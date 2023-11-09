UFC News and Rumors

UFC Anti-Trust Lawsuit Reveals UFC Fighter Pay For Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Ronda Rousey & Top PPV Headliners

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
tko group

The UFC anti-trust lawsuit has revealed the earnings of some of the top fighters in the promotion, including Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, and Ronda Rousey. The lawsuit was filed by over 1,200 MMA fighters who are suing the UFC for $1.6 billion in damages, alleging that the promotion “abused its power to suppress wages in violation of U.S. antitrust law”.

The earnings of some of UFC’s top fighters from 2011 to 2016 have been disclosed in newly filed documents as part of the class-action lawsuit. The names of the fighters were not attached to the payouts, but business expert John Nash used other information provided to determine how much several fighters, including Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey, were paid during that time period.

Conor McGregor’s Earnings

According to the findings, Conor McGregor earned nearly $20 million for nine fights from 2011 to 2016. McGregor’s earnings stem from several high-profile fights, including Dustin Poirier, José Aldo, and two bouts against Nate Diaz. His only loss during that span was a defeat at the hands of Diaz during their first meeting.

Ronda Rousey’s Earnings

Ronda Rousey made about $17 million for eight fights during the same timeframe. Rousey’s contract for her last two fights revealed that she would have been paid a $3 million base purse ($500,000 of it had not been a title fight) along with a PPV bonus, where she gets $1 for every PPV starting at 200-400k buys, $2 for every 400-600k buys, $3 for every 600-900k buys, and $4 over 900k buys.

Jon Jones’ Earnings

The expert report also revealed strong clues to the pay of top stars such as Jon Jones between 2011-2016. Ronda Rousey made about $15 million for seven fights during the same timeframe. Jon Jones received $1,273,880 for his fight against Glover Teixeira at UFC 172, $3,637,500 for his fight against Daniel Cormier at UFC 182, and $2,677,530 for his fight against Ovince Saint Preux at UFC 197.

The UFC anti-trust lawsuit has revealed the earnings of some of the top fighters in the promotion, including Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, and Ronda Rousey. The lawsuit was filed by over 1,200 MMA fighters who are suing the UFC for $1.6 billion in damages, alleging that the promotion “abused its power to suppress wages in violation of U.S. antitrust law.” The earnings of some of UFC’s top fighters from 2011 to 2016 have been disclosed in newly filed documents as part of the class-action lawsuit. The lawsuit is ongoing, and it remains to be seen how it will impact the future of fighter pay in the UFC.

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
Boxing: Mayweather vs McGregor-Weigh Ins

UFC Annual Revenue Growth On Pace To Set New Record In 2023

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  2h
UFC News and Rumors
ufc 295 (1)
UFC 295 Fighter Pay & Salaries: Light Heavyweights To Earn Over $500k
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Nov 8 2023
UFC News and Rumors
ufc 295 (1)
How to Watch UFC 295: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Nov 6 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Did McGregor Tweet Hint At Retirement From MMA and UFC?
Conor McGregor’s Salary Per UFC Fight Has Been Revealed & Jake Paul Calls It ‘Hilarious and Sad’
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 3 2023
UFC News and Rumors
ufc sao paulo (2)
UFC Sao Paulo Weigh-In Results: Four Fighters Miss Weight; Two Fights Scratched
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Nov 3 2023
UFC News and Rumors
MMA: UFC 246-Modafferi vs Barber
Plaintiffs strike key win in antitrust lawsuit after judges deny the UFC’s appeal
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Nov 2 2023
UFC News and Rumors
tko group
UFC Reveals Staggering Revenue Following WWE Merger
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Nov 2 2023
More News
Arrow to top