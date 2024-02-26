Former NFL MVP QB Cam Newton Was Videoed in a Fight Over the Weekend at a Youth Football Camp in Georgia

The recent altercation involving former NFL quarterback Cam Newton at a youth football camp has sparked concern and raised questions about the incident’s circumstances.

The brawl occurred during an invitation-only camp and tournament organized by We Ball Sports in Atlanta over the weekend. Newton, who runs the youth sports organization C1N, sponsored a team in the tournament. Video footage circulated on social media captured Newton engaged in a scuffle with two or possibly three individuals, prompting intervention from camp staffers and security personnel to restore order. Nehemiah Mitchell, co-founder of We Ball Sports, confirmed that everyone involved, including Newton, was subsequently removed from the event.

An altercation broke out at Cam Newton’s camp. pic.twitter.com/aM6hrIz10b — Episodes (@episodesent) February 25, 2024

Newton, 34, a former standout at Auburn University and the first overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft, boasts a storied career in professional football, notably quarterbacking the Carolina Panthers for nine of his ten years in the league. Despite his achievements, including earning league MVP honors and leading the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2015, Newton’s tenure with the New England Patriots in the 2020 season marked his most recent stint in the NFL.

What is TSP?

The altercation reportedly involved Newton and two coaches affiliated with TopShelf Performance (TSP), a prominent national 18U 7-on-7 football program known for training receivers across various levels of play. In response to the incident, Stephon and TJ Brown, trainers/coaches with TSP, issued a statement expressing deep concern and condemning all forms of violence, emphasizing that such behavior has no place within their community.

The exact details surrounding the altercation remain unclear, and authorities from the local police department have not yet commented on the incident. However, the incident has garnered significant attention and underscores the importance of maintaining a safe and respectful environment in youth sports programs.

Better camera angle of the beginning of the fight when TSP crew tried to jump Cam Newton by blindsiding him with a punch. pic.twitter.com/TBZWc2q4nL — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) February 25, 2024

