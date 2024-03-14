UFC Vegas 88 Fighter Pay & Salaries: Tai Tuivasa Projected To Be Top Earner

The UFC continues in March with a stacked fight night event with two of the best heavyweights in the world colliding in the main event. Tuivasa is now on the heels of three consecutive losses inside the distance, most recently getting submitted in the second round against Alexander Volkov. As for Tybura, he is also coming off of a loss against the current interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall who flattened him in the very first round. A win for either of these two heavyweights put them right into the thick of things in the wide-open heavyweight division. Expect some fireworks from these two heavyweight hitters as this fight is certainly not expected to see the judge’s scorecards.

In the co-main event, we have a fight in the welterweight division between two surging prospects Bryan “Pooh Bear” Battle and Ange Loosa. Both of these two lightweights are bringing a two-fight winning streak into this matchup and are looking for their biggest win to date as the co-main event of this fight night event at the UFC Apex.

With that said, these fighters can expect some hefty paydays this weekend so let’s check out what the expected fighter pay, salaries, and payouts will be.

UFC Vegas 88 Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts

Disclaimer: These numbers are just an estimate of what each fighter on this fight card could potentially be getting paid, actual payouts will vary.

Using previously disclosed figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC Vegas 88 event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $1 Million in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC Vegas 88.

Headlining the main event are two top-ranked heavyweight fighters, Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura. It is expected that Tuivasa will be this week’s highest earner with $150,000

Marcin Tybura ($120,000), Ovince St. Preux ($100,000), Gerald Meerschaert ($80,000), and Bryan Barberena ($76,000) round out the top five highest-paid fighters at UFC Vegas 88 this weekend.

Top-5 Highest Paid Fighters at UFC Vegas 88:

Check out the projected UFC Vegas 88 payouts for each fighter below:

Fighter Base Pay Incentive Pay Guaranteed Salary Tai Tuivasa $150,000 $11,000 $161,000 Marcin Tybura $120,000 $16,000 $136,000 Bryan Battle $36,000 $6,000 $42,000 Ange Loosa $24,000 $4,500 $28,500 Kennedy Nzechukwu $60,000 $11,000 $71,000 Ovince St. Preux $100,000 $21,000 $121,000 Christian Rodriguez $20,000 $4,500 $24,500 Isaac Dulgarian $10,000 $4,000 $14,000 Pannie Kianzad $48,000 $6,000 $54,000 Macy Chiasson $48,000 $6,000 $54,000 Gerald Meerschaert $80,000 $16,000 $96,000 Bryan Barberena $76,000 $16,000 $92,000 Mike Davis $24,000 $4,500 $28,500 Natan Levy $20,000 $4,500 $24,500 Josiane Nunes $24,000 $4,500 $28,500 Chelsea Chandler $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Ode Osbourne $30,000 $6,000 $36,000 Jafel Filho $10,000 $4,000 $14,000 Thiago Moises $60,000 $11,000 $71,000 Mitch Ramirez $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Josh Culibao $40,000 $6,000 $46,000 Danny Silva $10,000 $4,000 $14,000 Cory McKenna $20,000 $4,500 $24,500 Jaqueline Amorim $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Chad Anheliger $20,000 $4,500 $24,500 Charalampos Grigoriou $10,000 $4,000 $14,000

UFC Vegas 88 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out $176,500 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC Vegas 88.

The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.