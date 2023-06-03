UFC Vegas 74 Weigh Ins: Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi, Flyweights Make Weight

The fighters for UFC Vegas 74 have all made weight, with the main event flyweight title eliminator between Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi both hitting the 126 lbs limit.

Kara-France weighed in at 125.5 pounds, while Albazi weighed in at 126 pounds. The two fighters will meet in the main event of UFC Vegas 74, which takes place on Saturday, June 4 at the Apex in Las Vegas.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 74 features a featherweight bout between Alex Caceres and Daniel Pineda. Caceres weighed in at 145 pounds, while Pineda weighed in at 145.5 pounds.

The rest of the main card fighters also made weight. Here are the full results of the UFC Vegas 74 weigh-ins:

Main Card

Kai Kara-France (125.5) vs. Amir Albazi (126)

Alex Caceres (145) vs. Daniel Pineda (145.5)

Jim Miller (155.5) vs. Jesse Butler (154.5)

Tim Elliott (126) vs. Victor Altamirano (124.5)

Karine Silva (125.5) vs. Ketlen Souza (124.5)

Elizeu Zaleski (171) vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170)

Preliminary Card

Daniel Santos (135.5) vs. Johnny Munoz (136)

Andrei Arlovski (245) vs. Don’Tale Mayes (262.5)

John Castaneda (136) vs. Muin Gafurov (136)

Jamie Mullarkey (156) vs. Muhammad Naimov (155.5)

Elise Reed (115) vs. Jinh Yu Frey (116)

Da’mon Blackshear (136) vs. Luan Lacerda (136)

Philipe Lins (205.5) vs. Maxim Grishin (205)

The UFC Vegas 74 event will be broadcast live on ESPN+ in the United States and on UFC Fight Pass internationally. The main card will begin at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, with the preliminary card beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

The main event between Kara-France and Albazi is a highly anticipated fight, with both men looking to make a statement in their bid to challenge for the UFC flyweight title. Kara-France is currently ranked No. 3 in the UFC flyweight rankings, while Albazi is ranked No. 7.

The co-main event between Caceres and Pineda is also a great fight, with both men looking to get keep their winning ways going. Caceres is currently ranked No. 15 in the UFC featherweight rankings, while Pineda is looking to crack into the top-15 with a win on Saturday.

The rest of the main card is also full of intriguing matchups, with several fighters looking to make a name for themselves. The UFC Vegas 74 event should be a great night of fights.