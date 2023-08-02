The Cleveland Browns recently concluded the off-site portion of their training camp in Greenbriar, West Virginia.

The Cleveland Browns training camp at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia was a great experience. No fans were allowed on site this week, and there was very limited media coverage. But I was able to collect content for Wally’s & Wimpy’s® Football Digest… pic.twitter.com/SlHO5e34RF — Jim Workman (@JimWorkmanWV) July 28, 2023



Because the team is playing in Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game, they needed time away to focus and prepare.

While that may have happened in Greenbriar, the team has gotten some negative press since returning to Cleveland.

The issue is the condition of the charter plane after they traveled in it from Greenbriar to Cleveland.

Flyertalk.com was the first to report that subsequent delays occurred after the Browns got off the plane.

The reason was that it was reportedly “trashed” and required extra cleaning.

What We Know

𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧:

The Cleveland Browns reportedly trashed a plane so badly it caused delays for United Airlines passengers. Onboard, the pilot apologized multiple times saying “it was the most disgusting he’s seen a plane in his career.” It was further explained that the aircraft… pic.twitter.com/5aCeyeeiLV — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) August 1, 2023

The charter flight dropped off the Browns in Cleveland and traveled to Dulles Airport in Virginia.

The same plane was to be used for a cross-country flight to San Francisco, United Airlines flight 1893.

This flight was delayed at least 30 minutes to reportedly clean the plane.

The pilot not only apologized but also said, “It was the most disgusting he’s seen a plane in his career.”

What made it disgusting is not known; was it food, trash, or other items?

When passengers eventually boarded, it is debatable how well the plane was cleaned because printed food menus with markings identifying them as the Cleveland Browns were still found in the seat pockets.

Conclusion

This is the other side of sports we rarely hear about.

Professional athletes use planes, buses, and hotel rooms regularly.

Maybe this is part of the lifestyle (hopefully not), or maybe this is just a one-off that is a rarity.

The troubling fact is that this was a short flight; if this is a normal occurrence, what do the planes look like that transport athletes across the country or to European locations?

Though the Browns must have heard about this backlash, no one from the team has commented on it.