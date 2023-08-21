NCAAF

When Is College Football Week 0? Dates, Times, & Schedule

Author image
Colin Lynch
Sports Editor
2 min read
Navy v Notre Dame

Fans Have Been Waiting Since January for the New College football season to kick off, and we’re finally there!

Since Georgia raised the National Title Trophy in January, college football fans worldwide have been waiting patiently for the start of the 2023 season. This year college football kicks off with a full slate of Week 0 games. Here is your complete guide to all of the Week 0 games, the matchups, the start times, and where you can watch.

Week 0 College Football Guide

Saturday, August 26th

FCS vs. FCS
3:30 pm — North Alabama vs. Mercer (in Montgomery, AL) — ESPN

7 pm — Fordham at UAlbany — FloSports

7:30 pm — SC State vs. Jackson State (in Atlanta) — ABC

All times EST

FBS vs. FBS
2:30 pm — Navy vs. Notre Dame (in Dublin) — NBC/Peacock

5:30 pm — UTEP at Jacksonville State — CBS Sports Network

7 pm — UMass at New Mexico State — ESPN

7 pm— Ohio at San Diego State — Fox Sports 1

7:30 pm — Hawaii at Vanderbilt — SEC Network

8 pm — San Jose State at USC — Pac-12 Network

9 pm — FIU at Louisiana Tech — CBS Sports Network

All times EST

 

College Football Betting Guides 2023

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
