Roosevelt Roberts $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Tabatha Ricci $30,000 $4,500 $34,500 Loopy Godinez $75,000 $6,000 $81,000 Nazim Sadykhov $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Viacheslav Borshchev $24,000 $4,500 $28,500 Jared Gordon $100,000 $11,000 $111,000 Mark Madsen $30,000 $6,000 $36,000 Kyung Ho Kang $60,000 $11,000 $71,000 John Castaneda $30,000 $6,000 $36,000 Joshua Van $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Kevin Borjas 12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Dennis Buzukja $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Jamall Emmers $24,000 $6,000 $30,000

UFC 295 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out $164,000 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC 295.

The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.