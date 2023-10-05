UFC’s Revenue Hits Record Highs Following Merger

The UFC has reported strong finances for the first half of 2023, with total revenues of $611.9 million, a 16% increase year over year. Media rights covered most of that, with a $50 million YoY increase to $438.5 million. Live event revenue soared 57% to $63.7 million, sponsorship revenue increased 12%, and consumer product licensing revenue went up 9%. However, fighter pay was down $32.8 million for the year despite the spike in both revenue and profits, which underscores an industry-wide problem in combat sports and mixed martial arts where revenue isn’t shared equitably.

The UFC’s full 2022 fiscal year reported record revenue of $1.14 billion, up from $1.03 billion for 2021, with total operating expenses decreasing by $45 million to $595.7 million. Net income increased from $272.3 million to $387.2 million, a 34% increase that will be even higher if UFC’s fiscal trends extend to the second half of the year. However, fighter pay was down $32.8 million for the year despite the spike in both revenue and profits.

Endeavor, the parent company of the UFC, recorded a revenue total of $1.6 billion for the fiscal first quarter of 2023, with its owned sports properties. The UFC’s valuation has almost tripled from $4.1 billion in 2016 to $12.1 billion in 2022. The UFC and WWE merged in a $21 billion deal, forming a new, publicly listed company that will be 51% owned by Endeavor and 49% by existing WWE shareholders. Together, UFC and WWE achieved revenue of $2.4 billion on a combined 2022 fiscal year-end basis, with a 10% annual revenue growth rate since 2019.

The UFC's strong finances for the first half of 2023 are a positive sign for the company, but the issue of fighter pay remains a concern. The UFC and other organizations need to address this issue to ensure that fighters are fairly compensated for their work.