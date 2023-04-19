MLB News and Rumors

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton out four to six weeks with a hamstring strain

Jeremy Freeborn
2 min read
MLB: New York Yankees at Texas Rangers

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton of Los Angeles, California is out for an extended period of time with a hamstring strain. He has already been placed on the injured list as of Monday according to Steve Adams of mlbtraderumors.com, and it is estimated that he will be out four to six weeks.

How Stanton got injured?

Stanton got injured on Saturday when he hit a double in a 6-1 Yankees win over the Minnesota Twins. He had hit a line drive off the wall, and injured his hamstring as he approached second base in the bottom of the seventh inning. Stanton scored third baseman DJ LeMahieu of Visalia, California and center fielder Aaron Judge of Sacramento, California to put the Yankees up 6-1 at the time. Aaron Hicks of San Pedro, California came into the game as a pinch runner.

Stanton’s history with injuries

Stanton has spent a significant time of his career on the injury list. Among his injuries include a quad strain, another hamstring strain, left biceps strain, left shoulder strain, left calf strain, strained posterior cruciate ligament, groin strain, broken wrist, a facial fracture, an ankle and thigh problem, and strained abdomen. Stanton only played 74 games in 2015, and a combined total of 41 games in a span of two years from 2019 to 2020.

2023 Statistics

In 2023, Stanton is batting .269 with four home runs and 11 runs batted in. During 13 games, 54 plate appearances and 52 at bats, he has scored seven runs and had 14 hits, three doubles, two walks, 29 total bases, an on base percentage of .296 and a slugging percentage of .558.

Who the Yankees have called up?

New York has called up Venezuelan shortstop Oswald Peraza. In limited opportunities last season, he batted .306 in 49 at bats.

Third in the American League East

The Yankees are in third place in the American League East with a record of 10 wins and seven losses. They are four and a half games back of the division leading Tampa Bay Rays, and are tied with the Baltimore Orioles for the second wildcard spot.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
