Mexico City is buzzing with anticipation as UFC Mexico City approaches, and the weigh-in on Friday did little to quell the excitement. The main card fighters all hit the scales at the correct weight, setting the stage for what promises to be an explosive night of action.

Your #UFCMexico main event is ON. 🇲🇽 Former UFC champ Brandon Moreno returns to home soil for a five-round rematch with Brandon Royval. pic.twitter.com/3B94oyvT5z — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) February 23, 2024

The main event, of course, features the highly anticipated rematch between flyweight contenders Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval. The two men first met at UFC 263 in a wild, back-and-forth battle that ended in a TKO stoppage due to an injury. This time around, there will be no room for error, as the winner will likely put themselves in the running for a flyweight title shot in the future.

Moreno weighed in at 126 pounds, looking sharp and focused. Royval, known for his unpredictable style, tipped the scales at 126 pounds. The tension between the two was palpable, and their staredown will be electric this evening.

The co-main event also promises fireworks, as featherweight rivals Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez renew their acquaintance. Ortega, always a crowd favorite, weighed in at a ripped 146 pounds, while Rodriguez, known for his flashy kicks, came in at 146 pounds as well. Their fight is sure to be a barnburner.

The rest of the main card fighters also made weight without any issues. Lightweights Francisco Prado and Mexico’s Daniel Zellhuber both weighed in at 156pounds, setting the stage for a clash of styles. In the women’s strawweight division, Sam Hughes and Yazmin Jauregui both hit the scales at 115 pounds, guaranteeing an exciting scrap.

However, there were a couple of hiccups on the preliminary card. Edgar Chairez and Daniel Lacerda who have been scheduled to fight on numerous occasions both have come in over the 126 lbs limit. Lacerda missed by the limit by just 1 lb meanwhile, Chairez egregiously missed weight by staggering 5 lbs. Fortunately enough, the fight will go on but both fighters will be fined a percentage of their purses which would mark the first time in UFC history that two fighters in the same fight have missed weight, the fight continues, and both fighters being fine because of it.

Overall, the weigh-in for UFC Mexico City was a success, with most of the fighters hitting the mark. The main card is stacked with potential Fight of the Night contenders, and the fans in Mexico City are in for a treat. With the stakes high and the atmosphere electric, UFC Fight Night 237 promises to be an unforgettable night of MMA action.

Full UFC Mexico City Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

Brandon Moreno (126) vs. Brandon Royval (126)

Brian Ortega (146) vs. Yair Rodriguez (146)

Francisco Prado (156) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (156)

Raul Rosas Jr. (136) vs. Ricky Turcios (136)

Sam Hughes (115) vs. Yazmin Jauregui (115)

Chris Duncan (156) vs. Manuel Torres (155)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Raoni Barcelos (135) vs. Jose Quinonez (135)

Jesus Aguilar (126) vs. Mateus Mendonca (126)

Edgar Chairez (131) vs. Daniel Lacerda (127) – both fighters missed weight and fined

Claudio Puelles (156) vs. Fares Ziam (156)

Denys Bondar (126) vs. Luis Rodriguez (126)

Victor Altamirano (125) vs. Felipe dos Santos (124)

Muhammad Naimov (146) vs. Erik Silva (146)