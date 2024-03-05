NFL News and Rumors

US Sports Betting 2024: FanDuel Sportsbook Preps For Monday’s North Carolina Launch, Inks Deal With NFL’s Carolina Panthers

panthers moton helps up young after sack (1)

Coming off the worst NFL campaign in franchise history, the Carolina Panthers signed their first free agent this offseason. The addition may not help the Panthers produce more touchdowns, but the team’s entertainment value could begin to spike.

With mobile sports betting set to launch throughout North Carolina next Monday, FanDuel Sportsbook signed a multi-year partnership with the NFL campaign.

FanDuel, a New York-based gambling company, and plans to explore a series of sports initiatives throughout the state.

“Bringing FanDuel to sports fans across North Carolina is an important moment for our business, and we are thrilled to be able to work with the Carolina Panthers to introduce their fanbase to America’s No. 1 Sportsbook,” FanDuel Chief Commercial Officer Mike Raffensperger said via press release. “We look forward to supporting the team next season and to engaging the passionate sports fans across North Carolina with our product.”

The Panthers, who went 2-15 last season, appear to be embracing the new platform for athletic entertainment. On Monday at noon, North Carolina residents who are at least 21 years old will have access to legalized mobile sports betting.

“We are thrilled to welcome FanDuel as an Official Sports Betting Partner,” Panthers President Kristi Coleman said. “As we look ahead to the 2024 season, we’re excited about the opportunities this partnership presents to deliver unique and engaging experiences to our fans while they are in North Carolina.”

