UFC News and Rumors

UFC, NFL, and NBA Join Forces to Demand DMCA Power to ‘Instantaneously’ Zap Illegal PPV Streams

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
MMA: UFC 246-Modafferi vs Barber

The UFC, NFL, and NBA have joined forces to demand an update to the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) that would give them the power to “instantaneously” take down illegal pay-per-view streams.

Current DMCA Laws Are Outdated

The DMCA was passed in 1998, and it has been criticized for being outdated and not keeping pace with the digital age. The current law requires copyright holders to send a takedown notice to the host of an illegal stream, and the host then has 14 days to remove the content. This process can be slow and cumbersome, and it often allows illegal streams to remain online for days or even weeks.

The sports leagues argue that the current DMCA laws are not effective in combating illegal PPV streams, which are costing them millions of dollars in lost revenue. They are demanding that the law be updated to allow them to send takedown notices directly to internet service providers, which would be required to remove the content immediately.

Impact of DMCA Update

An update to the DMCA that would allow for instantaneous takedowns of illegal PPV streams would be a major victory for the sports leagues. It would make it much more difficult for pirates to stream their content, and it would help to protect the intellectual property of the leagues.

There are some potential challenges to an update to the DMCA. Some argue that it could be abused by copyright holders to censor legitimate content. Others argue that it could violate the First Amendment rights of internet users. However, the sports leagues argue that the benefits of an update to the DMCA outweigh the risks.

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
aljamain sterling

UFC 292 Medical Suspensions: Aljamain Sterling Benched with Sean O’Malley Loss, Chris Weidman Needs Clearance

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  24min
UFC News and Rumors
henry cejudo tj dillashaw
Henry Cejudo Claims UFC 292 Did 350K PPV Buys, Questions Sean O’Malley’s Star Power
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  32min
UFC News and Rumors
mma fight announcement tracker
UFC Veteran Darren Till Pleads Guilty to Driving Offenses, Hearing Set for November 29
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  56min
UFC News and Rumors
UFC 261 DraftKings Picks
UFC 292 Salaries: Zhang Weili Tops Payouts With $520,000
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  1h
UFC News and Rumors
UFC 277: Lewis v Pavlovich
Top Heavyweight Contender Sergei Pavlovich to Serve as Backup for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic at UFC 295
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  2h
UFC News and Rumors
ufc paris
How to Watch UFC Paris: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 30 2023
UFC News and Rumors
william gomis
Cursed UFC Paris Fight Card Gets Last-Minute Double Switcheroo
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 29 2023
More News
Arrow to top