UFC Annual Revenue Growth On Pace To Set New Record In 2023

The UFC is on pace to set a new record in 2023 for annual revenue growth. The UFC is a professional mixed martial arts organization that has been growing in popularity and revenue over the years. According to recent reports, the UFC has generated over $1 billion in revenue just during the first three quarters of 2023.

UFC’s parent company, TKO, released revenue numbers today In the first half of 2023, UFC had over $610 million in revenue 👀 pic.twitter.com/uswgJNJGYL — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) November 2, 2023

The UFC has been generating record revenues for parent company Endeavor, with the promotion having another huge year in 2022, including the biggest year for sponsorship ever raking in 1.14 billion in revenue. The UFC helped lead the owned sports properties to $1.14 billion in revenue, up $140 million more from 2021 or 13 percent from the previous year. The UFC set 11 arena records for highest-grossing events, including four of the highest-grossing Fight Nights in the U.S. and the two highest-grossing Fight Nights in UFC history, both at London’s O2 Arena

According to reports, the UFC’s revenues for the first three quarters of 2023 were $1.009 billion putting them on pace to break their 2022 record. The UFC’s net income (profits) grew from $119 million in 2015 to $177 million in 2020 to $272 in 2021 and reaching $387 million in 2022, a margin of 34% with the UFC looking to shatter those numbers by year’s end. For every dollar they see in revenue, roughly 1/3 of it will end up as a profit.

