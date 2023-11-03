UFC News and Rumors

UFC Sao Paulo Weigh-In Results: Four Fighters Miss Weight; Two Fights Scratched

Garrett Kerman
The UFC Fight Night 231 weigh-ins took place on Friday, November 3, 2023, at the UFC host hotel in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The event will be streamed on ESPN+ on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The main event will feature Jailton Almeida (19-2 MMA, 5-0 UFC) and Derrick Lewis (27-11 MMA, 18-9 UFC), who will meet in the heavyweight division.

Four fighters missed weight at the weigh-in for UFC Sao Paulo, which takes place on Saturday in São Paulo, Brazil. Lightweights Ismael Bonfim (159.5) and Vinc Pichel (157) both missed the lightweight limit for their matchup against one another. Also, bantamweight Victor Hugo missed the bantamweight limit by 2.5 pounds ahead of his fight against Daniel Marcos in his UFC debut and both fights are now off.

Lastly, UFC newcomer Eduarda Moura missed the strawweight limit by 3.5 pounds ahead of her scheduled fight against Montserrate Conejo and will be fined 30 percent of her purse as a catchweight has been approved.

UFC Sao Paulo Weigh-In Results

Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis will face off in the main event of UFC Sao Paulo. Almeida is undefeated in the UFC with a record of 5-0, while Lewis has a record of 18-9 in the UFC. Lewis weighed in at the top of the heavyweight limit at 265 pounds. Almeida weighed in at 236 pounds as he is normally on the lower spectrum in the heavyweight division having fought a lot of his time in the light heavyweight division.

Check out the full weigh-in results below:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET)

  • Jailton Almeida (236) vs. Derrick Lewis (265)
  • Gabriel Bonfim (170.5) vs. Nicolas Dalby (170.5)
  • Don’Tale Mayes (264) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (264)
  • Caio Borralho (186) vs. Abus Magomedov (185)
  • Armen Petrosyan (186) vs. Rodolfo Vieira (185.5)
  • Ismael Bonfim (159.5) vs. Vinc Pichel (157) – Fight is OFF

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

  • Elves Brener (164) vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky (165) – 165-pound contract weight
  • Rinat Fakhretdinov (170.5) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171)
  • Victor Hugo (138.5) vs. Daniel Marcos (136) – Fight is OFF
  • Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs. Vitor Petrino (206)
  • Denise Gomes (115.5) vs. Angela Hill (115.5)
  • Montserrat Conejo (114) vs. Eduarda Moura (119.5) – Catchweight Bout Approved
  • Marc Diakiese (155) vs. Kaue Fernandes (155)
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle.
