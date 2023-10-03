NFL News and Rumors

Who Were The Top Five Performers From Week 4 Of The 2023 NFL Season?

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

The fourth week of the 2023 National Football League regular season is now complete. Here are the top five offensive performers on winning teams.

5) Stefon Diggs

The Buffalo Bills wide receiver from Gaithersburg, Maryland had six catches for 120 receiving yards and three touchdowns in a 48-20 Buffalo win over the Miami Dolphins. Diggs set the Bills franchise record for most games with three touchdown catches (three). He also had three touchdown catches in a 38-9 Bills win over the New England Patriots on December 28, 2020, and three touchdown catches in a 41-7 Bills win over the Tennessee Titans on September 19, 2022. The Bills move into first place in the AFC East with the win at three wins and one loss.

4) David Montgomery

The Detroit Lions running back from Cincinnati, Ohio had 32 rushes for 121 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns along with two catches for 20 receiving yards in a 34-20 Lions win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night from Lambeau. Montgomery was expected to share duties with rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs at the start of the year, but Montgomery is clearly the Lions’s number one back right now.

3) Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback from Pompano Beach, Florida completed 15 of 19 passes for 186 passing yards and two touchdown passes along with nine rushes for 27 rushing yards and two more touchdown runs in a 28-3 Baltimore win over the Cleveland Browns. The Browns were clearly missing their quarterback DeShaun Watson, who was out with a shoulder injury. Baltimore leads the AFC North with a record of three wins and one loss.

2) Christian McCaffrey

The San Francisco 49ers running back from Castle Rock, Colorado was simply spectacular on Sunday. He had 20 rushes for 106 rushing yards and three touchdown runs, along with seven catches for 71 yards and a touchdown catch. McCaffrey leads the NFL this season with rushing yards (459), rushing touchdowns (six), rushing yards per game (114.8) and yards from scrimmage (600).

1) Josh Allen

The Bills quarterback who found Diggs for three touchdown passes was Josh Allen of Firebaugh, California. Allen completed 21 of 25 passes for 320 passing yards, and four touchdown passes, along with four rushes for 17 receiving yards and another major score.

 

Topics  
49ers Bills Lions NFL News and Rumors Ravens
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Dallas Cowboys defense

NFL Week 5: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  8h
NFL News and Rumors
QB: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills RB: Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers WR: Nico Collins, Houston Texans WR: Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers TE: Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens Flex: WR A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles LT: Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers LG: Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys C: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles RG: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons RT: Braden Smith, Indianapolis Colts EDGE: Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders EDGE: Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers DI: DaQuan Jones, Buffalo Bills DI: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams LB: Nicholas Morrow, Philadelphia Eagles LB: Christian Harris, Houston Texans CB: DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys CB: Darious Williams, Jacksonville Jaguars S: Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers S: Tre'von Moehrig, Las Vegas Raiders Flex: CB Arthur Maulet, Baltimore Ravens K: Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles P: Bradley Pinion, Atlanta Falcons San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey
PFF Week 4 Player Grades And Team of the Week: Christian McCaffrey Has Huge Day
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  16h
NFL News and Rumors
daniel jones fumbles on mnf (1)
Monday Night Football: NFL Twitter Reacts To Seattle Seahawks Sacking, Overwhelming New York Giants
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
SNF Viewership Up 53% Among Teenage Girls With Taylor Swift In Attendance
SNF Viewership Up 53% Among Teenage Girls With Taylor Swift In Attendance
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
jamal-adams
After 13 Months, Seattle Seahawks Safety Jamal Adams Makes NFL Return On MNF
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
Taylor Swift
How Many Times Did Sunday Night Football Show Taylor Swift During Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets Game?
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 2 2023
NFL News and Rumors
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones
Monday Night Football Week 4 Same Game Parlay Pick: +992 Odds MNF SGP Bet
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Oct 2 2023
More News
Arrow to top