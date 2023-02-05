UFC Fight Night San Antonio Has a New Main Event

The UFC is set to take over San Antonio, Texas on March 25th. They were looking for the right headliner for this live event and just found it. The newly minted main event will be a bantamweight clash between two of the best in the division, Marlon Vera taking on Cory Sandhagen.

The UFC has been searching for a suitable main event for their return to San Antonio, Texas. The rumors were that a rematch between Irene Aldana and Raquel Pennington would headline this event, but backlash from the fans made them change their plans.

The UFC then took aim at their February 18th event at the UFC Apex which was originally headlined by Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen. They scratched that main event and gave the fighters an extra month to prepare as they headline a stacked live UFC event in San Antonio, Texas.

UFC San Antonio Fight Card

The return to San Antonio will come with a stacked fight card. The UFC is looking to put on a very exciting fight night for the fans in this one. Check out the confirmed fights thus far:

Main Card

(4) Marlon Vera vs. (5) Cory Sandhagen

(9) Andrea Lee vs. (12) Maycee Barber

Chidi Njokuani vs. Albert Duraev

(3) Holly Holm vs. (6) Yana Santos

(8) Sean Brady vs. (14) Michel Pereira

Prelims

CJ Vegara vs. Daniel da Silva

(6) Alex Perez vs. (9) Manel Kape

Daniel Pineda vs. Tucker Lutz

Trevin Giles vs. Preston Parsons

(15) Alex Caceres vs. Nate Landwehr

Steven Peterson vs. Lucas Alexander

There is a lot on the line in this main event fight between Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen. There is a good chance that this fight could be the number one contender fight.

The rest of this fight card is littered with elite talent like Sean Brady vs. Michel Pereira, Alex Perez vs. Manel Kape, and Holly Holm vs. Yana Santos just to name a few.

Don’t miss this stacked fight card which airs live in San Antonio, Texas at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.