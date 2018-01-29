New Orleans,LA- The New Orleans Pelicans hosted the Los Angeles Clippers in The Smoothie King Center Sunday night. The Pelicans was attempting to carry on without one half of their All-Star twin towers DeMarcus Cousins, who is suffering from a torn Achilles injury for the season. The Pelicans started the game very inspired attacking the Clippers and even took the lead 62-51 in halftime. New Orleans troubles started in the second half of the game as the Pelicans drifted back into their old ways by completely collapsing in the third quarter 29-15. The Pells at one point had missing 20 consecutive three-point attempts, totally allowing the Clippers back into the game.

Los Angeles got going in the fourth behind the scoring of guard Lou Williams 22 of the bench & forward Blake Griffin that hit a 3 point dagger to seal the game 112-103. Anthony Davis played well but it wasn’t enough to win as only three Pelicans were in double figures. New Orleans finished the game shooting 45% from the field & a miserable 26% from beyond the arc. New Orleans was also out rebounded, out assisted & out pointed in the paint, as the team struggled in Cousins absence.

New Orleans Top Scorers

-Anthony Davis 25 pts 17 rebs

-Jrue Holiday 20 pts 7 asst 9 rebs

-ETWaun Moore 18 pts

The Los Angeles Clippers top scorers were Blake Griffin 27 pts 12 rebs 7 asts & Lou Williams 22 pts.

New Orleans drops to (27-22) overall & the 4 game winning streak is snapped. The Pelicans now must figure out how to win games without DeMarcus Cousins! Coach Al Gentry started the small ball line-up with forward Dante Cunningham in A.D.’s spot & A.D. in Boogie position. The Pells bench wasn’t helpful tonight as they were outscored 34-26. The Pelicans must find a way to reproduce the production of Boogie via the bench *& other ways.

Maybe this might be an item where they go to the trade market & address the need there. I think they should play of the bench guys & see what they got. How about playing guard Mike James more to see what he can do? I heard people make reference to the return of forward Terrance Jones, not a bad idea.

It’s up to GM Dell Demps to make a play to save the Pells season. We’ll sit back and have to wait to see what happens.