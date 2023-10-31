The UFC heads to Sao Paulo, Brazil for a stacked fight card from top to bottom at UFC Sao Paulo. We have a heavyweight main event fight between two of the best in the division, rising contender Jailton Almeida and former title challenger Derrick Lewis. Almeida has yet to lose in his UFC racking up five wins in his UFC career with all five wins coming by finish. Meanwhile, is stepping in on relative short notice after Curtis Blaydes had to withdraw due to injury and he finally got back into the win column after his last fight. This fight is going to full of action for however long it lasts and it will put one of these fighters in perfect position to contend for the title in the future.

In the co-main event, we have one of Brazil’s top welterweight prospects Gabriel Bonfim looking to get his third win in 2023 when he takes on longtime UFC veteran Nicolas Dalby. Bonfim is an undefeated prospect who made a name for himself on the Contender Series and quickly put himself on the map with back-to-back submission victories in the first round to start his UFC career. Dalby on the other hand is no slouch himself winning each of his last three fights as he comes into this fight looking to spoil the homecoming party of Bonfim and get the biggest win of his UFC career.

With that said, these fighters can expect some hefty paydays this weekend so let’s check out what the expected fighter pay, salaries, and payouts will be.

Jailton Almeida Set For Big Payday

Jailton Almeida is set to take on Derrick Lewis for this weekend’s main event fight in Sao Paulo, Brazil. This will be Almeida’s second UFC main event of his career. His last main event fight ended in just 3:43 in the first round when Jairzinho Rozenstruik was submitted via rear-naked choke. He was originally scheduled to main event against Curtis Blaydes which was a far tougher assignment than his opponent but nonetheless, Almeida is there to prove to everyone that he is one of the best heavyweights on the roster as he attempts to win his sixth straight UFC fight.

UFC Sao Paulo Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts

Using previously disclosed figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC Sao Paulo event in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $1.4 Million in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC Sao Paulo.

Headlining the main event, are Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis. Lewis is expected to be the highest-paid fighter on the fight card.

Derrick Lewis is expected to be the highest-paid fighter. The former UFC title challenger is set to earn a guaranteed payout of $271,000 this weekend.

Jailton Almeida ($256,000), Marc Diakiese ($161,000), and Angela Hill / Vinc Pichel ($71,000) round out the top-five highest-paid fighters at UFC Sao Paulo this weekend.

Top-5 Highest Paid Fighters at UFC Sao Paulo:

Derrick Lewis – $271,000

$271,000 Jailton Almeida – $256,000

$256,000 Marc Diakiese – $161,000

$161,000 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos – $91,000

$91,000 Angela Hill / Vinc Pichel – $71,000

Check out the projected UFC Sao Paulo payouts for each fighter below:

Fighter Base Pay Incentive Pay Guaranteed Salary Jailton Almeida $250,000 $6,000 $256,000 Derrick Lewis $250,000 $21,000 $271,000 Gabriel Bonfim $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Nicolas Dalby $30,000 $6,000 $36,000 Rodrigo Nascimento $30,000 $6,000 $36,000 Don’Tale Mayes $60,000 $6,000 $66,000 Caio Borralho $24,000 $4,500 $28,500 Abus Magomedov $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Rodolfo Vieira $30,000 $6,000 $36,000 Armen Petrosyan $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Ismael Bonfim $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Vinc Pichel $60,000 $11,000 $71,000 Elves Brenner $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Esteban Ribovics $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Daniel Marcos $18,000 $4,000 $22,000 Victor Hugo $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos $80,000 $11,000 $91,000 Rinat Fakhretdinov $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Vitor Petrino $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Modestas Bukauskas $30,000 $4,500 $34,500 Angela Hill $50,000 $21,000 $71,000 Denise Gomes $24,000 $4,500 $28,500 Montserrat Conejo Ruiz $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Eduarda Moura $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Kaue Fernandez $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Marc Diakiese $150,000 $11,000 $161,000

UFC Sao Paulo Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out $170,500 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC Sao Paulo.

The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.