WM Phoenix Open Open 2024 History, Past Winners & Results

The PGA Tour stops in the Desert this weekend for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. While it’s not a signature event, the Phoenix Open has always been one of the biggest events of the year. Below, we’ll uncover the history behind the Phoenix Open, along with the past winners and notable results from previous tournaments.

One of the marquee tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule, the Phoenix Open has always been a fan favorite event. Often known as the “People’s Open” or “The Greatest Show on Grass, the Phoenix Open brings over half a million fans to the grounds of TPC Scottsdale every year.

The event has a relaxed atmosphere and electrifying crowds. In fact, it is the best-attended event in golf with over 700,000 fans in attendance in recent years.

Phoenix Open Open History

Originally known as the Arizona Open, the Phoenix Open has gone through many sponsorship changes in its 92-year history. Established in 1932, the Phoenix Open is one of the oldest tournaments on the Tour. The tournament organizers are currently the Thunderbirds and the event is sponsored by Waste Management.

The Phoenix Open moved to the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course 37 years ago in 1987. The course is known for the par-3 16th hole nicknamed “The Coliseum”. It’s one of the shortest holes on the Tour but is surrounded by a grandstand of 20,000 people.

The hole is often known as “One Big Party”. Many poor shots receive boos and the crowd’s energy can be heard in the best shots as well.

Phoenix Open Open Past Winners & Results

The Phoenix Open is one of the only events that hasn’t been won by Tiger Woods. However, his iconic ace on hole 16 one of the true highlights in his career.

Phil Mickelson, Arnold Palmer, Gene Littler, and Mark Calcavecchia are the only players to have ever won the event three times. Other players like J.B Holmes, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, and Vijay Singh have won the event twice.

This year, Scottie Scheffler will look to make history as he attempts to win the event for the third consecutive time. It will mark the first three-peat of any PGA Tour event since Steve Stricker did it from 2009 to 2011 at the John Deere Classic.

Check out the chart below for Phoenix Open past winners and results.

Year Winner To par Runner(s)-up Purse ($) Winner’s share ($) WM Phoenix Open 2024 TBD TBD TBD 8,800,000 1,584,000 2023 Scottie Scheffler (2) −19 Nick Taylor 20,000,000 3,600,000 2022 Scottie Scheffler −16 Patrick Cantlay 8,200,000 1,476,000 Waste Management Phoenix Open 2021 Brooks Koepka (2) −19 Lee Kyoung-hoon Xander Schauffele 7,300,000 1,314,000 2020 Webb Simpson −17 Tony Finau 7,300,000 1,314,000 2019 Rickie Fowler −17 Branden Grace 7,100,000 1,278,000 2018 Gary Woodland −18 Chez Reavie 6,900,000 1,242,000 2017 Hideki Matsuyama (2) −17 Webb Simpson 6,700,000 1,206,000 2016 Hideki Matsuyama −14 Rickie Fowler 6,500,000 1,170,000 2015 Brooks Koepka −15 Hideki Matsuyama Ryan Palmer Bubba Watson 6,300,000 1,134,000 2014 Kevin Stadler −16 Graham DeLaet Bubba Watson 6,200,000 1,116,000 2013 Phil Mickelson (3) −28 Brandt Snedeker 6,200,000 1,116,000 2012 Kyle Stanley −15 Ben Crane 6,100,000 1,098,000 2011 Mark Wilson −18 Jason Dufner 6,100,000 1,098,000 2010 Hunter Mahan −16 Rickie Fowler 6,000,000 1,080,000 FBR Open 2009 Kenny Perry −14 Charley Hoffman 6,000,000 1,080,000 2008 J. B. Holmes (2) −14 Phil Mickelson 6,000,000 1,080,000 2007 Aaron Baddeley −21 John Rollins 6,000,000 1,080,000 2006 J. B. Holmes −21 J. J. Henry Steve Lowery Ryan Palmer Scott Verplank Camilo Villegas 5,200,000 936,000 2005 Phil Mickelson (2) −17 Scott McCarron Kevin Na 5,200,000 936,000 2004 Jonathan Kaye −18 Chris DiMarco 5,200,000 936,000 Phoenix Open 2003 Vijay Singh (2) −23 John Huston 4,000,000 720,000 2002 Chris DiMarco −17 Kenny Perry Kaname Yokoo 4,000,000 720,000 2001 Mark Calcavecchia (3) −28 Rocco Mediate 4,000,000 720,000 2000 Tom Lehman −14 Robert Allenby Rocco Mediate 3,200,000 576,000 1999 Rocco Mediate −11 Justin Leonard 3,000,000 540,000 1998 Jesper Parnevik −15 Tommy Armour III Brent Geiberger Steve Pate Tom Watson 2,500,000 450,000 1997 Steve Jones −26 Jesper Parnevik 1,500,000 270,000 1996 Phil Mickelson −15 Justin Leonard 1,300,000 234,000 1995 Vijay Singh −15 Billy Mayfair 1,300,000 234,000 1994 Bill Glasson −16 Bob Estes 1,200,000 216,000 1993 Lee Janzen −11 Andrew Magee 1,000,000 180,000 1992 Mark Calcavecchia (2) −20 Duffy Waldorf 1,000,000 180,000 1991 Nolan Henke −16 Gil Morgan Curtis Strange Tom Watson 1,000,000 180,000 1990 Tommy Armour III −17 Jim Thorpe 900,000 162,000 1989 Mark Calcavecchia −21 Chip Beck 700,000 126,000 1988 Sandy Lyle −15 Fred Couples 650,000 117,000 1987 Paul Azinger −16 Hal Sutton 600,000 108,000 1986 Hal Sutton −17 Calvin Peete Tony Sills 500,000 90,000 1985 Calvin Peete −14 Morris Hatalsky Doug Tewell 450,000 81,000 1984 Tom Purtzer −16 Corey Pavin 400,000 72,000 1983 Bob Gilder (2) −13 Rex Caldwell Johnny Miller Mark O’Meara 350,000 63,000 1982 Lanny Wadkins −21 Jerry Pate 300,000 54,000 1981 David Graham −16 Lon Hinkle 300,000 54,000 1980 Jeff Mitchell −12 Rik Massengale 300,000 54,000 1979 Ben Crenshaw −14 Jay Haas 250,000 33,750 1978 Miller Barber −12 Jerry Pate Lee Trevino 200,000 40,000 1977 Jerry Pate −7 Dave Stockton 200,000 40,000 1976 Bob Gilder −16 Roger Maltbie 200,000 40,000 1975 Johnny Miller (2) −24 Jerry Heard 150,000 30,000 1974 Johnny Miller −13 Lanny Wadkins 150,000 30,000 1973 Bruce Crampton −12 Steve Melnyk Lanny Wadkins 150,000 30,000 1972 Homero Blancas −11 Lanny Wadkins 125,000 25,000 Phoenix Open Invitational 1971 Miller Barber −23 Billy Casper Dan Sikes 125,000 25,000 1970 Dale Douglass −13 Howie Johnson Gene Littler 100,000 20,000 1969 Gene Littler (3) −21 Miller Barber Don January Billy Maxwell 100,000 20,000 1968 George Knudson −12 Julius Boros Sam Carmichael Jack Montgomery 100,000 20,000 1967 Julius Boros −12 Ken Still 70,000 14,000 1966 Dudley Wysong −6 Gardner Dickinson 60,000 9,000 1965 Rod Funseth −14 Bert Yancey 65,000 10,500 1964 Jack Nicklaus −13 Bob Brue 50,000 7,500 1963 Arnold Palmer (3) −15 Gary Player 35,000 5,300 1962 Arnold Palmer (2) −15 Billy Casper Don Fairfield Bob McCallister Jack Nicklaus 35,000 5,300 1961 Arnold Palmer −10 Doug Sanders 30,000 4,300 1960 Jack Fleck −11 Bill Collins 22,500 3,150 1959 Gene Littler (2) −12 Art Wall Jr. 20,000 2,400 1958 Ken Venturi −10 Walter Burkemo Jay Hebert 15,000 2,000 1957 Billy Casper −9 Cary Middlecoff Mike Souchak 15,000 2,000 Phoenix Open 1956 Cary Middlecoff −8 Mike Souchak 15,000 2,400 1955 Gene Littler −5 Billy Maxwell Johnny Palmer 15,000 2,400 1954 Ed Furgol −12 Cary Middlecoff 10,000 2,000 1953 Lloyd Mangrum (2) −12 Johnny Bulla Ted Kroll Bo Wininger 10,000 2,000 1952 Lloyd Mangrum −10 Dutch Harrison 10,000 2,000 1951 Lew Worsham −12 Lawson Little 10,000 2,000 Ben Hogan Open 1950 Jimmy Demaret (2) −15 Sam Snead 10,000 2,000 Phoenix Open 1949 Jimmy Demaret −6 Ben Hogan 10,000 2,000 1948 Bobby Locke −16 Jimmy Demaret 10,000 2,000 1947 Ben Hogan (2) −14 Lloyd Mangrum Ed Oliver 10,000 2,000 1946 Ben Hogan −11 Herman Keiser 7,500 1,500 1945 Byron Nelson (2) −10 Denny Shute 5,000 1,000 1944 Jug McSpaden −11 Byron Nelson 5,000 1,000 1941–1943: No tournament 1940 Ed Oliver −8 Ben Hogan 3,000 700 1939 Byron Nelson −15 Ben Hogan 3,000 700 1936–1938: No tournament 1935 Ky Laffoon −3 Craig Wood 2,500 500 1934 No tournament Arizona Open 1933 Harry Cooper −3 Ray Mangrum Horton Smith 1,500 400 1932 Ralph Guldahl −1 John Perelli 2,500 600