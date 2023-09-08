Playing in the NFL is a privilege for even the highest-level athletes, who start putting in the work early in their high school careers.

However, some schools and cities have had better success than others when it comes to producing pro football players.

Below, we’ll break down which high schools and U.S. cities have produced the most NFL players.

Key Highlights:

Florida High Schools Dominate List With Most NFL Players

IMG Academy (FL) Has Produced 55% More NFL Players Than Any Other High School

Houston (TX), Miami (FL), and Detroit (MI) Are The Cities With The Most NFL Players

Note: The totals are based on the 1,728 players on Kickoff Weekend rosters

Which U.S. High Schools Have The Most NFL Players

When it comes to making it to the NFL, athletes might want to consider moving to Florida.

Among the high schools that have produced the most NFL players, each of the top four schools on the list is from Florida.

High school football powerhouse IMG Academy leads the way with 14 current NFL Players while American Heritage and Saint Thomas Aquinas High School have produced nine players each.

Meanwhile, Miami Northwestern Senior High School is next on the list with seven NFL players.

Tied for fifth, Allen High School and Desoto High School in Texas are the top high schools from outside the state of Florida with six NFL players each.

A season ago, there were 24 different high schools that had at least four players in NFL rosters during Kickoff Weekend.

Here is a list of the U.S. high schools that have produced the most NFL players.

High School; City, State Number IMG Academy; Bradenton, FL 14 American Heritage; Plantation, FL 9 Saint Thomas Aquinas High School; Fort Lauderdale, FL 9 Miami Northwestern Senior High School; Miami, FL 7 Allen High School; Allen, TX 6 Desoto High School; Desoto, TX 6 Neville High School; Monroe, LA 5 Westlake High School; Austin, TX 5

Which U.S. Cities Have The Most NFL Players?

There were 14 cities that produced at least four NFL players on Kickoff Weekend a year ago.

Houston, Texas, and Miami, Florida led the way with 19 players in the NFL. Surprisingly, Detroit, Michigan was next on the list with 16 NFL players, followed by Tampa Bay, Florida (15) and Bradenton, Florida (14).

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper spoke with NFL.com about the level of competition in Miami.

“Coming from Miami–the competition is just different,” Cooper told NFL.com. “There is a high level of competition, so by the time you get to college a lot of guys from other states have a huge adjustment period because the game speeds up for them. What I have noticed from my experience and talking to a lot of other Miami guys is that they never have that adjustment period going into college. As a matter of fact, some guys say that when they get to college, things get a little bit easier because they played against so many rising stars from other states growing up as opposed to just playing against people in the Miami area. The high level of competition playing football in Miami prepares us for the next level.”

Here is the list of the U.S. cities that have produced the most NFL players.

Hometown NFL Players Houston, TX 19 Miami, FL 19 Detroit, MI 16 Tampa, FL 15 Bradenton, FL 14 Atlanta, GA 13 New Orleans, LA 13 Cleveland, OH 12 Plantation, FL 11 Austin, TX 10 Cincinnati, OH 10 Ft. Lauderdale, FL 10 Philadelphia, PA 10 St. Louis, MO 10