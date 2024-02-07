WM Phoenix Open Open 2024 History, Past Winners & Results

The PGA Tour stops in the Desert this weekend for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. While it’s not a signature event, the Phoenix Open has always been one of the biggest events of the year. Below, we’ll uncover the history behind the Phoenix Open, along with the past winners and notable results from previous tournaments.
One of the marquee tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule, the Phoenix Open has always been a fan favorite event. Often known as the “People’s Open” or “The Greatest Show on Grass, the Phoenix Open brings over half a million fans to the grounds of TPC Scottsdale every year.
The event has a relaxed atmosphere and electrifying crowds. In fact, it is the best-attended event in golf with over 700,000 fans in attendance in recent years.
Phoenix Open Open History
Originally known as the Arizona Open, the Phoenix Open has gone through many sponsorship changes in its 92-year history. Established in 1932, the Phoenix Open is one of the oldest tournaments on the Tour. The tournament organizers are currently the Thunderbirds and the event is sponsored by Waste Management.
The Phoenix Open moved to the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course 37 years ago in 1987. The course is known for the par-3 16th hole nicknamed “The Coliseum”. It’s one of the shortest holes on the Tour but is surrounded by a grandstand of 20,000 people.
The hole is often known as “One Big Party”. Many poor shots receive boos and the crowd’s energy can be heard in the best shots as well.
Phoenix Open Open Past Winners & Results
The Phoenix Open is one of the only events that hasn’t been won by Tiger Woods. However, his iconic ace on hole 16 one of the true highlights in his career.
Phil Mickelson, Arnold Palmer, Gene Littler, and Mark Calcavecchia are the only players to have ever won the event three times. Other players like J.B Holmes, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, and Vijay Singh have won the event twice.
This year, Scottie Scheffler will look to make history as he attempts to win the event for the third consecutive time. It will mark the first three-peat of any PGA Tour event since Steve Stricker did it from 2009 to 2011 at the John Deere Classic.
Check out the chart below for Phoenix Open past winners and results.
|Year
|Winner
|To par
|Runner(s)-up
|Purse
($)
|Winner’s
share ($)
|WM Phoenix Open
|2024
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|8,800,000
|1,584,000
|2023
|Scottie Scheffler (2)
|−19
|Nick Taylor
|20,000,000
|3,600,000
|2022
|Scottie Scheffler
|−16
|Patrick Cantlay
|8,200,000
|1,476,000
|Waste Management Phoenix Open
|2021
|Brooks Koepka (2)
|−19
|Lee Kyoung-hoon
Xander Schauffele
|7,300,000
|1,314,000
|2020
|Webb Simpson
|−17
|Tony Finau
|7,300,000
|1,314,000
|2019
|Rickie Fowler
|−17
|Branden Grace
|7,100,000
|1,278,000
|2018
|Gary Woodland
|−18
|Chez Reavie
|6,900,000
|1,242,000
|2017
|Hideki Matsuyama (2)
|−17
|Webb Simpson
|6,700,000
|1,206,000
|2016
|Hideki Matsuyama
|−14
|Rickie Fowler
|6,500,000
|1,170,000
|2015
|Brooks Koepka
|−15
|Hideki Matsuyama
Ryan Palmer
Bubba Watson
|6,300,000
|1,134,000
|2014
|Kevin Stadler
|−16
|Graham DeLaet
Bubba Watson
|6,200,000
|1,116,000
|2013
|Phil Mickelson (3)
|−28
|Brandt Snedeker
|6,200,000
|1,116,000
|2012
|Kyle Stanley
|−15
|Ben Crane
|6,100,000
|1,098,000
|2011
|Mark Wilson
|−18
|Jason Dufner
|6,100,000
|1,098,000
|2010
|Hunter Mahan
|−16
|Rickie Fowler
|6,000,000
|1,080,000
|FBR Open
|2009
|Kenny Perry
|−14
|Charley Hoffman
|6,000,000
|1,080,000
|2008
|J. B. Holmes (2)
|−14
|Phil Mickelson
|6,000,000
|1,080,000
|2007
|Aaron Baddeley
|−21
|John Rollins
|6,000,000
|1,080,000
|2006
|J. B. Holmes
|−21
|J. J. Henry
Steve Lowery
Ryan Palmer
Scott Verplank
Camilo Villegas
|5,200,000
|936,000
|2005
|Phil Mickelson (2)
|−17
|Scott McCarron
Kevin Na
|5,200,000
|936,000
|2004
|Jonathan Kaye
|−18
|Chris DiMarco
|5,200,000
|936,000
|Phoenix Open
|2003
|Vijay Singh (2)
|−23
|John Huston
|4,000,000
|720,000
|2002
|Chris DiMarco
|−17
|Kenny Perry
Kaname Yokoo
|4,000,000
|720,000
|2001
|Mark Calcavecchia (3)
|−28
|Rocco Mediate
|4,000,000
|720,000
|2000
|Tom Lehman
|−14
|Robert Allenby
Rocco Mediate
|3,200,000
|576,000
|1999
|Rocco Mediate
|−11
|Justin Leonard
|3,000,000
|540,000
|1998
|Jesper Parnevik
|−15
|Tommy Armour III
Brent Geiberger
Steve Pate
Tom Watson
|2,500,000
|450,000
|1997
|Steve Jones
|−26
|Jesper Parnevik
|1,500,000
|270,000
|1996
|Phil Mickelson
|−15
|Justin Leonard
|1,300,000
|234,000
|1995
|Vijay Singh
|−15
|Billy Mayfair
|1,300,000
|234,000
|1994
|Bill Glasson
|−16
|Bob Estes
|1,200,000
|216,000
|1993
|Lee Janzen
|−11
|Andrew Magee
|1,000,000
|180,000
|1992
|Mark Calcavecchia (2)
|−20
|Duffy Waldorf
|1,000,000
|180,000
|1991
|Nolan Henke
|−16
|Gil Morgan
Curtis Strange
Tom Watson
|1,000,000
|180,000
|1990
|Tommy Armour III
|−17
|Jim Thorpe
|900,000
|162,000
|1989
|Mark Calcavecchia
|−21
|Chip Beck
|700,000
|126,000
|1988
|Sandy Lyle
|−15
|Fred Couples
|650,000
|117,000
|1987
|Paul Azinger
|−16
|Hal Sutton
|600,000
|108,000
|1986
|Hal Sutton
|−17
|Calvin Peete
Tony Sills
|500,000
|90,000
|1985
|Calvin Peete
|−14
|Morris Hatalsky
Doug Tewell
|450,000
|81,000
|1984
|Tom Purtzer
|−16
|Corey Pavin
|400,000
|72,000
|1983
|Bob Gilder (2)
|−13
|Rex Caldwell
Johnny Miller
Mark O’Meara
|350,000
|63,000
|1982
|Lanny Wadkins
|−21
|Jerry Pate
|300,000
|54,000
|1981
|David Graham
|−16
|Lon Hinkle
|300,000
|54,000
|1980
|Jeff Mitchell
|−12
|Rik Massengale
|300,000
|54,000
|1979
|Ben Crenshaw
|−14
|Jay Haas
|250,000
|33,750
|1978
|Miller Barber
|−12
|Jerry Pate
Lee Trevino
|200,000
|40,000
|1977
|Jerry Pate
|−7
|Dave Stockton
|200,000
|40,000
|1976
|Bob Gilder
|−16
|Roger Maltbie
|200,000
|40,000
|1975
|Johnny Miller (2)
|−24
|Jerry Heard
|150,000
|30,000
|1974
|Johnny Miller
|−13
|Lanny Wadkins
|150,000
|30,000
|1973
|Bruce Crampton
|−12
|Steve Melnyk
Lanny Wadkins
|150,000
|30,000
|1972
|Homero Blancas
|−11
|Lanny Wadkins
|125,000
|25,000
|Phoenix Open Invitational
|1971
|Miller Barber
|−23
|Billy Casper
Dan Sikes
|125,000
|25,000
|1970
|Dale Douglass
|−13
|Howie Johnson
Gene Littler
|100,000
|20,000
|1969
|Gene Littler (3)
|−21
|Miller Barber
Don January
Billy Maxwell
|100,000
|20,000
|1968
|George Knudson
|−12
|Julius Boros
Sam Carmichael
Jack Montgomery
|100,000
|20,000
|1967
|Julius Boros
|−12
|Ken Still
|70,000
|14,000
|1966
|Dudley Wysong
|−6
|Gardner Dickinson
|60,000
|9,000
|1965
|Rod Funseth
|−14
|Bert Yancey
|65,000
|10,500
|1964
|Jack Nicklaus
|−13
|Bob Brue
|50,000
|7,500
|1963
|Arnold Palmer (3)
|−15
|Gary Player
|35,000
|5,300
|1962
|Arnold Palmer (2)
|−15
|Billy Casper
Don Fairfield
Bob McCallister
Jack Nicklaus
|35,000
|5,300
|1961
|Arnold Palmer
|−10
|Doug Sanders
|30,000
|4,300
|1960
|Jack Fleck
|−11
|Bill Collins
|22,500
|3,150
|1959
|Gene Littler (2)
|−12
|Art Wall Jr.
|20,000
|2,400
|1958
|Ken Venturi
|−10
|Walter Burkemo
Jay Hebert
|15,000
|2,000
|1957
|Billy Casper
|−9
|Cary Middlecoff
Mike Souchak
|15,000
|2,000
|Phoenix Open
|1956
|Cary Middlecoff
|−8
|Mike Souchak
|15,000
|2,400
|1955
|Gene Littler
|−5
|Billy Maxwell
Johnny Palmer
|15,000
|2,400
|1954
|Ed Furgol
|−12
|Cary Middlecoff
|10,000
|2,000
|1953
|Lloyd Mangrum (2)
|−12
|Johnny Bulla
Ted Kroll
Bo Wininger
|10,000
|2,000
|1952
|Lloyd Mangrum
|−10
|Dutch Harrison
|10,000
|2,000
|1951
|Lew Worsham
|−12
|Lawson Little
|10,000
|2,000
|Ben Hogan Open
|1950
|Jimmy Demaret (2)
|−15
|Sam Snead
|10,000
|2,000
|Phoenix Open
|1949
|Jimmy Demaret
|−6
|Ben Hogan
|10,000
|2,000
|1948
|Bobby Locke
|−16
|Jimmy Demaret
|10,000
|2,000
|1947
|Ben Hogan (2)
|−14
|Lloyd Mangrum
Ed Oliver
|10,000
|2,000
|1946
|Ben Hogan
|−11
|Herman Keiser
|7,500
|1,500
|1945
|Byron Nelson (2)
|−10
|Denny Shute
|5,000
|1,000
|1944
|Jug McSpaden
|−11
|Byron Nelson
|5,000
|1,000
|1941–1943: No tournament
|1940
|Ed Oliver
|−8
|Ben Hogan
|3,000
|700
|1939
|Byron Nelson
|−15
|Ben Hogan
|3,000
|700
|1936–1938: No tournament
|1935
|Ky Laffoon
|−3
|Craig Wood
|2,500
|500
|1934
|No tournament
|Arizona Open
|1933
|Harry Cooper
|−3
|Ray Mangrum
Horton Smith
|1,500
|400
|1932
|Ralph Guldahl
|−1
|John Perelli
|2,500
|600