UFC Atlantic City Fighter Pay & Salaries: Vicente Luque Projected To Be Top Earner

The UFC continues in March with a stacked fight night event with two of the best women’s flyweight contenders in the world colliding in the main event. Blanchfield is now on the heels of nine straight victories with six of them coming inside the Octagon. As for Fiorot, she is riding an 11-fight winning streak and is also 6-0 in her UFC career. A win for either of these two flyweights put them right into the thick of things for a potential title fight in the wide-open flyweight division.
In the co-main event, we have a fight between two welterweights colliding as Vicente Luque and Joaquin Buckley go to battle. Luque has been a mainstay in the welterweight rankings and is coming off of a big win against Rafael Dos Anjos in his last fight. As for Buckley, he is 2-0 since moving down in weight to the welterweight division and this will be his first fight against ranked opposition. A win from either one of these two welterweights sets the tone for each of them for 2024.
With that said, these fighters can expect some hefty paydays this weekend so let’s check out what the expected fighter pay, salaries, and payouts will be.
UFC Atlantic City Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts
Disclaimer: These numbers are just an estimate of what each fighter on this fight card could potentially be getting paid, actual payouts will vary.
Using previously disclosed figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC Atlantic City event in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $983,000 in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC Atlantic City.
Headlining the main event are two top-ranked women’s flyweight fighters, Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot. However, it is expected that Vicente Luque will be this week’s highest earner with $120,000
Chris Weidman ($100,000), Erin Blanchfield ($60,000), Manon Fiorot ($60,000), and Joaquin Buckley ($55,000) round out the top five highest-paid fighters at UFC Atlantic City this weekend.
Top-5 Highest Paid Fighters at UFC Atlantic City:
- Vicente Luque – $120,000
- Chris Weidman- $100,000
- Erin Blanchfield – $60,000
- Manon Fiorot – $60,000
- Joaquin Buckley – $55,000
Check out the projected UFC Atlantic City payouts for each fighter below:
|Fighter
|Base Pay
|Incentive Pay
|Guaranteed Salary
|Erin Blanchfield
|$65,000
|$6,000
|$71,000
|Manon Fiorot
|$65,000
|$6,000
|$71,000
|Vicente Luque
|$120,000
|$21,000
|$141,000
|Joaquin Buckley
|$55,000
|$11,000
|$66,000
|Bruno Silva
|$24,000
|$6,000
|$30,000
|Chris Weidman
|$100,000
|$16,000
|$116,000
|Nursulton Ruziboev
|$12,000
|$4,000
|$16,000
|Sedriques Dumas
|$10,000
|$4,000
|$14,000
|Bill Algeo
|$48,000
|$6,000
|$54,000
|Kyle Nelson
|$40,000
|$6,000
|$46,000
|Chidi Njokuani
|$30,000
|$6,000
|$36,000
|Rhys McKee
|$20,000
|$4,500
|$24,500
|Nate Landwehr
|$24,000
|$6,000
|$30,000
|Jamall Emmers
|$36,000
|$6,000
|$42,000
|Virna Jandiroba
|$36,000
|$6,000
|$44,000
|Loopy Godinez
|$48,000
|$6,000
|$54,000
|Julio Arce
|$48,000
|$6,000
|$54,000
|Herbert Burns
|$24,000
|$4,500
|$28,500
|Connor Matthews
|$10,000
|$4,000
|$14,000
|Dennis Buzukja
|$12,000
|$4,000
|$16,000
|Ibo Aslan
|$10,000
|$4,000
|$14,000
|Anton Turkalj
|$10,000
|$4,500
|$14,500
|Melissa Gatto
|$24,000
|$4,500
|$28,500
|Victoria Dudakova
|$10,000
|$4,000
|$14,000
|Andre Petroski
|$40,000
|$6,000
|$46,000
|Jacob Malkoun
|$40,000
|$6,000
|$46,000
|Angel Pacheco
|$10,000
|$4,000
|$14,000
|Caolan Loughran
|$12,000
|$4,000
|$16,000
UFC Atlantic City Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay
The UFC will pay out $180,000 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC Atlantic City.
The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.
Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.