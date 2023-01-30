The U.S. Open golf tournament, the second of the PGA’s four major tournaments of the year, is nearly six months away, but the process of predicting the champion is underway.

Some would argue it is way too early, but others would agree that you could make the case for Max Homa who was born in Burbank, California to win his first major in mid-June at the Los Angeles Country Club.

Why is Max Homa the choice when he has a checkered history in major tournaments?

Homa Is A Late Bloomer Who Is Consistent

Max Homa is 32 years old and has been a professional golfer since 2013 so calling him consistent may be a bit of a misnomer.

After all, if he was that consistent, he would be both a household name and a major champion by this point in his career.

It may be more accurate to call Homa a late bloomer.

Since 2019, Home has compiled a competitive record of PGA titles, six to date and interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the most recent win at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open on January 28, 2023, in San Diego, California.

Homa won his first title in 2019, added two each in 2021 and 2022, and the 2023 Farmers title.

Homa Has Developed A Reputation For Coming From Behind

His most recent tour win occurred after he overcame a five-shot deficit in the final round to capture the victory.

Five of his six tour wins are come-from-behind victories proving that Homa has steely nerves when the competition gets tight.

His ability to maintain his composure, ride the ups and downs of a challenging course over four rounds and emerge the victor is crucial, especially if he wants to win his first major tournament.

Winning A Major Would Be A Big Leap Forward

Homa is not the obvious choice as there are accomplished golfers who have performed better in major tournaments over the years.

His best result was a tie for 13th place at the 2022 PGA Championship.

Prior to that, he either failed to make the cut or did not finish higher than 40th place.

Homa has a renewed sense of confidence and purpose since becoming a father.

His wife Lacey gave birth to the couple’s first child, Cam Andrew, on October 30, 2022.

Homa’s impressive come-from-behind win at the Farmers Insurance Open on a very challenging Torrey Pines course makes him a solid pick to break through and win his first major at the U.S. Open in June 2023.