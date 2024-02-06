Will Patrick Mahomes Sr. Arrest Cause A Distraction for Chiefs?

The countdown to Super Bowl LVIII officially begins as teams touch down in Las Vegas this week. While the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers gear up for the big game and prepare for media day, Patrick Mahomes might have some big questions to answer on Monday.

Patrick Mahomes Sr, the father of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was arrested on Saturday in Tyler, Texas. The 54-year-old faces charges of Driving While Intoxicated for the third time. His bond was set at $10,000 and he was released from Smith County Jail on Sunday.

His arrest comes days before the Super Bowl where his son takes on the San Franciso 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Patrick Mahomes Sr Arrested For DWI

Just a week before Patrick Mahomes will make his fourth Super Bowl appearance, his dad Patrick Mahomes Sr was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated.

Mahomes Sr. was charged with a third-degree felony which could result in up to 10 years of prison if he’s convicted. According to his jail records, Mahomes Sr has previous DWI charges from 2012 and 2018.

In 2018, he pleaded guilty to a previous DWI and was sentenced to 40 days in jail, which he served on the weekends from 2019 to 2020.

Will Patrick Mahomes Sr Be Able to Attend Super Bowl LVIII After Arrest?

Despite being arrested on the weekend, Patrick Mahomes Sr. will still be able to attend the Super Bowl. According to Judge James Meredith, who handled the case in Smith County, Mahomes Sr didn’t receive any travel ban on his bond conditions.

He will still be able to travel to the Super Bowl to watch his son play against the San Francisco 49ers. For now, it’s unclear how much Mahomes Sr will be in the spotlight, which could cause an added distraction for his son in the Big Game.

Ultimately, Mahomes Sr will be able to leave the state of Texas. However, the conditions of his bond bar him from possessing or consuming any alcohol or illegal drugs. He will be required to put an interlock device on his car along with submitting random testing.