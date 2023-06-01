The UFC is back after a week’s hiatus to the Apex for a fight night, UFC Vegas 74, headlined by two men’s flyweight contenders in No. 3 Kai Kara-France and No. 7 Amir Albazi. Kara-France is looking to rebound after her interim title loss to Brandon Moreno meanwhile Albazi is looking to claim a spot in the top-5 in the flyweight rankings.
We also have a barn burner in the co-main event between two featherweight contenders No. 15 Alex Caceres and Daniel Pineda. You can expect a ton of fireworks in that fight and for the majority of the fights on this fight night card. With that said, these fighters can expect some hefty paydays this weekend so let’s check out what the expected fighter pay, salaries, and payouts will be.
Flyweights headline for the first time in years
Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi will be the first flyweights to headline an event for the first time in 3 years when Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno fought to a draw in their first matchup. By headlining an event fighters will receive a significant bump in pay from that of a normal spot on a fight night card.
Kara-France and Albazi will be putting on for the flyweight division to show Dana White and the UFC that flyweights can headline events and put on a great show for the fans.
UFC Vegas 74 Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts
The UFC normally doesn’t disclose fighter pay for obvious reasons (contract negotiations) but some previously disclosed figures can help us come to an appropriate estimate.
Using those figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC PPV event in Las Vegas, NV.
In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $1.5 Million in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC Vegas 74. Headlining the main event, Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill are expected to earn the most guaranteed salaries of their careers. Both fighters will earn over close to $100,000+ with Kara-France expected to be the highest-paid fighter of the two with an estimated $111,000 in potential payouts. Jim Miller, Andrei Arlovski, and Jared Gordon are also expected to take some six-figure paydays at UFC Fight Night this weekend.
Check out the projected UFC Vegas 74 payouts for each fighter below:
|Fighter
|Base Pay
|Incentive Pay
|Guaranteed Salary
|Kai Kara-France
|$100,000
|$11,000
|$111,000
|Amir Albazi
|$75,000
|$4,500
|$79,500
|Alex Caceres
|$60,000
|$21,000
|$81,000
|Daniel Pineda
|$45,000
|$6,000
|$51,000
|Jim Miller
|$200,000
|$21,000
|$221,000
|Jared Gordon
|$100,000
|$11,000
|$111,000
|Tim Elliott
|$45,000
|$11,000
|$56,000
|Victor Altamirano
|$30,000
|$4,500
|$34,500
|Karine Silva
|$12,000
|$4,000
|$16,000
|Ketlen Souza
|$12,000
|$4,000
|$16,000
|Jamie Mullarkey
|$30,000
|$6,000
|$36,000
|Muhammadjon Naimov
|$15,000
|$4,000
|$19,000
|Elizeu Zaleski
|$72,000
|$11,000
|$83,000
|Abubakar Nurmagomedov
|$30,000
|$4,500
|$34,500
|John Castaneda
|$30,000
|$4,500
|$34,500
|Muin Gafurov
|$15,000
|$4,000
|$19,000
|Andrei Arlovksi
|$250,000
|$21,000
|$271,000
|Don’Tale Mayes
|$22,000
|$6,000
|$28,000
|Daniel Santos
|$15,000
|$4,000
|$19,000
|Johnny Munoz Jr.
|$30,000
|$4,500
|$34,500
|Jinh Yu Frey
|$40,000
|$6,000
|$46,000
|Elise Reed
|$40,000
|$4,500
|$44,500
|Luan Lacerda
|$15,000
|$4,000
|$19,000
|Da’Mon Blackshear
|$15,000
|$4,000
|$19,000
|Maxim Grishin
|$44,000
|$4,500
|$49,500
|Philipe Lins
|$26,000
|$4,500
|$30,500
UFC Vegas 74 Staff Salaries
The fighters aren’t the only ones taking home a big payday at UFC Vegas 74 this week. UFC ring girls will earn up to $5,000 while referees can earn up to $2,500 per event.
Below is a list of the potential salaries for the UFC staff for this weekend’s upcoming UFC Kansas City.
- UFC Ring Girl Salary: $1,000 to $5,000 per event
- UFC Referee Salary: $700 to $2,500 per event
- UFC Ring Announcers Salaries: $50,000 to $75,000 per event
UFC Vegas 74 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay
The UFC will pay out $114,000 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC Vegas 74.
The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.
Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.