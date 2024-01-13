UFC News and Rumors

UFC Vegas 84 Weigh-In Results: One fight canceled after botched weight cut

Author image
Garett Kerman
Sports Editor
2 min read
UFC Vegas 84

The UFC Vegas 84 weigh-ins took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, with the main event featuring a highly anticipated rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker in the light heavyweight division. Both fighters successfully made weight, with Ankalaev weighing in at 204.5 pounds and Walker at 205.5 pounds.

The event, which will be streamed on ESPN+, also includes a flyweight co-feature between Manel Kape and Matheus Nicolau. However, Kape came in 3.5 pounds over the flyweight limit, resulting in the cancellation of his bout with Nicolau.

The headline bout between Ankalaev and Walker is a highly anticipated rematch, as their previous encounter ended in a no-contest after Ankalaev landed an illegal knee. Both fighters will be looking to settle the score in this main event, which is set to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and will be streamed live on ESPN+.

UFC Vegas 84 Full Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Magomed Ankalaev (204.5) vs. Johnny Walker (205.5)
  • Manel Kape (129.5)* vs. Matheus Nicolau (126) – Fight Canceled
  • Gabriel Benitez (155) vs. Jim Miller (155.5)
  • Mario Bautista (135.5) vs. Ricky Simon (136)
  • Brunno Ferreira (185) vs. Phil Hawes (185)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

  • Andrei Arlovski (247) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (261.5)
  • Preston Parsons (170.5) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (170.5)
  • Gaston Bolanos (135.5) vs. Marcus McGhee (135.5)
  • Farid Basharat (136) vs. Taylor Lapilus (136)
  • Jean Silva (145.5) vs. Westin Wilson (145.5)
  • Nikolas Motta (155.5) vs. Tom Nolan (155)
  • Felipe Bunes (125.5) vs. Joshua Van (125.5)
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Garett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
Garett Kerman

