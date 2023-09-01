The UFC, NFL, and NBA have joined forces to demand an update to the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) that would give them the power to “instantaneously” take down illegal pay-per-view streams.

Current DMCA Laws Are Outdated

The DMCA was passed in 1998, and it has been criticized for being outdated and not keeping pace with the digital age. The current law requires copyright holders to send a takedown notice to the host of an illegal stream, and the host then has 14 days to remove the content. This process can be slow and cumbersome, and it often allows illegal streams to remain online for days or even weeks.

The sports leagues argue that the current DMCA laws are not effective in combating illegal PPV streams, which are costing them millions of dollars in lost revenue. They are demanding that the law be updated to allow them to send takedown notices directly to internet service providers, which would be required to remove the content immediately.

Impact of DMCA Update

An update to the DMCA that would allow for instantaneous takedowns of illegal PPV streams would be a major victory for the sports leagues. It would make it much more difficult for pirates to stream their content, and it would help to protect the intellectual property of the leagues.

There are some potential challenges to an update to the DMCA. Some argue that it could be abused by copyright holders to censor legitimate content. Others argue that it could violate the First Amendment rights of internet users. However, the sports leagues argue that the benefits of an update to the DMCA outweigh the risks.