The PGA Tour season will continue this week, as the world’s top golfers tee off from TPC Scottsdale for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. The tournament purse has decreased compared to last year with the winner only taking home $1.584 million. Learn more about the WM Phoenix Open 2024 purse, prize money, and payouts below.
The WM Phoenix Open was not selected to be a signature event this year, meaning it won’t offer a $20 million purse. Instead, the Phoenix Open purse will drop back down to $8.8 million with the winner taking home 18% at $1.58 million.
Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open purse, prize money, and payouts.
WM Phoenix Open 2024: Purse, Prize Money, and Payouts
The Phoenix Open is one of the most popular events on the PGA Tour. The event features a relaxed atmosphere and is known as “The Greatest Show on Grass”.
The Phoenix Open has a rich history dating back to 1932 and the tournament has become a fan favorite on the PGA Tour schedule. Even though it wasn’t selected as a signature event, the WM Phoenix Open is the most attended golf tournament in the world and brings over 700,000 fans through TPC Scottsdale.
In 2024, the WM Phoenix Open purse is valued at $8.8 million, which standard for most events on the PGA Tour. However, compared to last year, the purse has decreased significantly. The total prize money is down 56% year-over-year. Despite the change, the tournament winner will take home a cool $1.584 million payout.
For a complete breakdown of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open prize money and payouts, check out the table below.
|Position
|Percent
|Amount ($)
|1
|18%
|1,584,000
|2
|10.90%
|959,200
|3
|6.90%
|607,200
|4
|4.90%
|431,200
|5
|4.10%
|360,800
|6
|3.63%
|319,000
|7
|3.38%
|297,000
|8
|3.13%
|275,000
|9
|2.93%
|257,400
|10
|2.73%
|239,800
|11
|2.53%
|222,200
|12
|2.33%
|204,600
|13
|2.13%
|187,000
|14
|1.93%
|169,400
|15
|1.83%
|160,600
|16
|1.73%
|151,800
|17
|1.63%
|143,000
|18
|1.53%
|134,200
|19
|1.43%
|125,400
|20
|1.33%
|116,600
|21
|1.23%
|107,800
|22
|1.13%
|99,000
|23
|1.05%
|91,960
|24
|0.97%
|84,920
|25
|0.89%
|77,880
|26
|0.81%
|70,840
|27
|0.78%
|68,200
|28
|0.75%
|65,560
|29
|0.72%
|62,920
|30
|0.69%
|60,280
|31
|0.66%
|57,640
|32
|0.63%
|55,000
|33
|0.60%
|52,360
|34
|0.57%
|50,160
|35
|0.55%
|47,960
|36
|0.52%
|45,760
|37
|0.50%
|43,560
|38
|0.48%
|41,800
|39
|0.46%
|40,040
|40
|0.44%
|38,280
|41
|0.42%
|36,520
|42
|0.40%
|34,760
|43
|0.38%
|33,000
|44
|0.36%
|31,240
|45
|0.34%
|29,480
|46
|0.32%
|27,720
|47
|0.30%
|25,960
|48
|0.28%
|24,552
|49
|0.27%
|23,320
|50
|0.26%
|22,616
|51
|0.25%
|22,088
|52
|0.25%
|21,560
|53
|0.24%
|21,208
|54
|0.24%
|20,856
|55
|0.24%
|20,680
|56
|0.23%
|20,504
|57
|0.23%
|20,328
|58
|0.23%
|20,152
|59
|0.23%
|19,976
|60
|0.23%
|19,800
|61
|0.22%
|19,624
|62
|0.22%
|19,448
|63
|0.22%
|19,272
|64
|0.22%
|19,096
|65
|0.22%
|18,920
|66
|0.21%
|18,744
|67
|0.21%
|18,568
|68
|0.21%
|18,392
|69
|0.21%
|18,216
|70
|0.21%
|18,040
|71
|0.20%
|17,864
|72
|0.20%
|17,688
|73
|0.20%
|17,512
|74
|0.20%
|17,336
|75
|0.20%
|17,160
|76
|0.19%
|16,984
|77
|0.19%
|16,808
|78
|0.19%
|16,632
|79
|0.19%
|16,456
|80
|0.19%
|16,280
|81
|0.18%
|16,104
|82
|0.18%
|15,928
|83
|0.18%
|15,752
|84
|0.18%
|15,576
|85
|0.18%
|15,400
|86
|0.17%
|15,224
|87
|0.17%
|15,048
|88
|0.17%
|14,872
|89
|0.17%
|14,696
|90
|0.17%
|14,520
WM Phoenix Open Purse Has Decreased 56% Since 2023
The Phoenix Open wasn’t selected to be a signature event, which significantly impacted the purse in 2024. Now valued at just $8.8 million, the tournament purse decreased by 56% year-over-year but it is still up 7% since 2022.
Despite being one of the more popular events on the Tour, other events were selected to be signature events this year. It didn’t help that the Phoenix Open is positioned between two signature events. The event is scheduled a week after the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and a week before the Genesis Open.
Check out the table below to view WM Phoenix Open purses and winners since 2010.
|Year
|Winner
|Purse
($)
|Winner’s
share ($)
|WM Phoenix Open
|2024
|TBD
|8,800,000
|1,584,000
|2023
|Scottie Scheffler (2)
|20,000,000
|3,600,000
|2022
|Scottie Scheffler
|8,200,000
|1,476,000
|Waste Management Phoenix Open
|2021
|Brooks Koepka (2)
|7,300,000
|1,314,000
|2020
|Webb Simpson
|7,300,000
|1,314,000
|2019
|Rickie Fowler
|7,100,000
|1,278,000
|2018
|Gary Woodland
|6,900,000
|1,242,000
|2017
|Hideki Matsuyama (2)
|6,700,000
|1,206,000
|2016
|Hideki Matsuyama
|6,500,000
|1,170,000
|2015
|Brooks Koepka
|6,300,000
|1,134,000
|2014
|Kevin Stadler
|6,200,000
|1,116,000
|2013
|Phil Mickelson (3)
|6,200,000
|1,116,000
|2012
|Kyle Stanley
|6,100,000
|1,098,000
|2011
|Mark Wilson
|6,100,000
|1,098,000
|2010
|Hunter Mahan
|6,000,000
|1,080,000