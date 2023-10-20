Will The Raiders Trade Davante Adams?

The Raiders Currently Sit at 3-3, And Star WR Davante Adams Wants to Remain in Vegas, But He Also Wants To Be More Involved In The Offense

Davante Adams, the celebrated All-Pro wide receiver, is undoubtedly pleased with the Las Vegas Raiders’ recent back-to-back victories. However, amidst the team’s success, Adams has expressed a desire for more involvement in the offense. This sentiment has arisen at a time when speculation surrounds his future with the team, as the October 31 trade deadline looms.

Adams Voices His Frustrations

Earlier this month, after sustaining a shoulder injury in the Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Adams spoke about his aspirations to “create something special” with the Raiders. However, his recent statistics have raised questions about his role within the team. Over the past two games, both of which the Raiders won, he has recorded just six catches. This has led some to speculate whether the 30-year-old receiver, who signed a lucrative five-year deal reportedly worth $141.25 million in March 2022, might become available for trade before the month concludes.

“I’m sure people are thinking, ‘They won the game, so why is there an issue?'” Adams said while speaking with reporters, per Mark Anderson of the Associated Press. “When you’re a player like me, mentally my benchmark is not wins and losses, it’s greatness. So when I go out there, I expect to have that ability to put that on the table and have an influence on the game. That’s my purpose for being here. I came here to win and to do it the right way, so if it doesn’t look like it’s supposed to look, then I’m going to be frustrated if I’m not part of that plan.”

Adams’ Numbers Aren’t As Gaudy As We’re Used To

Taking a closer look at the statistics, ESPN reveals that Adams emerged from Week 6 as the Raiders’ leader with 39 catches, 59 targets, and 471 receiving yards. While he’s recorded just three touchdown receptions over the first six games of the season, he offered a measure of defense for his quarterbacks, including Jimmy Garoppolo, Brian Hoyer, and Aidan O’Connell, during his recent comments.

“So if it don’t look like it’s supposed to look, then I’m going to be frustrated if I’m not a part of that plan,” Adams added, according to Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “Because I have the opportunity to go and change that and make it look like a much better picture out there. And if that doesn’t happen, then I’m going to be frustrated.”

As the trade deadline approaches, the intrigue surrounding Davante Adams and his future with the Raiders continues to build. Whether he’ll stay and create something special in Las Vegas or potentially become a sought-after trade target remains a question that the NFL community eagerly awaits an answer to.