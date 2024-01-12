The retirement of Nick Saban from the Alabama football program has left a significant void to fill, sparking intense speculation about his successor. Among the names being discussed is Dabo Swinney, the accomplished Clemson head coach. Swinney, a former Alabama player and coach, has a strong connection to the school and a track record of success, including two National Championship wins against Alabama. But some Alabama fans are not keen on the idea as some of them were recorded chanting “Anyone but Dabo” on their Tuscaloosa campus on Wednesday.



“Anyone But Dabo” Say Alabama Football Fans

Alabama fans don’t seem enthusiastic about the possibility of Swinney taking over the reins from Nick Saban. An incident occurred outside Bryant-Denny Stadium, where a group of fans was filmed chanting “Anyone but Dabo!” This reaction is particularly striking given Swinney’s achievements and his historical ties to Alabama.

The video of this chanting incident gained significant traction on social media, being viewed over 2 million times, reflecting the strong and diverse opinions among the Alabama fanbase regarding the future direction of their football program.

Students chant “anyone but Dabo!” in front of Bryant-Denny Stadium. @WVTM13 pic.twitter.com/3MPGDt7WQ9 — Brittany Decker (@BrittanyWVTM13) January 11, 2024

De Boer, Lanning and Kiffin All Talked About as Possible Saban Successor

Besides Swinney, other coaches such as Washington’s Kalen De Boer, Lane Kiffin, and Dan Lanning have been mentioned as potential candidates for the job. However, Lanning has expressed that he is not interested in the position. The situation underscores the high stakes and intense scrutiny involved in selecting a successor for a legendary coach like Saban, and the passionate involvement of the fanbase in this process.

As the search for Saban’s replacement continues, the range of reactions and opinions among fans and the media alike illustrates the deep impact Saban has had on the program and the significant expectations placed on whoever will next lead the Crimson Tide.