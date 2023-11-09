The UFC anti-trust lawsuit has revealed the earnings of some of the top fighters in the promotion, including Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, and Ronda Rousey. The lawsuit was filed by over 1,200 MMA fighters who are suing the UFC for $1.6 billion in damages, alleging that the promotion “abused its power to suppress wages in violation of U.S. antitrust law”.

The earnings of some of UFC’s top fighters from 2011 to 2016 have been disclosed in newly filed documents as part of the class-action lawsuit. The names of the fighters were not attached to the payouts, but business expert John Nash used other information provided to determine how much several fighters, including Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey, were paid during that time period.

Conor McGregor’s Earnings

According to the findings, Conor McGregor earned nearly $20 million for nine fights from 2011 to 2016. McGregor’s earnings stem from several high-profile fights, including Dustin Poirier, José Aldo, and two bouts against Nate Diaz. His only loss during that span was a defeat at the hands of Diaz during their first meeting.

Ronda Rousey’s Earnings

Ronda Rousey made about $17 million for eight fights during the same timeframe. Rousey’s contract for her last two fights revealed that she would have been paid a $3 million base purse ($500,000 of it had not been a title fight) along with a PPV bonus, where she gets $1 for every PPV starting at 200-400k buys, $2 for every 400-600k buys, $3 for every 600-900k buys, and $4 over 900k buys.

Jon Jones’ Earnings

Jon Jones received $1,273,880 for his fight against Glover Teixeira at UFC 172, $3,637,500 for his fight against Daniel Cormier at UFC 182, and $2,677,530 for his fight against Ovince Saint Preux at UFC 197.

