WM Phoenix Open Open 2024 History, Past Winners & Results

The PGA Tour stops in the Desert this weekend for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. While it’s not a signature event, the Phoenix Open has always been one of the biggest events of the year. Below, we’ll uncover the history behind the Phoenix Open, along with the past winners and notable results from previous tournaments.

One of the marquee tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule, the Phoenix Open has always been a fan favorite event. Often known as the “People’s Open” or “The Greatest Show on Grass, the Phoenix Open brings over half a million fans to the grounds of TPC Scottsdale every year.

The event has a relaxed atmosphere and electrifying crowds. In fact, it is the best-attended event in golf with over 700,000 fans in attendance in recent years.

Phoenix Open Open History

Originally known as the Arizona Open, the Phoenix Open has gone through many sponsorship changes in its 92-year history. Established in 1932, the Phoenix Open is one of the oldest tournaments on the Tour. The tournament organizers are currently the Thunderbirds and the event is sponsored by Waste Management.

The Phoenix Open moved to the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course 37 years ago in 1987. The course is known for the par-3 16th hole nicknamed “The Coliseum”. It’s one of the shortest holes on the Tour but is surrounded by a grandstand of 20,000 people.

The hole is often known as “One Big Party”. Many poor shots receive boos and the crowd’s energy can be heard in the best shots as well.

Phoenix Open Open Past Winners & Results

The Phoenix Open is one of the only events that hasn’t been won by Tiger Woods. However, his iconic ace on hole 16 one of the true highlights in his career.

Phil Mickelson, Arnold Palmer, Gene Littler, and Mark Calcavecchia are the only players to have ever won the event three times. Other players like J.B Holmes, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, and Vijay Singh have won the event twice.

This year, Scottie Scheffler will look to make history as he attempts to win the event for the third consecutive time. It will mark the first three-peat of any PGA Tour event since Steve Stricker did it from 2009 to 2011 at the John Deere Classic.

Check out the chart below for Phoenix Open past winners and results.

Year Winner To par Runner(s)-up Purse

($)

 Winner’s

share ($)
WM Phoenix Open
2024 TBD TBD TBD 8,800,000 1,584,000
2023 Scottie Scheffler (2) −19 Nick Taylor 20,000,000 3,600,000
2022 Scottie Scheffler −16 Patrick Cantlay 8,200,000 1,476,000
Waste Management Phoenix Open
2021 Brooks Koepka (2) −19 Lee Kyoung-hoon

Xander Schauffele

 7,300,000 1,314,000
2020 Webb Simpson −17 Tony Finau 7,300,000 1,314,000
2019 Rickie Fowler −17 Branden Grace 7,100,000 1,278,000
2018 Gary Woodland −18 Chez Reavie 6,900,000 1,242,000
2017 Hideki Matsuyama (2) −17 Webb Simpson 6,700,000 1,206,000
2016 Hideki Matsuyama −14 Rickie Fowler 6,500,000 1,170,000
2015 Brooks Koepka −15 Hideki Matsuyama

Ryan Palmer

Bubba Watson

 6,300,000 1,134,000
2014 Kevin Stadler −16 Graham DeLaet

Bubba Watson

 6,200,000 1,116,000
2013 Phil Mickelson (3) −28 Brandt Snedeker 6,200,000 1,116,000
2012 Kyle Stanley −15 Ben Crane 6,100,000 1,098,000
2011 Mark Wilson −18 Jason Dufner 6,100,000 1,098,000
2010 Hunter Mahan −16 Rickie Fowler 6,000,000 1,080,000
FBR Open
2009 Kenny Perry −14 Charley Hoffman 6,000,000 1,080,000
2008 J. B. Holmes (2) −14 Phil Mickelson 6,000,000 1,080,000
2007 Aaron Baddeley −21 John Rollins 6,000,000 1,080,000
2006 J. B. Holmes −21 J. J. Henry

Steve Lowery

Ryan Palmer

Scott Verplank

Camilo Villegas

 5,200,000 936,000
2005 Phil Mickelson (2) −17 Scott McCarron

Kevin Na

 5,200,000 936,000
2004 Jonathan Kaye −18 Chris DiMarco 5,200,000 936,000
Phoenix Open
2003 Vijay Singh (2) −23 John Huston 4,000,000 720,000
2002 Chris DiMarco −17 Kenny Perry

Kaname Yokoo

 4,000,000 720,000
2001 Mark Calcavecchia (3) −28 Rocco Mediate 4,000,000 720,000
2000 Tom Lehman −14 Robert Allenby

Rocco Mediate

 3,200,000 576,000
1999 Rocco Mediate −11 Justin Leonard 3,000,000 540,000
1998 Jesper Parnevik −15 Tommy Armour III

Brent Geiberger

Steve Pate

Tom Watson

 2,500,000 450,000
1997 Steve Jones −26 Jesper Parnevik 1,500,000 270,000
1996 Phil Mickelson −15 Justin Leonard 1,300,000 234,000
1995 Vijay Singh −15 Billy Mayfair 1,300,000 234,000
1994 Bill Glasson −16 Bob Estes 1,200,000 216,000
1993 Lee Janzen −11 Andrew Magee 1,000,000 180,000
1992 Mark Calcavecchia (2) −20 Duffy Waldorf 1,000,000 180,000
1991 Nolan Henke −16 Gil Morgan

Curtis Strange

Tom Watson

 1,000,000 180,000
1990 Tommy Armour III −17 Jim Thorpe 900,000 162,000
1989 Mark Calcavecchia −21 Chip Beck 700,000 126,000
1988 Sandy Lyle −15 Fred Couples 650,000 117,000
1987 Paul Azinger −16 Hal Sutton 600,000 108,000
1986 Hal Sutton −17 Calvin Peete

Tony Sills

 500,000 90,000
1985 Calvin Peete −14 Morris Hatalsky

Doug Tewell

 450,000 81,000
1984 Tom Purtzer −16 Corey Pavin 400,000 72,000
1983 Bob Gilder (2) −13 Rex Caldwell

Johnny Miller

Mark O’Meara

 350,000 63,000
1982 Lanny Wadkins −21 Jerry Pate 300,000 54,000
1981 David Graham −16 Lon Hinkle 300,000 54,000
1980 Jeff Mitchell −12 Rik Massengale 300,000 54,000
1979 Ben Crenshaw −14 Jay Haas 250,000 33,750
1978 Miller Barber −12 Jerry Pate

Lee Trevino

 200,000 40,000
1977 Jerry Pate −7 Dave Stockton 200,000 40,000
1976 Bob Gilder −16 Roger Maltbie 200,000 40,000
1975 Johnny Miller (2) −24 Jerry Heard 150,000 30,000
1974 Johnny Miller −13 Lanny Wadkins 150,000 30,000
1973 Bruce Crampton −12 Steve Melnyk

Lanny Wadkins

 150,000 30,000
1972 Homero Blancas −11 Lanny Wadkins 125,000 25,000
Phoenix Open Invitational
1971 Miller Barber −23 Billy Casper

Dan Sikes

 125,000 25,000
1970 Dale Douglass −13 Howie Johnson

Gene Littler

 100,000 20,000
1969 Gene Littler (3) −21 Miller Barber

Don January

Billy Maxwell

 100,000 20,000
1968 George Knudson −12 Julius Boros

Sam Carmichael

Jack Montgomery

 100,000 20,000
1967 Julius Boros −12 Ken Still 70,000 14,000
1966 Dudley Wysong −6 Gardner Dickinson 60,000 9,000
1965 Rod Funseth −14 Bert Yancey 65,000 10,500
1964 Jack Nicklaus −13 Bob Brue 50,000 7,500
1963 Arnold Palmer (3) −15 Gary Player 35,000 5,300
1962 Arnold Palmer (2) −15 Billy Casper

Don Fairfield

Bob McCallister

Jack Nicklaus

 35,000 5,300
1961 Arnold Palmer −10 Doug Sanders 30,000 4,300
1960 Jack Fleck −11 Bill Collins 22,500 3,150
1959 Gene Littler (2) −12 Art Wall Jr. 20,000 2,400
1958 Ken Venturi −10 Walter Burkemo

Jay Hebert

 15,000 2,000
1957 Billy Casper −9 Cary Middlecoff

Mike Souchak

 15,000 2,000
Phoenix Open
1956 Cary Middlecoff −8 Mike Souchak 15,000 2,400
1955 Gene Littler −5 Billy Maxwell

Johnny Palmer

 15,000 2,400
1954 Ed Furgol −12 Cary Middlecoff 10,000 2,000
1953 Lloyd Mangrum (2) −12 Johnny Bulla

Ted Kroll

Bo Wininger

 10,000 2,000
1952 Lloyd Mangrum −10 Dutch Harrison 10,000 2,000
1951 Lew Worsham −12 Lawson Little 10,000 2,000
Ben Hogan Open
1950 Jimmy Demaret (2) −15 Sam Snead 10,000 2,000
Phoenix Open
1949 Jimmy Demaret −6 Ben Hogan 10,000 2,000
1948 Bobby Locke −16 Jimmy Demaret 10,000 2,000
1947 Ben Hogan (2) −14 Lloyd Mangrum

Ed Oliver

 10,000 2,000
1946 Ben Hogan −11 Herman Keiser 7,500 1,500
1945 Byron Nelson (2) −10 Denny Shute 5,000 1,000
1944 Jug McSpaden −11 Byron Nelson 5,000 1,000
1941–1943: No tournament
1940 Ed Oliver −8 Ben Hogan 3,000 700
1939 Byron Nelson −15 Ben Hogan 3,000 700
1936–1938: No tournament
1935 Ky Laffoon −3 Craig Wood 2,500 500
1934 No tournament
Arizona Open
1933 Harry Cooper −3 Ray Mangrum

Horton Smith

 1,500 400
1932 Ralph Guldahl −1 John Perelli 2,500 600
