The 2024 WM Phoenix Open will tee off from TPC Scottsdale on Thursday morning, as the world’s top golfers prepare for the sixth event of the year. Find WM Phoenix Open 2024 tee times, featured groups, key pairings, and weather forecast for all four days at the TPC Scottsdale.

The Phoenix Open is sandwiched in between two signature events but the biggest stars are still competing this weekend, including two-time defending champion, Scottie Scheffler.

While the weather is looking less than ideal with chances of rain and strong winds throughout different points of the tournament, the field is prepared to take on the iconic TPC Scottsdale.

Scroll down for more information on the 2024WM Phoenix Open tee times, key pairings, and weather forecast.

Phoenix Open 2024 Field

There will be a full field at TPC Scottsdale for the 2024 Phoenix Open. The Phoenix Open field is highlighted by two-time defending champion Scottie Scheffler, who will look to become the first player to win the same PGA Tour event three years in a row since Steve Stricker did it in 2009 to 2011 at the John Deere Classic.

The field will also feature top players like Max Homa, Brian Harman, and Wyndham Clark, along with proven winners in Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, and more.

Phoenix Open 2024 Tee Times

The PGA Tour’s West Coast Swing continues this week as they stop in Scottsdale, Arizona for the Phoenix Open. The tee times are a little earlier than usual this weekend with the action beginning at 9:20 a.m. ET.

Unlike previous weeks, the field won’t be playing on multiple courses, which means the last group to go will tee off at 3:50 p.m. ET. With late tee times, there’s always a chance the tournament gets postponed due to darkness.

Featured Groups for Round 1

Despite Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele withdrawing from the field earlier this week, the Phoenix Open still has a strong list of golfers competing at TPC Scottsdale.

There are multiple featured groups to keep an eye on throughout the tournament, along with some fun pairings. The first featured group to tee off includes Brian Harman, Max Homa, and Jordan Spieth, who are set to start at 9:53 a.m. ET.

The last featured group with have Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, and Cameron Young teeing off at 2:44 p.m. ET.

Below, we’ll highlight the featured groups to watch in Round 1 and when they will tee off at TPC Scottsdale.

9:53 a.m. ET: Brian Harman, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth

10:15 a.m. ET: Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry

10:26 a.m. ET: Sahith Theegala, Adam Svennson, Brendon Todd

2:33 p.m. ET: Wyndham Clark, Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama

2:44 p.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Cameron Young

2:55 p.m. ET: Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 1, scroll down below.

Tee time (ET) Groups 9:20 a.m. Martin Laird, David Lipsky, Carl Yuan 9:20 a.m.* Nate Lashley, Kevin Yu, Tyson Alexander 9:31 a.m. Joel Dahmen, Greyson Sigg, Carson Young 9:31 a.m.* Robert MacIntyre, Callum Tarren, Matti Schmid 9:42 a.m. Luke Donald, Alex Noren, Davis Thompson 9:42 a.m.* Aaron Baddeley, Eric Cole, Joseph Bramlett 9:53 a.m. Akshay Bhatia, Vincent Normann, Emiliano Grillo 9:53 a.m.* Brian Harman, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth 10:04 a.m. Erik van Rooyen, Harris English, Adam Schenk 10:04 a.m.* Grayson Murray, Tom Kim, Rickie Fowler 10:15 a.m. Matt Wallace, J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar 10:15 a.m.* Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry 10:26 a.m. Lucas Glover, Nico Echavarria, Tom Hoge 10:26 a.m.* Sahith Theegala, Adam Svensson, Brendon Todd 10:37 a.m. Lee Hodges, Ryan Brehm, Adam Hadwin 10:37 a.m.* Luke List, Gary Woodland, Andrew Putnam 10:48 a.m. Garrick Higgo, Ben Griffin, Dylan Wu 10:48 a.m.* C.T. Pan, Aaron Rai, Vince Whaley 10:59 a.m. Denny McCarthy, Hayden Buckley, Austin Eckroat 10:59 a.m.* Lanto Griffin, S.H. Kim, Ben Taylor 11:10 a.m. Patton Kizzire, Kevin Chappell, Ben Kohles 11:10 a.m.* Victor Perez, Chris Gottterup, Nicolo Galletti 2 p.m. Bud Cauley, Sam Ryder, Thomas Detry 2 p.m.* Sam Stevens, Harry Hall, Andrew Novak 2:11 p.m. Peter Malnati, Chesson Hadley, Zac Blair 2:11 p.m.* Tyler Duncan, Charley Hoffman, Brandon Wu 2:22 p.m. Byeong Hun An, Maverick McNealy, Will Gordon 2:22 p.m.* Keith Mitchell, Ben Martin, Min Woo Lee 2:33 p.m. Wyndham Clark, Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama 2:33 p.m.* Nick Taylor, Kurt Kitayama, Brandt Snedeker 2:44 p.m. Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Cameron Young 2:44 p.m.* Nick Hardy, Stewart Cink, J.B. Holmes 2:55 p.m. Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston 2:55 p.m.* Corey Conners, Chez Reavie, K.H. Lee 3:06 p.m. Chad Ramey, Cameron Champ, Scott Stallings 3:06 p.m.* Camilo Villegas, Seamus Power, Daniel Berger 3:17 p.m. Taylor Moore, Billy Horschel, Zach Johnson 3:17 p.m.* Kevin Stadler, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery 3:28 p.m. Michael Kim, Jhonattan Vegas, Matt NeSmith 3:28 p.m.* Ryan Moore, Doug Ghim, Justin Lower 3:39 p.m. Mark Hubbard, Robby Shelton, Ryan Fox 3:39 p.m.* Troy Merritt, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Justin Suh 3:50 p.m. Jake Knapp, Alexander Bjork, Jim Knous 3:50 p.m.* Sami Valimaki, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Jesse Mueller

Phoenix Open 2024 Weather Forecast

After the final round at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was cancelled due to weather, the PGA Tour is hoping for a better forecast in Scottsdale.

However, Mother Nature has a different plan in store for the tournament. It’s going to be cool in Scottsdale this weekend with highs reaching 57 °F and lows of 37°F. \

Winds are going to be strong through the first round on Thursday with gusts reaching up to 19 mph. However, they will die down throughout the weekend, making it more manageable for Rounds 3 and 4.

There’s also a heavy chance of rain on Thursday and Saturday, but the sun is expected to shine through on the final round on Sunday to wrap up the fan favorite event.

Check out the chart for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open weather forecast for the entire weekend in Scottsdale, Arizona below.

Day Temp (°F) AM Winds (Gusts) % AM Rains PM Winds (Gusts) %PM Rains Thursday 54 / 45 SE 12 mph (19 mph) 40% S 12 mph (18 mph) 80% Friday 57/ 39 E 4 mph (6 mph) 10% SE 6 mph (9 mph) 20% Saturday 57 / 41 E 4 mph (6 mph) 60% SE 7 mph (11 mph) 90% Sunday 57 / 37 NE 3 mph (4 mph) 0% N 5 mph (7 mph) 0%