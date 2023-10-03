The fourth week of the 2023 National Football League regular season is now complete. Here are the top five offensive performers on winning teams.

5) Stefon Diggs

The Buffalo Bills wide receiver from Gaithersburg, Maryland had six catches for 120 receiving yards and three touchdowns in a 48-20 Buffalo win over the Miami Dolphins. Diggs set the Bills franchise record for most games with three touchdown catches (three). He also had three touchdown catches in a 38-9 Bills win over the New England Patriots on December 28, 2020, and three touchdown catches in a 41-7 Bills win over the Tennessee Titans on September 19, 2022. The Bills move into first place in the AFC East with the win at three wins and one loss.

4) David Montgomery

The Detroit Lions running back from Cincinnati, Ohio had 32 rushes for 121 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns along with two catches for 20 receiving yards in a 34-20 Lions win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night from Lambeau. Montgomery was expected to share duties with rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs at the start of the year, but Montgomery is clearly the Lions’s number one back right now.

3) Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback from Pompano Beach, Florida completed 15 of 19 passes for 186 passing yards and two touchdown passes along with nine rushes for 27 rushing yards and two more touchdown runs in a 28-3 Baltimore win over the Cleveland Browns. The Browns were clearly missing their quarterback DeShaun Watson, who was out with a shoulder injury. Baltimore leads the AFC North with a record of three wins and one loss.

2) Christian McCaffrey

The San Francisco 49ers running back from Castle Rock, Colorado was simply spectacular on Sunday. He had 20 rushes for 106 rushing yards and three touchdown runs, along with seven catches for 71 yards and a touchdown catch. McCaffrey leads the NFL this season with rushing yards (459), rushing touchdowns (six), rushing yards per game (114.8) and yards from scrimmage (600).

1) Josh Allen

The Bills quarterback who found Diggs for three touchdown passes was Josh Allen of Firebaugh, California. Allen completed 21 of 25 passes for 320 passing yards, and four touchdown passes, along with four rushes for 17 receiving yards and another major score.