Watch: Josh Gordon channels Rob Gronkowski, does patented Gronk Spike after TD

Josh Gordon appears to be settling in nicely with the Patriots.

He’s battled back from a hamstring injury, and appears to be nearing full health, which should allow him to play more snaps. Not only that, he looks to be buying into the Patriots culture, remaining quiet and just “doing his job.”

Most importantly, though, he’s learning his teammates’ signature celebrations, which we noticed during Thursday’s game against the Colts, when he hauled in a 34-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady. It’s was Brady’s 500th career TD pass, so it was a biggie. Maybe that’s why Gordon decided to celebrate by doing Rob Gronkowski’s patented “Gronk Spike” in the end zone.

We feel bad for that poor football.