As the Baltimore Ravens celebrate a stellar season, with a 13-4 record and a commanding presence in the playoffs, many attribute their success to the dynamic offense led by likely MVP Lamar Jackson, or their top-tier defense featuring standout linebacker Roquan Smith. Coaching excellence under John Harbaugh certainly plays a role. However, there’s an unusual factor possibly contributing to their peak performance: the team’s extraordinary consumption of Smuckers Uncrustables.

Ravens Consume 60 Uncrustables Per Day

At the Ravens’ training facility, these compact, crustless peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are more than just a nostalgic snack. They’ve become a nutritional staple for the NFL team. Consuming between 30 to 60 packs daily, the team has devoured around 7,500 Uncrustables this season alone.

Sarah Snyder, the Ravens’ director of sports nutrition, observes the snack’s popularity, saying, “I’m surprised at how many people eat at least one PB&J a day, and they don’t get tired of them. I know the texture is a big part of it, the texture, flavor, taste, all those things contribute to them coming back to them.”

These sandwiches provide essential protein and carbohydrates in a form that’s easily digestible – a perfect pre-workout snack.

Beef Jerky and Sunflower Seeds Among Favorites for Ravens Players

It’s not just Uncrustables that dominate the Ravens’ dietary regime. Their snack roster also includes 6,200 sticks of beef jerky and 1,800 bags of sunflower seeds per season. This diverse snack lineup ensures players get a balanced intake of nutrients, proteins, and energy-boosting carbohydrates.

Alongside solid foods, the team also consumes beet juice and green multivitamin juice, both known for their immune-boosting properties, as well as protein-rich smoothies.

Snyder’s approach to nutrition extends beyond elite athletes. She emphasizes the universal need for a balanced diet, highlighting the importance of carbohydrates, hydration, and protein for energy and health. Her philosophy advocates for balance and moderation, even allowing for indulgences, emphasizing that food should not be demonized.

As the Ravens gear up for their next game against the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round, their unique nutritional approach might just be the unsung hero behind their outstanding performance. If the team secures a Super Bowl victory, it wouldn’t be surprising to see some of their star players in a celebratory advertisement, possibly with a familiar purple-packed sandwich in hand.