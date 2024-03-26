UFC Atlantic City Fighter Pay & Salaries: Vicente Luque Projected To Be Top Earner

The UFC continues in March with a stacked fight night event with two of the best women’s flyweight contenders in the world colliding in the main event. Blanchfield is now on the heels of nine straight victories with six of them coming inside the Octagon. As for Fiorot, she is riding an 11-fight winning streak and is also 6-0 in her UFC career. A win for either of these two flyweights put them right into the thick of things for a potential title fight in the wide-open flyweight division.

In the co-main event, we have a fight between two welterweights colliding as Vicente Luque and Joaquin Buckley go to battle. Luque has been a mainstay in the welterweight rankings and is coming off of a big win against Rafael Dos Anjos in his last fight. As for Buckley, he is 2-0 since moving down in weight to the welterweight division and this will be his first fight against ranked opposition. A win from either one of these two welterweights sets the tone for each of them for 2024.

With that said, these fighters can expect some hefty paydays this weekend so let’s check out what the expected fighter pay, salaries, and payouts will be.

UFC Atlantic City Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts

Disclaimer: These numbers are just an estimate of what each fighter on this fight card could potentially be getting paid, actual payouts will vary.

Using previously disclosed figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC Atlantic City event in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $983,000 in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC Atlantic City.

Headlining the main event are two top-ranked women’s flyweight fighters, Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot. However, it is expected that Vicente Luque will be this week’s highest earner with $120,000

Chris Weidman ($100,000), Erin Blanchfield ($60,000), Manon Fiorot ($60,000), and Joaquin Buckley ($55,000) round out the top five highest-paid fighters at UFC Atlantic City this weekend.

Top-5 Highest Paid Fighters at UFC Atlantic City:

Vicente Luque – $120,000

$120,000 Chris Weidman- $100,000

$100,000 Erin Blanchfield – $60,000

$60,000 Manon Fiorot – $60,000

$60,000 Joaquin Buckley – $55,000

Check out the projected UFC Atlantic City payouts for each fighter below:

Fighter Base Pay Incentive Pay Guaranteed Salary Erin Blanchfield $65,000 $6,000 $71,000 Manon Fiorot $65,000 $6,000 $71,000 Vicente Luque $120,000 $21,000 $141,000 Joaquin Buckley $55,000 $11,000 $66,000 Bruno Silva $24,000 $6,000 $30,000 Chris Weidman $100,000 $16,000 $116,000 Nursulton Ruziboev $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Sedriques Dumas $10,000 $4,000 $14,000 Bill Algeo $48,000 $6,000 $54,000 Kyle Nelson $40,000 $6,000 $46,000 Chidi Njokuani $30,000 $6,000 $36,000 Rhys McKee $20,000 $4,500 $24,500 Nate Landwehr $24,000 $6,000 $30,000 Jamall Emmers $36,000 $6,000 $42,000 Virna Jandiroba $36,000 $6,000 $44,000 Loopy Godinez $48,000 $6,000 $54,000 Julio Arce $48,000 $6,000 $54,000 Herbert Burns $24,000 $4,500 $28,500 Connor Matthews $10,000 $4,000 $14,000 Dennis Buzukja $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Ibo Aslan $10,000 $4,000 $14,000 Anton Turkalj $10,000 $4,500 $14,500 Melissa Gatto $24,000 $4,500 $28,500 Victoria Dudakova $10,000 $4,000 $14,000 Andre Petroski $40,000 $6,000 $46,000 Jacob Malkoun $40,000 $6,000 $46,000 Angel Pacheco $10,000 $4,000 $14,000 Caolan Loughran $12,000 $4,000 $16,000

UFC Atlantic City Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out $180,000 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC Atlantic City.

The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.