When Is College Football Week 0? Dates, Times, & Schedule

Fans Have Been Waiting Since January for the New College football season to kick off, and we’re finally there!

Since Georgia raised the National Title Trophy in January, college football fans worldwide have been waiting patiently for the start of the 2023 season. This year college football kicks off with a full slate of Week 0 games. Here is your complete guide to all of the Week 0 games, the matchups, the start times, and where you can watch.

Week 0 College Football Guide

Saturday, August 26th

FCS vs. FCS

3:30 pm — North Alabama vs. Mercer (in Montgomery, AL) — ESPN

7 pm — Fordham at UAlbany — FloSports

7:30 pm — SC State vs. Jackson State (in Atlanta) — ABC

All times EST

FBS vs. FBS

2:30 pm — Navy vs. Notre Dame (in Dublin) — NBC/Peacock

5:30 pm — UTEP at Jacksonville State — CBS Sports Network

7 pm — UMass at New Mexico State — ESPN

7 pm— Ohio at San Diego State — Fox Sports 1

7:30 pm — Hawaii at Vanderbilt — SEC Network

8 pm — San Jose State at USC — Pac-12 Network

9 pm — FIU at Louisiana Tech — CBS Sports Network

All times EST

