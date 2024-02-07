The PGA Tour season will continue this week, as the world’s top golfers tee off from TPC Scottsdale for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. The tournament purse has decreased compared to last year with the winner only taking home $1.584 million. Learn more about the WM Phoenix Open 2024 purse, prize money, and payouts below.

The WM Phoenix Open was not selected to be a signature event this year, meaning it won’t offer a $20 million purse. Instead, the Phoenix Open purse will drop back down to $8.8 million with the winner taking home 18% at $1.58 million.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open purse, prize money, and payouts.

WM Phoenix Open 2024: Purse, Prize Money, and Payouts

The Phoenix Open is one of the most popular events on the PGA Tour. The event features a relaxed atmosphere and is known as “The Greatest Show on Grass”.

The Phoenix Open has a rich history dating back to 1932 and the tournament has become a fan favorite on the PGA Tour schedule. Even though it wasn’t selected as a signature event, the WM Phoenix Open is the most attended golf tournament in the world and brings over 700,000 fans through TPC Scottsdale.

In 2024, the WM Phoenix Open purse is valued at $8.8 million, which standard for most events on the PGA Tour. However, compared to last year, the purse has decreased significantly. The total prize money is down 56% year-over-year. Despite the change, the tournament winner will take home a cool $1.584 million payout.

For a complete breakdown of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open prize money and payouts, check out the table below.

Position Percent Amount ($) 1 18% 1,584,000 2 10.90% 959,200 3 6.90% 607,200 4 4.90% 431,200 5 4.10% 360,800 6 3.63% 319,000 7 3.38% 297,000 8 3.13% 275,000 9 2.93% 257,400 10 2.73% 239,800 11 2.53% 222,200 12 2.33% 204,600 13 2.13% 187,000 14 1.93% 169,400 15 1.83% 160,600 16 1.73% 151,800 17 1.63% 143,000 18 1.53% 134,200 19 1.43% 125,400 20 1.33% 116,600 21 1.23% 107,800 22 1.13% 99,000 23 1.05% 91,960 24 0.97% 84,920 25 0.89% 77,880 26 0.81% 70,840 27 0.78% 68,200 28 0.75% 65,560 29 0.72% 62,920 30 0.69% 60,280 31 0.66% 57,640 32 0.63% 55,000 33 0.60% 52,360 34 0.57% 50,160 35 0.55% 47,960 36 0.52% 45,760 37 0.50% 43,560 38 0.48% 41,800 39 0.46% 40,040 40 0.44% 38,280 41 0.42% 36,520 42 0.40% 34,760 43 0.38% 33,000 44 0.36% 31,240 45 0.34% 29,480 46 0.32% 27,720 47 0.30% 25,960 48 0.28% 24,552 49 0.27% 23,320 50 0.26% 22,616 51 0.25% 22,088 52 0.25% 21,560 53 0.24% 21,208 54 0.24% 20,856 55 0.24% 20,680 56 0.23% 20,504 57 0.23% 20,328 58 0.23% 20,152 59 0.23% 19,976 60 0.23% 19,800 61 0.22% 19,624 62 0.22% 19,448 63 0.22% 19,272 64 0.22% 19,096 65 0.22% 18,920 66 0.21% 18,744 67 0.21% 18,568 68 0.21% 18,392 69 0.21% 18,216 70 0.21% 18,040 71 0.20% 17,864 72 0.20% 17,688 73 0.20% 17,512 74 0.20% 17,336 75 0.20% 17,160 76 0.19% 16,984 77 0.19% 16,808 78 0.19% 16,632 79 0.19% 16,456 80 0.19% 16,280 81 0.18% 16,104 82 0.18% 15,928 83 0.18% 15,752 84 0.18% 15,576 85 0.18% 15,400 86 0.17% 15,224 87 0.17% 15,048 88 0.17% 14,872 89 0.17% 14,696 90 0.17% 14,520

WM Phoenix Open Purse Has Decreased 56% Since 2023

The Phoenix Open wasn’t selected to be a signature event, which significantly impacted the purse in 2024. Now valued at just $8.8 million, the tournament purse decreased by 56% year-over-year but it is still up 7% since 2022.

Despite being one of the more popular events on the Tour, other events were selected to be signature events this year. It didn’t help that the Phoenix Open is positioned between two signature events. The event is scheduled a week after the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and a week before the Genesis Open.

Check out the table below to view WM Phoenix Open purses and winners since 2010.

Year Winner Purse ($) Winner’s share ($) WM Phoenix Open 2024 TBD 8,800,000 1,584,000 2023 Scottie Scheffler (2) 20,000,000 3,600,000 2022 Scottie Scheffler 8,200,000 1,476,000 Waste Management Phoenix Open 2021 Brooks Koepka (2) 7,300,000 1,314,000 2020 Webb Simpson 7,300,000 1,314,000 2019 Rickie Fowler 7,100,000 1,278,000 2018 Gary Woodland 6,900,000 1,242,000 2017 Hideki Matsuyama (2) 6,700,000 1,206,000 2016 Hideki Matsuyama 6,500,000 1,170,000 2015 Brooks Koepka 6,300,000 1,134,000 2014 Kevin Stadler 6,200,000 1,116,000 2013 Phil Mickelson (3) 6,200,000 1,116,000 2012 Kyle Stanley 6,100,000 1,098,000 2011 Mark Wilson 6,100,000 1,098,000 2010 Hunter Mahan 6,000,000 1,080,000