The NFL had a full slate of games on New Year’s Eve weekend. Here were the top five offensive performances on winning teams from Week 16.

5) DJ Moore

The Chicago Bears wide receiver who came to Illinois from the Carolina Panthers for the first overall pick in the offseason, had nine catches for 159 yards and one touchdown on Sunday in a 37-17 Bears win over the Atlanta Falcons. The native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania opened the scoring with a seven yard touchdown catch from Justin Fields.

4) Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers quarterback from Bakersfield, California completed 24 of 33 passes for 256 passing yards, and three touchdowns, along with a two-yard major score on the ground as the Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings 33-10. Two of the touchdown passes went to rookie wide receiver Jayden Reed of Chicago. With the win, the Packers improved to 8-8, and into the final playoff spot in the National Football Conference.

3) Kyren Williams

The Los Angeles Rams clinched a playoff spot on Sunday thanks to a great individual performance by the native of Greece. The 23-year-old product of Notre Dame had 20 rushes for 87 rushing yards and three touchdowns, along with two rushes for 14 yards as the Rams beat the New York Giants 26-25. Williams’s touchdown runs were for four yards, two yards, and 28 yards. With the win, the Rams improved to a record of nine wins and seven losses.

2) CeeDee Lamb

On Saturday night in a 20-19 Dallas Cowboys win over the Detroit Lions, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb of Opelousas, Louisiana had a game for the ages. He had 13 catches for a career-high 227 receiving yards and one touchdown. The major score came off a 92-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Dak Prescott. Lamb also became the Cowboys’s single season franchise record holder in receptions (122) in a season and receiving yards (1651) in a season. With the win, the Cowboys moved into first place in the NFC East at 11 wins and five losses.

1) Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback from Pompano Beach, Florida was electrifying on Sunday in a 56-19 romp over the Miami Dolphins. Jackson completed 18 of 21 passes for 321 passing yards and five touchdowns, along with six rushes for 35 yards. Jackson finished the game with a quarterback rating of 158.3. With the win, the Ravens clinched the number one seed in the American Football Conference at 13 wins and three losses.