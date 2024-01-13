UFC Vegas 84 Weigh-In Results: One fight canceled after botched weight cut

The UFC Vegas 84 weigh-ins took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, with the main event featuring a highly anticipated rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker in the light heavyweight division. Both fighters successfully made weight, with Ankalaev weighing in at 204.5 pounds and Walker at 205.5 pounds.

We’re back! Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker rematch at #UFCVegas84 tomorrow night!! pic.twitter.com/Ke0HEd4p15 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) January 12, 2024

The event, which will be streamed on ESPN+, also includes a flyweight co-feature between Manel Kape and Matheus Nicolau. However, Kape came in 3.5 pounds over the flyweight limit, resulting in the cancellation of his bout with Nicolau.

Manel Kape is the first UFC fighter to miss weight in 2024. He was 3.5 pounds over the flyweight limit for his #UFCVegas84 rematch vs. Matheus Nicolau. pic.twitter.com/5vRUmdg7v7 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) January 12, 2024

The headline bout between Ankalaev and Walker is a highly anticipated rematch, as their previous encounter ended in a no-contest after Ankalaev landed an illegal knee. Both fighters will be looking to settle the score in this main event, which is set to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and will be streamed live on ESPN+.

UFC Vegas 84 Full Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Magomed Ankalaev (204.5) vs. Johnny Walker (205.5)

Manel Kape (129.5)* vs. Matheus Nicolau (126) – Fight Canceled

Gabriel Benitez (155) vs. Jim Miller (155.5)

Mario Bautista (135.5) vs. Ricky Simon (136)

Brunno Ferreira (185) vs. Phil Hawes (185)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Andrei Arlovski (247) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (261.5)

Preston Parsons (170.5) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (170.5)

Gaston Bolanos (135.5) vs. Marcus McGhee (135.5)

Farid Basharat (136) vs. Taylor Lapilus (136)

Jean Silva (145.5) vs. Westin Wilson (145.5)

Nikolas Motta (155.5) vs. Tom Nolan (155)

Felipe Bunes (125.5) vs. Joshua Van (125.5)