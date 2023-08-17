MMA

Zhang Weili Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Boyfriend

The UFC heads to Boston, Massachusets for a stacked PPV UFC 292 event. In the co-main event, we have the strawweight title on the line when Zhang Weili looks to defend her title when she takes on surging contender Amanda Lemos. Zhang is coming off winning her title back after dominating Carla Esparza meanwhile, Lemos has had two knockouts on her way to being the No. 1 contender in the strawweight division.

In Weili’s last fight, she dominated former two-time strawweight champion Carla Esparza submitting her in the second round via rear-naked choke that made it two wins in a row and she reclaimed her strawweight title. She walked away with an estimated base salary of $200,000, with a win bonus, performance bonus, and promotional bonus she walked away with an estimated $482,000.

Zhang Weili’s Net Worth

Zhang Weili hasn’t been in the UFC for a long time, she has made an estimated $859,500 during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $2 Million.

Zhang Weili has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2013 and cut his cloth on the China regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2018.

Zhang Weili’s UFC Record

Zhang Weili holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 23-3 which includes 11 wins by knockout and 8 wins by submission. She will look to improve his 7-2 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC 292.

Zhang Weili’s Next Fight

Zhang Weili will fight rising strawweight contender Amanda Lemos in a 5-round co-main event title fight this Saturday at UFC 292. This fight will be held at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Zhang Weili (-318) making her the massive favorite.

Zhang Weili’s, Height, Weight, Boyfriend

Zhang Weili fights out of Hebei, China.

She is currently in a relationship with her boyfriend Ruben Payan Jr.

  • Age: 34
  • Born: Hebei, China
  • Height: 5’4″
  • Weight: 115 pounds
  • Reach: 63″
  • Coach/Trainer: Frank Hickman

