Hoops Manifesto

2018/19 NBA Team Preview Haikus: Los Angeles Clippers

2018/19 NBA Team Preview Haikus: Los Angeles Clippers

Hoops Manifesto

2018/19 NBA Team Preview Haikus: Los Angeles Clippers

Sep 24, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari (8) and forward Tobias Harris (34) pose for a photo during Media Day at L.A. Clippers Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Back by popular demand (nope – that’s not true at all), we present our 2018/19 NBA Team Preview haikus!  Let all the other sites pump out their 1000 word essays on each team – we’ll summarize it all in 17 syllable prose.

 

They had a nice run
But that is in the rear view
Back to normal now

 

 

NBA Team Preview Haikus

Atlanta Hawks
Boston Celtics
Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte Hornets
Chicago Bulls
Cleveland Cavaliers
Dallas Mavericks
Denver Nuggets
Detroit Pistons
Golden State Warriors
Houston Rockets
Indiana Pacers

 

Hoops Manifesto

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home