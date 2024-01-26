NFL News and Rumors

Young NFL QB Whisperer: 1 Mission Dave Canales Must Accomplish As Carolina Panthers’ New Coach

Jeff Hawkins
Before following his instincts and becoming a football coach, Dave Canales wrapped up his NAIA playing career with Azusa Pacific and opened his post-college life as a Rudy Lara cowboy boots sales specialist.

He didn’t last long pounding the prairie’s pavement, so to speak.

Within two years, Canales entered the coaching ranks by taking over the freshman/sophomore team at his former high school, Carson (Calif.) High School. His next stop was at El Camino (Calif.) College, where he started working in summer camps run by then Southern Cal coach Pete Carroll and made an impression.

When Carroll was hired by the Seattle Seahawks in 2010, Canales’ new mentor offered him a role as an NFL receivers coach. For the next 13 years, Canales grew professionally in various positions, such as QB coach and passing game coordinator. Along the way, he grew close to former Carolina Panthers linebacker Dan Morgan, who joined the Seahawks the same year as a scouting intern and departed in 2018

Last year, Canales made the move away from Carroll’s shadow and joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as their offensive coordinator, reviving the career of quarterback Baker Mayfield, the 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick who flamed out with three previous franchises.

Canales’ meteoric rise continued Thursday when the Panthers announced his hiring as the team’s new coach.

Here is the one main mission Canales must accomplish with the Panthers:

Dave Canales’ Primary Responsibility: Unlock Bryce Young’s Potential

With rookie quarterback Bryce Young failing to provide the offensive spark expected from a No. 1 overall draft pick, the Panthers’ offense struggled in many faucets.

Injury-riddled at guard and underwhelming at tackle, the Panthers’ offensive line failed to adequately protect Young. During his 16 starts, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner was sacked 62 times, the second-most in the league last season. But even when Young had time, he rarely threw downfield, ranking 53rd in average yards per pass attempt (5.5).

The Panthers’ offensive unit generated just 20 touchdowns (seven rushing and 13 receiving) and placed last in yards per game (265.3).

Is it any wonder why the Panthers finished 2-15?

Young finished with a 73.7 passer rating, which ranked 34th. After not being shut out for 21 seasons, the Panthers were blanked during their final two regular-season outings.

Canales earned the recommendation of Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, a future Hall of Famer. Following a Jan. 18 practice, Evans told reporters: “He’s so positive every day. He’s a really brilliant mind. Any team would be lucky to have him as a head guy.”

Panthers Need Canales To Restore Young’s On-Field Confidence

Gaining a reputation as a young QB whisperer, the 42-year-old Canales had previously guided three signal-callers to the best seasons of their careers during three of the past four seasons.

The first was Russell Wilson in 2020. As the Seahawks’ passing game coordinator, Canales oversaw Wilson completing a career-best 68.8 percent of his passes, with 40 TDs.

In 2022, Canales’ final season with the Seahawks, journeyman QB Geno Smith earned the NFL Comeback Player of the Year honor after completing a league-high 69.8 percent of his passes and compiling 4,282 yards and 30 TDs.

This season, as a rookie offensive coordinator for the Buccaneers, Canales guided Mayfield, a pending free agent, to a career resurgence. The 2017 Heisman Trophy recipient registered career highs in completion percentage (64.3), yards (4,044) and TDs (28).

Is Young next?

Buccaneers NFL News and Rumors Panthers X (Twitter)
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
