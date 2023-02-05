UFC News and Rumors

UFC Vegas 68 Recap: Sergey Spivak Makes a Statement

Garrett Kerman
After a week’s hiatus, the UFC came back with a very exciting fight card that was loaded with high-level international prospects. Sergey Spivak closed the show with a dominant performance over Derrick Lewis putting at now near the top of the division.

The UFC came back to the Apex with an exciting fight card loaded with the top international prospects from Asia for their Road to UFC finale. They awarded four UFC contracts to all of the Road to UFC finale contestant winners, which each one of them deserved and then some.

This fight night saw a ton of action throughout with seven finishes in 11 fights which made it all worth the late start time for most UFC fans across the world. Check out the full results for UFC Vegas 69 below:

Results

Sergey Spivak def. Derrick Lewis via Arm-Triangle Choke (3:05 Round 1)
Devin Clark def. Da Un Jung via Unanimous Decision
Marcin Tybura def. Blagoy Ivanov via Unanimous Decision
Doo Ho Choi vs. Kyle Nelson ends in Majority Draw
Adam Fugitt  def. Yusaku Kinoshita via KO/TKO (4:36 Round 1)

Anshul Jubli def. Jeka Saragih via KO/TKO (3:44 Round 2)
Jeong Yeong Lee def. Yi Zha via Split Decision
Rinya Nakamura def. Toshiomi Kazama via KO (0:33 Round 1)
Hyun Sung Park def. Seung Guk Choi via Rear-Naked Choke (3:11 Round 3)
Jun Yong Park def. Denis Tiuliulin via Rear-Naked Choke (4:05 Round 1)
Tatsuro Taira def. Jesus Aguilar via Triangle Armbar (4:20 Round 1)

Contract Winners

Hyun Sung Park (Flyweight)
Rinya Nakamura (Bantamweight)
Jeong Yeong Lee (Featherweight)
Anshul Jubli (Lightweight)

Performance Of The Night Bonuses ($50,000)

Sergey Spivak
Rinya Nakamura
Anshul Jubli
Tatsuro Taira

Sergey Spivak Puts the Heavyweight Division on Notice

Sergey Spivak was riding a two-fight winning streak, winning five out of his last six, and ranked 12th in the heavyweight rankings coming into his first main event matchup against the then 7th-ranked Derrick Lewis.

Spivak didn’t play any games as he came rushing forward looking to bring the fight to Lewis as soon as the ref told them to fight.

They mixed it up on the feet for a brief moment until Spivak was able to get ahold of him for judo toss, and it was shortly over thereafter as Spivak just softened him up with strikes until the arm-triangle presented itself.

He should have now taken the number seven ranked spot and solidified himself as a legitimate title contender at the top of the division.

Even during his post-fight speech with Michael Bisping he called out a fight against one of the greatest of all time, Jon Jones. He may not get that match soon but it isn’t out of the realm of possibility if Spivak keeps winning.

Look for Spivak to really push toward a title fight with another win against a top-ranked foe.

