UFC 296 Had a Sold Out Crowd of 19k with $9.3 Million Revenue

The UFC 296 event, which took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on December 16, 2023, was a resounding success in terms of both entertainment and financials. The event drew an impressive attendance of 19,039, resulting in a live gate revenue of $9.3 million.

The card featured a total of 12 fights, with six ending in a finish, including a notable knockout by Josh Emmett and a submission victory by Ariane Lipski. The main event saw Leon Edwards successfully defend his welterweight title against Colby Covington, while Alexandre Pantoja retained his flyweight title against Brandon Royval in the co-main event.

The event’s financial success was further underscored by the announcement at the post-fight press conference that the T-Mobile Arena was once again sold out for the pay-per-view event with 19,039 in attendance, with a gate of $9.3 million. The high attendance and substantial gate revenue reaffirm the UFC’s enduring popularity and commercial viability, especially as it closed out the year with a memorable and action-packed event.

UFC 296 not only delivered in terms of thrilling fights and memorable moments but also proved to be a major financial success for the promotion, with a sold-out arena and a substantial gate revenue. The event’s ability to draw such a large audience and generate significant revenue is a testament to the enduring appeal and commercial strength of the UFC.

UFC 296 Bonuses

The “Fight of the Night” bonus was presented to Irene Aldana and Karol Rosa for their intense three-round women’s bantamweight battle, with each fighter receiving an additional $50,000. The “Performance of the Night” bonuses were awarded to Josh Emmett for his remarkable first-round knockout of Bryce Mitchell, Ariane Lipski for her second-round submission of Casey O’Neill, and Shamil Gaziev for his second-round finish of Martin Buday, with each of them also earning an extra $50,000.

