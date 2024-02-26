NFL News and Rumors

VIDEO: Former NFL QB Cam Newton Involved in Brawl at Youth Football Camp

Author image
Colin Lynch
Sports Editor
3 min read
Cam Newton

Former NFL MVP QB Cam Newton Was Videoed in a Fight Over the Weekend at a Youth Football Camp in Georgia

The recent altercation involving former NFL quarterback Cam Newton at a youth football camp has sparked concern and raised questions about the incident’s circumstances.

The brawl occurred during an invitation-only camp and tournament organized by We Ball Sports in Atlanta over the weekend. Newton, who runs the youth sports organization C1N, sponsored a team in the tournament. Video footage circulated on social media captured Newton engaged in a scuffle with two or possibly three individuals, prompting intervention from camp staffers and security personnel to restore order. Nehemiah Mitchell, co-founder of We Ball Sports, confirmed that everyone involved, including Newton, was subsequently removed from the event.

Newton, 34, a former standout at Auburn University and the first overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft, boasts a storied career in professional football, notably quarterbacking the Carolina Panthers for nine of his ten years in the league. Despite his achievements, including earning league MVP honors and leading the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2015, Newton’s tenure with the New England Patriots in the 2020 season marked his most recent stint in the NFL.

What is TSP?

The altercation reportedly involved Newton and two coaches affiliated with TopShelf Performance (TSP), a prominent national 18U 7-on-7 football program known for training receivers across various levels of play. In response to the incident, Stephon and TJ Brown, trainers/coaches with TSP, issued a statement expressing deep concern and condemning all forms of violence, emphasizing that such behavior has no place within their community.

The exact details surrounding the altercation remain unclear, and authorities from the local police department have not yet commented on the incident. However, the incident has garnered significant attention and underscores the importance of maintaining a safe and respectful environment in youth sports programs.

Cam Newton Had a Storied Career

Cam Newton, the recipient of the prestigious Heisman Trophy in 2010 during his collegiate career at Auburn University, solidified his status as a top prospect in the NFL by being selected as the first overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

During his time with the Panthers, spanning nine out of his ten years in the NFL, Newton showcased his exceptional talent and versatility, earning accolades such as league MVP honors and guiding the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance following the 2015 season.

Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY.
