WM Phoenix Open 2024 Purse Down 56% Since 2023; Winner’s Share Set At $1.58M

The PGA Tour season will continue this week, as the world’s top golfers tee off from TPC Scottsdale for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. The tournament purse has decreased compared to last year with the winner only taking home $1.584 million. Learn more about the WM Phoenix Open 2024 purse, prize money, and payouts below.

The WM Phoenix Open was not selected to be a signature event this year, meaning it won’t offer a $20 million purse. Instead, the Phoenix Open purse will drop back down to $8.8 million with the winner taking home 18% at $1.58 million.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open purse, prize money, and payouts.

WM Phoenix Open 2024: Purse, Prize Money, and Payouts

The Phoenix Open is one of the most popular events on the PGA Tour. The event features a relaxed atmosphere and is known as “The Greatest Show on Grass”.

The Phoenix Open has a rich history dating back to 1932 and the tournament has become a fan favorite on the PGA Tour schedule. Even though it wasn’t selected as a signature event, the WM Phoenix Open is the most attended golf tournament in the world and brings over 700,000 fans through TPC Scottsdale.

In 2024, the WM Phoenix Open purse is valued at $8.8 million, which standard for most events on the PGA Tour. However, compared to last year, the purse has decreased significantly. The total prize money is down 56% year-over-year. Despite the change, the tournament winner will take home a cool $1.584 million payout.

For a complete breakdown of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open prize money and payouts, check out the table below.

Position Percent Amount ($)
1 18% 1,584,000
2 10.90% 959,200
3 6.90% 607,200
4 4.90% 431,200
5 4.10% 360,800
6 3.63% 319,000
7 3.38% 297,000
8 3.13% 275,000
9 2.93% 257,400
10 2.73% 239,800
11 2.53% 222,200
12 2.33% 204,600
13 2.13% 187,000
14 1.93% 169,400
15 1.83% 160,600
16 1.73% 151,800
17 1.63% 143,000
18 1.53% 134,200
19 1.43% 125,400
20 1.33% 116,600
21 1.23% 107,800
22 1.13% 99,000
23 1.05% 91,960
24 0.97% 84,920
25 0.89% 77,880
26 0.81% 70,840
27 0.78% 68,200
28 0.75% 65,560
29 0.72% 62,920
30 0.69% 60,280
31 0.66% 57,640
32 0.63% 55,000
33 0.60% 52,360
34 0.57% 50,160
35 0.55% 47,960
36 0.52% 45,760
37 0.50% 43,560
38 0.48% 41,800
39 0.46% 40,040
40 0.44% 38,280
41 0.42% 36,520
42 0.40% 34,760
43 0.38% 33,000
44 0.36% 31,240
45 0.34% 29,480
46 0.32% 27,720
47 0.30% 25,960
48 0.28% 24,552
49 0.27% 23,320
50 0.26% 22,616
51 0.25% 22,088
52 0.25% 21,560
53 0.24% 21,208
54 0.24% 20,856
55 0.24% 20,680
56 0.23% 20,504
57 0.23% 20,328
58 0.23% 20,152
59 0.23% 19,976
60 0.23% 19,800
61 0.22% 19,624
62 0.22% 19,448
63 0.22% 19,272
64 0.22% 19,096
65 0.22% 18,920
66 0.21% 18,744
67 0.21% 18,568
68 0.21% 18,392
69 0.21% 18,216
70 0.21% 18,040
71 0.20% 17,864
72 0.20% 17,688
73 0.20% 17,512
74 0.20% 17,336
75 0.20% 17,160
76 0.19% 16,984
77 0.19% 16,808
78 0.19% 16,632
79 0.19% 16,456
80 0.19% 16,280
81 0.18% 16,104
82 0.18% 15,928
83 0.18% 15,752
84 0.18% 15,576
85 0.18% 15,400
86 0.17% 15,224
87 0.17% 15,048
88 0.17% 14,872
89 0.17% 14,696
90 0.17% 14,520

WM Phoenix Open Purse Has Decreased 56% Since 2023

The Phoenix Open wasn’t selected to be a signature event, which significantly impacted the purse in 2024. Now valued at just $8.8 million, the tournament purse decreased by 56% year-over-year but it is still up 7% since 2022.

Despite being one of the more popular events on the Tour, other events were selected to be signature events this year. It didn’t help that the Phoenix Open is positioned between two signature events. The event is scheduled a week after the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and a week before the Genesis Open.

Check out the table below to view WM Phoenix Open purses and winners since 2010.

Year Winner Purse

($)

 Winner’s

share ($)
WM Phoenix Open
2024 TBD 8,800,000 1,584,000
2023 Scottie Scheffler (2) 20,000,000 3,600,000
2022 Scottie Scheffler 8,200,000 1,476,000
Waste Management Phoenix Open
2021 Brooks Koepka (2) 7,300,000 1,314,000
2020 Webb Simpson 7,300,000 1,314,000
2019 Rickie Fowler 7,100,000 1,278,000
2018 Gary Woodland 6,900,000 1,242,000
2017 Hideki Matsuyama (2) 6,700,000 1,206,000
2016 Hideki Matsuyama 6,500,000 1,170,000
2015 Brooks Koepka 6,300,000 1,134,000
2014 Kevin Stadler 6,200,000 1,116,000
2013 Phil Mickelson (3) 6,200,000 1,116,000
2012 Kyle Stanley 6,100,000 1,098,000
2011 Mark Wilson 6,100,000 1,098,000
2010 Hunter Mahan 6,000,000 1,080,000
