The second week of the 2023 National Football League regular season is now complete. Here are the top five performers on winning teams.

5) Brian Robinson Jr.

The native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama had 18 carries for 87 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, along with two catches for 42 yards, and a successful two-point conversion for the Washington Commanders in a 35-33 Washington win over the Denver Broncos. Both of Robinson Jr.’s touchdowns came in the fourth quarter. The first major score was a two-yard run with one minute and 35 seconds into the fourth quarter which put Washington up 28-24 at the time. The second major score was a 15-yard touchdown run with seven minutes and 11 seconds left in the fourth quarter which put Washington up 35-24. With the win, the Commanders improve to a record of two wins and zero losses.

4) Geno Smith

The native of Miramar, Florida completed 32 of 41 passes for 328 passing yards, and two touchdown passes, along with three rushes for 20 yards for the Seattle Seahawks in a 37-31 Seattle win over the Detroit Lions. Both of Smith’s touchdown passes went to Tyler Lockett, with the second one of six yards in overtime.

3) Jalen Hurts

The native of Houston, Texas completed 18 of 23 passes for 193 passing yards and one touchdown pass, along with 12 rushes for 35 rushing yards and two more touchdowns for the Philadelphia Eagles in a 34-28 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night. Hurts had two one-yard rushes, and a 63-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to Devonta Smith. Like the Commanders, the Eagles are 2-0 in the NFC East.

2) Josh Allen

The native of Firebaugh, California completed 31 of 37 passes for 274 passing yards and three touchdowns, along with three rushes for seven yards on Sunday for the Buffalo Bills in a 38-10 romp over the Las Vegas Raiders. Allen’s touchdowns were to Dawson Knox, Khalil Shakir and Gabriel Davis. The Bills rush defense was marvelous in the contest, as they limited Josh Jacobs to -2 rushing yards.

1) Daniel Jones

The native of Charlotte, North Carolina completed 26 of 37 passes for 321 passing yards, two touchdown passes and one interception. He also had nine rushes for another major score in a 31-28 Giants win over the Arizona Cardinals. It was an amazing comeback for New York, as they were once down 28-7 to the Cardinals in the third quarter before they outscored the Cardinals 24-0 the rest of the game.