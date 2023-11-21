As we approach American Thanksgiving, it is time to reflect back on the top five players on winning teams from the 11th week of the National Football League regular season. Happy Holidays to everyone from The Sports Daily!

5) Lamar Jackson

In the Thursday nighter in a battle of AFC North Division foes, Lamar Jackson was the Ravens star on a night when Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had serious injuries. Jackson completed 16 of 26 passes for 264 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with nine rushes for 54 rushing yards, as the Ravens won 24-20. With the win, they improved to a record of eight wins and three losses.

4) Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills starting quarterback from Firebaugh, California guided the Bills to a convincing 32-6 win over the New York Jets on Sunday. Allen completed 20 of 32 passes for 275 passing yards and three touchdowns, along with five rushes for 15 rushing yards. It was a bounce back win for Buffalo, who struggled in losses to the Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos over the last two weeks.

3) Tommy DeVito

Not many would have expected New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito to be anywhere close to making the top five in Week 11 after losses to the New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys. However that is where DeVito landed after an impressive game against Washington on Sunday. In a 31-19 win over the Commanders, the native of Livingston, New Jersey completed 18 of 26 passes for 246 passing yards and three touchdown passes along with seven rushing yards.

2) Brock Purdy

The second-year quarterback from Queen Creek, Arizona was marvelous on Sunday afternoon in a 27-14 49ers win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Purdy completed 21 of 25 passes for 333 passing yards and three touchdowns along with four rushes for 14 yards. With the win, the 49ers improved to a record of seven wins and three losses, and moved into first place in the NFC West.

1) Trevor Lawrence

It has been a topsy turvy season for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence of Knoxville, Tennessee. A week ago against San Francisco, he looked terrible in a 34-3 loss. Then on Sunday, Lawrence looked great in a 34-14 Jaguars win over the Tennessee Titans. Lawrence completed 24 of 32 passes for 262 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with five rushes for 17 yards and another two major scores. With the win, the Jaguars improved to a record of seven wins and three losses and lead the AFC South.