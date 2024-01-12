College Football

WATCH: Alabama Fans Chant “Anyone But Dabo” As Hunt for Nick Saban’s Replacement Continues

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
dabo swinney 3

The retirement of Nick Saban from the Alabama football program has left a significant void to fill, sparking intense speculation about his successor. Among the names being discussed is Dabo Swinney, the accomplished Clemson head coach. Swinney, a former Alabama player and coach, has a strong connection to the school and a track record of success, including two National Championship wins against Alabama. But some Alabama fans are not keen on the idea as some of them were recorded chanting “Anyone but Dabo” on their Tuscaloosa campus on Wednesday.

“Anyone But Dabo” Say Alabama Football Fans

Alabama fans don’t seem enthusiastic about the possibility of Swinney taking over the reins from Nick Saban. An incident occurred outside Bryant-Denny Stadium, where a group of fans was filmed chanting “Anyone but Dabo!” This reaction is particularly striking given Swinney’s achievements and his historical ties to Alabama.

The video of this chanting incident gained significant traction on social media, being viewed over 2 million times, reflecting the strong and diverse opinions among the Alabama fanbase regarding the future direction of their football program.

De Boer, Lanning and Kiffin All Talked About as Possible Saban Successor

Besides Swinney, other coaches such as Washington’s Kalen De Boer, Lane Kiffin, and Dan Lanning have been mentioned as potential candidates for the job. However, Lanning has expressed that he is not interested in the position. The situation underscores the high stakes and intense scrutiny involved in selecting a successor for a legendary coach like Saban, and the passionate involvement of the fanbase in this process.

As the search for Saban’s replacement continues, the range of reactions and opinions among fans and the media alike illustrates the deep impact Saban has had on the program and the significant expectations placed on whoever will next lead the Crimson Tide.

Topics  
Alabama Crimson Tide College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football

College Football
Dan Lanning

What is Dan Lanning’s Buyout if Alabama Looks to Hire Oregon Head Coach?

Author image David Evans  •  4h
College Football
ric flair vs. paul finebaum
Ric Flair Says ESPN College Football Analyst Paul Finebaum Should be Fired After Michigan Win National Championship
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 10 2024
College Football
NCAA Football: Georgia Tech at Clemson
What is Dabo Swinney’s Buyout if Alabama Want to Hire Clemson Head Coach to Replace the Retiring Nick Saban?
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 10 2024
College Football
Washington State v Washington
What is Kalen DeBoer’s Buyout if Seattle Seahawks or Alabama Want to Hire Washington Huskies Head Coach?
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 10 2024
College Football
vince young rose bowl
ChatGPT Ranks the Top 5 College Football National Championship Teams Since 2000
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 10 2024
College Football
jim harbaugh raining cash
College Football Coaches Bank Over $15 Million in Bonuses in 2023/24 Season
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 9 2024
College Football
jim harbaugh sign stealing 2
Jim Harbaugh Will Earn $3 Million in Bonus Money if Michigan Wins College Football Playoff National Championship
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 8 2024
More News
Arrow to top