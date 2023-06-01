The UFC is back after a week’s hiatus to the Apex for a fight night, UFC Vegas 74, headlined by two men’s flyweight contenders in No. 3 Kai Kara-France and No. 7 Amir Albazi. Kara-France is looking to rebound after her interim title loss to Brandon Moreno meanwhile Albazi is looking to claim a spot in the top-5 in the flyweight rankings.

We also have a barn burner in the co-main event between two featherweight contenders No. 15 Alex Caceres and Daniel Pineda. You can expect a ton of fireworks in that fight and for the majority of the fights on this fight night card. With that said, these fighters can expect some hefty paydays this weekend so let’s check out what the expected fighter pay, salaries, and payouts will be.

Flyweights headline for the first time in years

Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi will be the first flyweights to headline an event for the first time in 3 years when Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno fought to a draw in their first matchup. By headlining an event fighters will receive a significant bump in pay from that of a normal spot on a fight night card.

Kara-France and Albazi will be putting on for the flyweight division to show Dana White and the UFC that flyweights can headline events and put on a great show for the fans.

UFC Vegas 74 Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts

The UFC normally doesn’t disclose fighter pay for obvious reasons (contract negotiations) but some previously disclosed figures can help us come to an appropriate estimate.

Using those figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC PPV event in Las Vegas, NV.

In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $1.5 Million in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC Vegas 74. Headlining the main event, Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill are expected to earn the most guaranteed salaries of their careers. Both fighters will earn over close to $100,000+ with Kara-France expected to be the highest-paid fighter of the two with an estimated $111,000 in potential payouts. Jim Miller, Andrei Arlovski, and Jared Gordon are also expected to take some six-figure paydays at UFC Fight Night this weekend.

Check out the projected UFC Vegas 74 payouts for each fighter below:

Fighter Base Pay Incentive Pay Guaranteed Salary Kai Kara-France $100,000 $11,000 $111,000 Amir Albazi $75,000 $4,500 $79,500 Alex Caceres $60,000 $21,000 $81,000 Daniel Pineda $45,000 $6,000 $51,000 Jim Miller $200,000 $21,000 $221,000 Jared Gordon $100,000 $11,000 $111,000 Tim Elliott $45,000 $11,000 $56,000 Victor Altamirano $30,000 $4,500 $34,500 Karine Silva $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Ketlen Souza $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Jamie Mullarkey $30,000 $6,000 $36,000 Muhammadjon Naimov $15,000 $4,000 $19,000 Elizeu Zaleski $72,000 $11,000 $83,000 Abubakar Nurmagomedov $30,000 $4,500 $34,500 John Castaneda $30,000 $4,500 $34,500 Muin Gafurov $15,000 $4,000 $19,000 Andrei Arlovksi $250,000 $21,000 $271,000 Don’Tale Mayes $22,000 $6,000 $28,000 Daniel Santos $15,000 $4,000 $19,000 Johnny Munoz Jr. $30,000 $4,500 $34,500 Jinh Yu Frey $40,000 $6,000 $46,000 Elise Reed $40,000 $4,500 $44,500 Luan Lacerda $15,000 $4,000 $19,000 Da’Mon Blackshear $15,000 $4,000 $19,000 Maxim Grishin $44,000 $4,500 $49,500 Philipe Lins $26,000 $4,500 $30,500

UFC Vegas 74 Staff Salaries

The fighters aren’t the only ones taking home a big payday at UFC Vegas 74 this week. UFC ring girls will earn up to $5,000 while referees can earn up to $2,500 per event.

Below is a list of the potential salaries for the UFC staff for this weekend’s upcoming UFC Kansas City.

UFC Ring Girl Salary: $1,000 to $5,000 per event

$1,000 to $5,000 per event UFC Referee Salary: $700 to $2,500 per event

$700 to $2,500 per event UFC Ring Announcers Salaries: $50,000 to $75,000 per event

UFC Vegas 74 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out $114,000 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC Vegas 74.

The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.